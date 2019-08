Mathematics in Science and Engineering, Volume 48: Comparison and Oscillation Theory of Linear Differential Equations deals primarily with the zeros of solutions of linear differential equations.

This volume contains five chapters. Chapter 1 focuses on comparison theorems for second order equations, while Chapter 2 treats oscillation and nonoscillation theorems for second order equations. Separation, comparison, and oscillation theorems for fourth order equations are covered in Chapter 3. In Chapter 4, ordinary equations and systems of differential equations are reviewed. The last chapter discusses the result of the first analog of a Sturm-type comparison theorem for an elliptic partial differential equation.

This publication is intended for college seniors or beginning graduate students who are well-acquainted with advanced calculus, complex analysis, linear algebra, and linear differential equations.