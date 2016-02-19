Comparison of Forest Water and Energy Exchange Models includes results of comparisons and tests on micrometeorological and hydrological models against independent field data gathered from an International Union of Forestry Research Organizations workshop. The comparisons are made using the SWECON computer by means of the ECODATA program package and the SIMP simulation package. This book is divided into four sections, covering data and computer facilities; atmospheric exchange and radiation models; soil water and interception models; and comparison of models.

The first part includes discussion on the climatic data and databases; evapotranspiration measurements; instrumentation; data gathering and processing; the storage, retrieval and analysis of continuously recorded ecosystems data; and the SIMP-interactive mini-computer package for simulating dynamic and static models. The second part presents the MICROWEATHER simulation model that is applied to a forest; the energy exchange model of a pine forest canopy; the simulation of the quality and quantity of short-wave radiation within and above canopies; and the physical model to simulate energy exchange of plant canopies.

The third part offers the model HEJMDAL, which simulates water state and flow in the soil-plant-atmosphere system; the water regime of forests and meadow model; the annual energy and water flow in a layered soil model; and the model ETFOREST for the calculation of the actual evapotranspiration. The last section presents a comparison of radiation models, energy exchange models, and interception models.