Comparison of Forest Water and Energy Exchange Models
1st Edition
Description
Comparison of Forest Water and Energy Exchange Models includes results of comparisons and tests on micrometeorological and hydrological models against independent field data gathered from an International Union of Forestry Research Organizations workshop. The comparisons are made using the SWECON computer by means of the ECODATA program package and the SIMP simulation package. This book is divided into four sections, covering data and computer facilities; atmospheric exchange and radiation models; soil water and interception models; and comparison of models.
The first part includes discussion on the climatic data and databases; evapotranspiration measurements; instrumentation; data gathering and processing; the storage, retrieval and analysis of continuously recorded ecosystems data; and the SIMP-interactive mini-computer package for simulating dynamic and static models. The second part presents the MICROWEATHER simulation model that is applied to a forest; the energy exchange model of a pine forest canopy; the simulation of the quality and quantity of short-wave radiation within and above canopies; and the physical model to simulate energy exchange of plant canopies.
The third part offers the model HEJMDAL, which simulates water state and flow in the soil-plant-atmosphere system; the water regime of forests and meadow model; the annual energy and water flow in a layered soil model; and the model ETFOREST for the calculation of the actual evapotranspiration. The last section presents a comparison of radiation models, energy exchange models, and interception models.
Table of Contents
Preface
Workshop Participants
Foreword
Section I: Data and Computer Facilities
Climatic Data and Data Bases at Jädraäs Ecological Research Station
Evapotranspiration Measurements at Jädraäs. Instrumentation, Data Gathering and Processing
Storage, Retrieval and Analysis of Continuously Recorded Ecosystem Data
SIMP - Interactive Mini-Computer Package for Simulating Dynamic and Static Models
Section II: Atmospheric Exchange and Radiation Models
MICROWEATHER Simulation Model, Applied to a Forest
Model for Energy Exchange of a Pine Forest Canopy
Simulating the Quality and Quantity of Short-Wave Radiation Within and Above Canopies
Physical Model to Simulate Energy Exchange of Plant Canopies
Section III: Soil Water and Interception Models
Simulation of Water State and Flow in the Soil-PIant-Atmosphere System by a Model Named HEJMDAL
Model for the Water Regime of Forests and Meadow
Model for Annual Energy and Water Flow in a Layered Soil
Model ETFOREST for Calculating Actual Evapotranspiration
SIM5T/12 - a Model of Forest Transpiration and Interception, Using Data from an Automatic Weather Station
Section IV: Comparison of Models
Comparison of Radiation Models
Comparison of Energy Exchange Models
Comparison of Interception Models
Model Comparison to Estimate Consumptive Use
Discrepancy between Energy and Water Balance Estimates of Evapotranspiration
Conclusions of the Workshop
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601728