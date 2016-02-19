Comparative Regional Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080233574, 9781483188683

Comparative Regional Systems

1st Edition

West and East Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Developing Countries

Editors: Werner J. Feld Gavin Boyd
eBook ISBN: 9781483188683
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 538
Description

Comparative Regional Systems: West and East Europe, North America, The Middle East, and Developing Countries examines the diplomatic relationship between countries that are in the same region. The title analyzes the issues that cause cooperative and aggressive behavior in a region. The text presents the comparative study of international regions, and then proceeds to discussing social-psychological factors in regional politic and the regional patterns of economic cooperation. Next, the selection studies a specific international region, such as Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The text also deals with political change in regional systems; the patterns of transregional relations; and regional organization and the global system. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, sociologists, and behavioral scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface and Acknowledgments

Part I - Perspectives

Chapter 1 The Comparative Study of International Regions

Chapter 2 Social-Psychological Factors in Regional Politics

Chapter 3 Regional Patterns of Economic Cooperation

Part II - Globally Central Regional Systems

Chapter 4 Western Europe

Chapter 5 Eastern Europe

Chapter 6 North America

Part III - Globally Peripheral Regional Systems

Chapter 7 East Asia

Chapter 8 South Asia

Chapter 9 The Middle East

Chapter 10 Latin America

Chapter 11 Africa

Part IV - Regions and World Order

Chapter 12 Political Change in Regional Systems

Chapter 13 Patterns of Transregional Relations

Chapter 14 Regional Organizations and the Global System

Chapter 15 Whither Regional Integration Theory

Index

About the Contributors

About the Editor

Werner J. Feld

Gavin Boyd

