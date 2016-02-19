Comparative Transfusion Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120392360, 9780323154437

Comparative Transfusion Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: Susan Cotter
eBook ISBN: 9780323154437
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1991
Page Count: 358
Description

Comparative Transfusion Medicine describes the role of animals as donors in early human transfusions. Organized into 11 chapters, the book focuses on specific animal models of human hematologic diseases. After briefly dealing with the history of transfusion in medicine, the book discusses erythrocytes, white cells, platelets, and coagulation in various animal species, and then describes specific animal models of human hematologic diseases. It then considers the progress in bone marrow transplantation by pioneering histocompatibility studies of dogs. The discussion then shifts to the preparation components and clinical veterinary transfusions. The book also presents three problems in neonatal transfusion, including the failure of passive transfer, isoerythrolysis, and immunotherapy. The concluding chapters explore the developments in human autologous transfusion, blood substitutes, and hematopoietic growth factors. The book is of great value to veterinarians involved in research or in clinical transfusions, and to physicians and other scientists using animals in research.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

History of Transfusion Medicine

I. Early Concepts and Practices

II. Twentieth Century Advances

References

Erythrocytes

I. Erythrocyte Physiology

II. Erythrocyte Life Span

III. Effects of Oxidative Stress

IV. Animal Models of Inherited Erythrocyte Disorders

V. Immunological Aspects of Animal Erythrocytes

References

White Cells

I. Granulocyte Production and Kinetics

II. Granulocyte Function

III. Granulocyte-Mediated Tissue Injury

IV. Disorders of Granulocyte Numbers

V. Disorders of Neutrophil Function

VI. Therapeutic Granulocyte Transfusion

VII. Diagnostic Granulocyte Transfusion

VIII. Conclusions

References

Platelets and Coagulation

I. Introduction

II. Physiology of Hemostasis

III. Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostasis

IV. Disorders of Hemostasis

V. Summary

References

Histocompatibility and Bone Marrow Transplantation

I. Histocompatibility

II. Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation

III. Autologous Bone Marrow Transplantation

IV. Conclusions

References

Preparation of Components

I. Blood Donor Selection

II. Canine and Feline Donor Maintenance

III. Hospitalized Donors versus Outpatient Donor Program

IV. Collection of Blood and Preparation of Components

V. Storage of Blood Products

VI. Hemapheresis

References

Clinical Transfusion Medicine

I. Pretransfusion Considerations

II. Transfusion in Hemorrhagic Shock

III. Transfusion in Surgery

IV. Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia

V. Transfusion in Chronic Blood Loss

VI. Transfusion in Anemia from Lack of Red Cell Production

VII. Transfusion of Plasma

VIII. Transfusion of Platelets

IX. Transfusion of Granulocytes

X. Adverse Effects of Transfusions

XI. Therapeutic Apheresis

References

Neonatal Transfusion Medicine

I. Introduction

II. Failure of Passive Transfer

III. Neonatal Isoerythrolysis

IV. Specific Immunotherapy

References

Autologous Transfusion

I. Introduction

II. Blood Salvage (Blood Recycling)

III. Hemodilution

IV. Presurgery Deposit

References

Blood Substitutes

I. Introduction

II. Hemoglobin Solutions

III. Perfluorocarbons

IV. Thyroid Hormone

V. Desmopressin

VI. Erythropoietin

VII. Other Substitutes

References

Colony-Stimulating Factors: Their Biological Activities and Clinical Promise

I. Introduction

II. Infectious Diseases and Inflammation

III. Induced Cytopenias and Cancer

IV. Blood Replacement

V. Naturally Occurring Cytopenias

References

Appendix: Blood Cell Values in Selected Mammals

Text

Tables

Index




