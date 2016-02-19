Comparison of Forest Water and Energy Exchange Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418449, 9780444601728

Comparison of Forest Water and Energy Exchange Models

1st Edition

Editors: S Halldin
eBook ISBN: 9780444601728
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 270
Description

Comparison of Forest Water and Energy Exchange Models includes results of comparisons and tests on micrometeorological and hydrological models against independent field data gathered from an International Union of Forestry Research Organizations workshop. The comparisons are made using the SWECON computer by means of the ECODATA program package and the SIMP simulation package. This book is divided into four sections, covering data and computer facilities; atmospheric exchange and radiation models; soil water and interception models; and comparison of models.
The first part includes discussion on the climatic data and databases; evapotranspiration measurements; instrumentation; data gathering and processing; the storage, retrieval and analysis of continuously recorded ecosystems data; and the SIMP-interactive mini-computer package for simulating dynamic and static models. The second part presents the MICROWEATHER simulation model that is applied to a forest; the energy exchange model of a pine forest canopy; the simulation of the quality and quantity of short-wave radiation within and above canopies; and the physical model to simulate energy exchange of plant canopies.
The third part offers the model HEJMDAL, which simulates water state and flow in the soil-plant-atmosphere system; the water regime of forests and meadow model; the annual energy and water flow in a layered soil model; and the model ETFOREST for the calculation of the actual evapotranspiration. The last section presents a comparison of radiation models, energy exchange models, and interception models.

Table of Contents


Preface

Workshop Participants

Foreword

Section I: Data and Computer Facilities

Climatic Data and Data Bases at Jädraäs Ecological Research Station

Evapotranspiration Measurements at Jädraäs. Instrumentation, Data Gathering and Processing

Storage, Retrieval and Analysis of Continuously Recorded Ecosystem Data

SIMP - Interactive Mini-Computer Package for Simulating Dynamic and Static Models

Section II: Atmospheric Exchange and Radiation Models

MICROWEATHER Simulation Model, Applied to a Forest

Model for Energy Exchange of a Pine Forest Canopy

Simulating the Quality and Quantity of Short-Wave Radiation Within and Above Canopies

Physical Model to Simulate Energy Exchange of Plant Canopies

Section III: Soil Water and Interception Models

Simulation of Water State and Flow in the Soil-PIant-Atmosphere System by a Model Named HEJMDAL

Model for the Water Regime of Forests and Meadow

Model for Annual Energy and Water Flow in a Layered Soil

Model ETFOREST for Calculating Actual Evapotranspiration

SIM5T/12 - a Model of Forest Transpiration and Interception, Using Data from an Automatic Weather Station

Section IV: Comparison of Models

Comparison of Radiation Models

Comparison of Energy Exchange Models

Comparison of Interception Models

Model Comparison to Estimate Consumptive Use

Discrepancy between Energy and Water Balance Estimates of Evapotranspiration

Conclusions of the Workshop

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444601728

About the Editor

S Halldin

