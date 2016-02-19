Comparative Transfusion Medicine
Comparative Transfusion Medicine describes the role of animals as donors in early human transfusions. Organized into 11 chapters, the book focuses on specific animal models of human hematologic diseases. After briefly dealing with the history of transfusion in medicine, the book discusses erythrocytes, white cells, platelets, and coagulation in various animal species, and then describes specific animal models of human hematologic diseases. It then considers the progress in bone marrow transplantation by pioneering histocompatibility studies of dogs. The discussion then shifts to the preparation components and clinical veterinary transfusions. The book also presents three problems in neonatal transfusion, including the failure of passive transfer, isoerythrolysis, and immunotherapy. The concluding chapters explore the developments in human autologous transfusion, blood substitutes, and hematopoietic growth factors. The book is of great value to veterinarians involved in research or in clinical transfusions, and to physicians and other scientists using animals in research.
History of Transfusion Medicine
I. Early Concepts and Practices
II. Twentieth Century Advances
References
Erythrocytes
I. Erythrocyte Physiology
II. Erythrocyte Life Span
III. Effects of Oxidative Stress
IV. Animal Models of Inherited Erythrocyte Disorders
V. Immunological Aspects of Animal Erythrocytes
References
White Cells
I. Granulocyte Production and Kinetics
II. Granulocyte Function
III. Granulocyte-Mediated Tissue Injury
IV. Disorders of Granulocyte Numbers
V. Disorders of Neutrophil Function
VI. Therapeutic Granulocyte Transfusion
VII. Diagnostic Granulocyte Transfusion
VIII. Conclusions
References
Platelets and Coagulation
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of Hemostasis
III. Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostasis
IV. Disorders of Hemostasis
V. Summary
References
Histocompatibility and Bone Marrow Transplantation
I. Histocompatibility
II. Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation
III. Autologous Bone Marrow Transplantation
IV. Conclusions
References
Preparation of Components
I. Blood Donor Selection
II. Canine and Feline Donor Maintenance
III. Hospitalized Donors versus Outpatient Donor Program
IV. Collection of Blood and Preparation of Components
V. Storage of Blood Products
VI. Hemapheresis
References
Clinical Transfusion Medicine
I. Pretransfusion Considerations
II. Transfusion in Hemorrhagic Shock
III. Transfusion in Surgery
IV. Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia
V. Transfusion in Chronic Blood Loss
VI. Transfusion in Anemia from Lack of Red Cell Production
VII. Transfusion of Plasma
VIII. Transfusion of Platelets
IX. Transfusion of Granulocytes
X. Adverse Effects of Transfusions
XI. Therapeutic Apheresis
References
Neonatal Transfusion Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Failure of Passive Transfer
III. Neonatal Isoerythrolysis
IV. Specific Immunotherapy
References
Autologous Transfusion
I. Introduction
II. Blood Salvage (Blood Recycling)
III. Hemodilution
IV. Presurgery Deposit
References
Blood Substitutes
I. Introduction
II. Hemoglobin Solutions
III. Perfluorocarbons
IV. Thyroid Hormone
V. Desmopressin
VI. Erythropoietin
VII. Other Substitutes
References
Colony-Stimulating Factors: Their Biological Activities and Clinical Promise
I. Introduction
II. Infectious Diseases and Inflammation
III. Induced Cytopenias and Cancer
IV. Blood Replacement
V. Naturally Occurring Cytopenias
References
Appendix: Blood Cell Values in Selected Mammals
358
- 358
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
28th October 1991
- 28th October 1991
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323154437
- 9780323154437