Comparative Veterinary Anatomy

Veterinary Comparative Anatomy describes the comprehensive, clinical application of anatomy for veterinarians, veterinary students, allied health professionals and undergraduate students majoring in biology and zoology. It covers the applied anatomy of dogs, cats, horses, cows, and other farm animals, with a short section on avian/exotics, and with specific clinical anatomical topics. The work improves the understanding of basic veterinary anatomy by making it relevant in the context of common clinical problems. It serves as a single-source reference devoted to the application of important anatomical structures in a clinical setting. The book couples reinforcement of anatomical principles with clinical cases to highlight vital applied anatomy.

This resource for students, practitioners, and specialists compiles this information in a manner that is easy-to-use and well-illustrated, with an accurate representation of essential anatomical structures that relates to real-life clinical situations in veterinary medicine.