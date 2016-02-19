Comparative Research on Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080279343, 9781483158884

Comparative Research on Education

1st Edition

Overview, Strategy and Applications in Eastern and Western Europe

Editors: Manfred Niessen Jules Peschar
eBook ISBN: 9781483158884
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 286
Description

Comparative Research on Education: Overview, Strategy and Applications in Eastern and Western Europe is a two-part book that first gives an overview and an appraisal of the comparative research on education. Then, the book presents examples of the type of investigation that is defined as ""comparative research on education."" Comparative research studies in Western as well as in Eastern Europe are covered in both parts of the book. This book will be useful to students of comparative education as it presents pertinent examples of how empirical methods can be employed in dealing with central problems in education.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

Foreword

Introduction

Part One Cross-National Comparative Research on Education: Review and Appraisal

Comparative Research on Education 1975-1980: Review and Appraisal

Bibliography on Comparative Education Research

Part Two Selected Articles in Comparative Education Research

Introduction

Students and Graduates: Their Training at University and their Conception of Life - Introductory Remarks on the FORM-Project

University Graduates: Study Experience and Social Role - Empirical Findings of a Comparative Study in Five European Countries (FORM-Project)

Between Uncertainty and Commitment — A Comparison of First Semester University Students' Occupational Perspectives and Values in Five European Countries (FORM-Project)

Socialization and Preparation for Working Life in the German Democratic Republic and the Soviet Union

Social Mobility and Socio-Economic Achievement — A Comparison between Finland and Poland

Educational Opportunity within and between Holland and Sweden

School Environments and School Outcomes — An Empirical Comparative Study Using the IEA Data

Education and the Equality of Opportunity for Girls and Women

The Ethnicity of Immigrants — A Comparison of Greek and Greek-German Children

Chaotic Uniformity in European Higher Education Statistics


No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158884

