Compatibilization of Polymer Blends
1st Edition
Micro and Nano Scale Phase Morphologies, Interphase Characterization, and Properties
Description
Compatibilization of Polymer Blends: Micro and Nano Scale Phase Morphologies, Interphase Characterization and Properties offers a comprehensive approach to the use of compatibilizers in polymer blends, examining both fundamental and advanced knowledge in the field. The book begins by introducing polymer blends, describing thermodynamics, miscibility, and phase separation, and explaining the main concepts of compatibilization. Other sections cover theoretical approaches for nearly compatible blends, incompatible blends, nanofillers, physical compatibilization, reactive compatibilization, morphological and structural characterization, and physico-mechanical characterization. Finally, key application areas are covered, including biomedical applications, packaging and automobile engineering.
While this book will be a highly valuable reference source for academics, researchers and postgraduate students interested in polymer blends, it will also be ideal for anyone involved in the fields of polymer science, polymer chemistry, polymer physics, materials science, scientists, R&D professionals, and engineers in involved in the development or engineering of polymer products.
Key Features
- Offers detailed and systematic coverage of essential and advanced topics relating to the compatibilization of polymer blends
- Presents a critical analysis of the effect of compatibilization on morphology and thermal, mechanical, electrical and viscoelastic properties of polymer blends
- Draws on novel studies and state-of-the-art research, discussing the latest issues and developments
Readership
Academia: Researchers, lecturers and postgraduate students involved with polymer blends, or in the fields of polymer science, polymer chemistry, polymer physics and materials science. Industry: Scientists, R&D professionals and engineers involved in the development or engineering of polymer products
Table of Contents
1.Introduction: polymer blends, thermodynamics, miscibility, phase separation and compatibilization
2. Concepts and classification of compatibilization process
3. Compatibilization of polymer blends by the addition of graft copolymers
4. Compatibilization of polymer blends by the addition of random copolymers
5. Compatibilization of polymer blends by micro and nanofillers
6. Reactive compatibilization of polymer blends by coupling agents and interchange catalysts
7. Compatibilization of polymer blends by Janus Particles
8. Compatibilization of polymer blends by shear pulverization
9. Micro and nanoscale morphology characterization by microscopy
10. Scattering studies of compatibilized polymer blends
11. Interface analysis of compatibilized polymer blends
12. Spectroscopic analysis of compatibilized polymer blends
13. Crystallization studies of compatibilized polymer blends
14. Viscoelastic characterization of polymer blends
15. Rheological Characterization of polymer blends
16. Thermal studies of compatibilized polymer blends
17. Application of compatibilized polymer blends in biomedical field
18. Application of compatibilized polymer blends in packaging
19. Application of compatibilized polymer blends in automobile engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 18th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160060
About the Editor
Ajitha A. R
Ajitha A R is a UGC Senior Research Fellow and Senior Research Scholar at the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanosciences and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN), Mahatma Gandhi University, India. Her areas of interest are polymer blends, polymer physics and nanomaterials. She has been working in the area of polymer blend nanocomposites for 4 years. Her research areas include preparation of blends and nanocomposites and their applications. She has attended and presented several papers at conferences and seminars, and has contributed 3 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, India
Sabu Thomas
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India