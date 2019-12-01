Comparative Veterinary Anatomy
1st Edition
A Clinical Approach
Description
Veterinary Comparative Anatomy describes the comprehensive, clinical application of anatomy for veterinarians, veterinary students, allied health professionals and undergraduate students majoring in biology and zoology. It covers the applied anatomy of dogs, cats, horses, cows, and other farm animals, with a short section on avian/exotics, and with specific clinical anatomical topics. The work improves the understanding of basic veterinary anatomy by making it relevant in the context of common clinical problems. It serves as a single-source reference devoted to the application of important anatomical structures in a clinical setting. The book couples reinforcement of anatomical principles with clinical cases to highlight vital applied anatomy.
This resource for students, practitioners, and specialists compiles this information in a manner that is easy-to-use and well-illustrated, with an accurate representation of essential anatomical structures that relates to real-life clinical situations in veterinary medicine.
Key Features
- Presents multiple species, garnering a broad audience of interest for veterinarians, specialists, professional students, and undergraduate students majoring in the biological sciences
- Contains anatomically accurate color figures at the beginning of each different species section
- Focuses on clinically oriented anatomy
- Correlates gross anatomy, radiology, ultrasound, CT, MRI and nuclear medicine in clinical case presentations
Readership
Veterinary anatomists and surgeons; zoo and wildlife clinicians; small and large animal veterinarians; biologists, students, residents, and fellows in zoo, wildlife, veterinary, exotic pet medicine and anatomy and academic environments; veterinary scientists in laboratory settings and lab animal settings; veterinary/clinical institutions and libraries; allied health professionals, comparative anatomists
Table of Contents
1) Introduction:
- Principles of nomenclature and its relationship to clinical anatomy
- Understanding clinical anatomy using various imaging techniques
2) Topographical Anatomy:
- Cat
- Dog
- Horse
- Cow
- Bird
3) Feline and Canine Clinical Anatomy – system overlays and relationships
4) Feline and Canine Clinical Case Studies
5) Equine Clinical Anatomy – system overlays and relationships
6) Equine Clinical Case Studies
7) Farm Animal Clinical Anatomy – system overlays and relationships
8) Food Animal Clinical Case Studies
9) Exotics Clinical Anatomy – system overlays and relationships
10) Exotics Clinical Case Studies
11) Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121078
About the Editor
James Orsini
James A. Orsini is an Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and has been a faculty member for more than 35 years. Dr. Orsini teaches in multiple disciplines, including both basic and clinical courses throughout the professional curriculum. He has co-edited four editions of Equine Emergencies – an Elsevier book and one of the health sciences’ best-selling equine publications. In addition, he has authored several hundred papers, book chapters, abstracts and proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Kennet Square, PA, USA
Nora Grenager
Nora S. Grenager is a specialist in internal medicine and has more than ten years of clinical experience. Dr. Grenager has written, edited, and authored books, peer-reviewed papers, and chapters, and has a real-world view of veterinary medicine as a clinical and academic professional.
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist in Internal Medicine
Alexander Lahunta
Alexander de Lahunta graduated from Phillips Academy Andover in 1951 and the New York State College of Veterinary Medicine in 1958. From 1958-1960 he joined the mixed animal practice of Drs. Carol and George Cilley in Concord, NH. He returned to the Department of Anatomy, College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University in 1960 for graduate study, where he was awarded a PhD in 1963 and appointed assistant professor at that time. Dr. de Lahunta spent 42 years on that faculty and retired in 2005. In the mid-1960s he organized and personally ran a consulting service for clinical neurology in the Teaching Hospital, as well as organized and taught a vertically oriented course in veterinary neuroanatomy and clinical neurology to first year students. For varying periods he has taught gross anatomy, embryology, applied anatomy and neuropathology. Dr. de Lahunta also received the ACVIM Robert Kirk Award. Dr. Kirk was his teacher as a student and mentor as a faculty member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA