Comparative Regional Systems
1st Edition
West and East Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Developing Countries
Comparative Regional Systems: West and East Europe, North America, The Middle East, and Developing Countries examines the diplomatic relationship between countries that are in the same region. The title analyzes the issues that cause cooperative and aggressive behavior in a region. The text presents the comparative study of international regions, and then proceeds to discussing social-psychological factors in regional politic and the regional patterns of economic cooperation. Next, the selection studies a specific international region, such as Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The text also deals with political change in regional systems; the patterns of transregional relations; and regional organization and the global system. The book will be of great interest to economists, political scientists, sociologists, and behavioral scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgments
Part I - Perspectives
Chapter 1 The Comparative Study of International Regions
Chapter 2 Social-Psychological Factors in Regional Politics
Chapter 3 Regional Patterns of Economic Cooperation
Part II - Globally Central Regional Systems
Chapter 4 Western Europe
Chapter 5 Eastern Europe
Chapter 6 North America
Part III - Globally Peripheral Regional Systems
Chapter 7 East Asia
Chapter 8 South Asia
Chapter 9 The Middle East
Chapter 10 Latin America
Chapter 11 Africa
Part IV - Regions and World Order
Chapter 12 Political Change in Regional Systems
Chapter 13 Patterns of Transregional Relations
Chapter 14 Regional Organizations and the Global System
Chapter 15 Whither Regional Integration Theory
Index
About the Contributors
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188683