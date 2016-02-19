Comparative Research on Education
Description
Comparative Research on Education: Overview, Strategy and Applications in Eastern and Western Europe is a two-part book that first gives an overview and an appraisal of the comparative research on education. Then, the book presents examples of the type of investigation that is defined as ""comparative research on education."" Comparative research studies in Western as well as in Eastern Europe are covered in both parts of the book. This book will be useful to students of comparative education as it presents pertinent examples of how empirical methods can be employed in dealing with central problems in education.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
Foreword
Introduction
Part One Cross-National Comparative Research on Education: Review and Appraisal
Comparative Research on Education 1975-1980: Review and Appraisal
Bibliography on Comparative Education Research
Part Two Selected Articles in Comparative Education Research
Introduction
Students and Graduates: Their Training at University and their Conception of Life - Introductory Remarks on the FORM-Project
University Graduates: Study Experience and Social Role - Empirical Findings of a Comparative Study in Five European Countries (FORM-Project)
Between Uncertainty and Commitment — A Comparison of First Semester University Students' Occupational Perspectives and Values in Five European Countries (FORM-Project)
Socialization and Preparation for Working Life in the German Democratic Republic and the Soviet Union
Social Mobility and Socio-Economic Achievement — A Comparison between Finland and Poland
Educational Opportunity within and between Holland and Sweden
School Environments and School Outcomes — An Empirical Comparative Study Using the IEA Data
Education and the Equality of Opportunity for Girls and Women
The Ethnicity of Immigrants — A Comparison of Greek and Greek-German Children
Chaotic Uniformity in European Higher Education Statistics
