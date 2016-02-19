Comparative Public Policy and Citizen Participation
1st Edition
Energy, Education, Health and Urban Issues in the U.S. and Germany
Description
Comparative Public Policy and Citizen Participation: Energy, Education, Health, and Urban Issues in the U.S. and Germany focuses on the processes involved in policy formulation and the functions of citizens in such activity. Concerns include education, energy and environmental policies, decision making, and delivery of human services. The selection first analyzes the policy-making procedures in the United States, including participation of the poor in poverty programs, welfare reform, energy legislation, and federal aid to elementary and secondary education. The book then discusses the participation of citizens in decision-making processes in energy and environmental policy. The necessity of citizens’ participation, failure of political parties, local decision making, and approval procedures for the federal emissions protection act are elaborated. The publication underscores citizens' participation at government expense, including federal experience with intervenor funding, congressional activities, and signs of change in the public sector. The text also takes a look at education as loosely coupled systems in West Germany and the United States; experiences with participation in the continuing education of teachers in West Germany, and participation of citizens in the delivery of human services. The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in the processes involved in policy formulation and the role of citizens in such undertaking.
Table of Contents
Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part I - Policy Making in the United States And
Chapter 1 Analyzing United States Policy Making
Chapter 2 Citizens' Action Groups in the German Political System
Part II - Energy Policy
Chapter 3 Citizens Participation In Decision making Processes in Energy and Environmental Policy
Chapter 4 Participation in Energy Policy
Chapter 5 Citizens Participation at Government Expense
Chapter 6 Ambiguity As A Source of Political Efficacy : The Contradictions Of The German Antinuclear Movement
Part III - Education Policy
Chapter 7 Education As Loosely Coupled Systems in West Germany and the United States
Chapter 8 Modes of Participation and Policy Impact in American Education
Chapter 9 Teachers and Participation: Experiences with Participation in the Continuing Education of Teachers In West Germany
Chapter 10 The Possibilities and Limits of Participation In North Rhine Westphalia's Oberstufen-Kolleg of The University of Bielefeld
Part IV - Urban Policy
Chapter 11 Citizens' Participation in the Delivery of Human Services
Chapter 12 The Foundations of Political Participation
Chapter 13 Participation and Local Politics in Marxist Theory and Practice
Part V - Health Policy
Chapter 14 Health Policy Implementation and Corporate Participation in West Germany
Chapter 15 Health Care Policy Strategies and Political Coalitions in the United States
Chapter 16 Social Planning and Citizens' Participation: A Discussion and Empirical Analysis, with Data Drawn From The Health Planning Area
Chapter 17 The Trend Toward Citizens' Participation in the Welfare State: Countervailing Power to the Professions
Chapter 18 The Agenda For Participation Research
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154237