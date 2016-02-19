Comparative Neuropathology
1st Edition
Description
Comparative Neuropathology focuses on documented accounts of neurologic diseases and congenital defects in animals.
The book first offers information on neuropathology, neuroanatomy, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). The domesticated animals that have CSF include horses, dogs, pigs, cats, rabbits, and cattle. The text then elaborates on neurologic diseases of apes and monkeys. Discussions focus on confluent leucoencephalosis and perivascular myelosis, encephalopathies and dysenteric syndromes, meningitis, epilepsies, tuberculosis, cerebellar atrophy and experimental manganese poisoning, and choreic syndrome in baboons with corticostriate encephalitis.
The publication examines the diseases of the skeletal muscle and hypophysis, including general reactions of muscles to injuries, congenital defects, muscular dystrophies, changes in muscle associated with specific diseases, and tumor. The manuscript also takes a look at inherited diseases and congenital anomalies, protozoan and bacterial infections, and demyelinating or myelinoclastic diseases.
The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in comparative neuropathology.
Table of Contents
Contents
Authors and Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter I. Neuropathology
Part A. Introduction
References for Part A
Part B. Introduction. The Reaction of Neural Tissue to Disease-Producing Agents
References for Part B
Chapter II. Neuroanatomy
References
Chapter III. The Cerebrospinal Fluid
I. Introduction
II. Generalities
III. Horse
A. Puncture Technique
B. Normal CSF
C. Pathology of the CSF
IV. Cattle
A. Puncture Technique
B. Normal CSF
C. Pathology of the CSF
V. Sheep
A. Puncture Technique
B. Normal CSF
C. Pathology of the CSF
VI. Goat
VII. Pig
A. Puncture Technique
B. Pathology of the CSF
VIII. Dog
A. Puncture Technique
B. Normal CSF
C. Pathology of CSF
IX. Cat
X. Rabbit
References
Chapter IV. Neurologic Diseases of Apes and Monkeys
I. Introduction
A. Classification of Encephalomyelites in Apes and Monkeys
B. Kinds and Names of Apes and Monkeys
II. Neuroanatomy
III. Cerebrospinal Fluid in Apes and Monkeys
IV. Confluent Leucoencephalosis and Perivascular Myelosis
A. Historical Background
B. Clinical Signs
C. Pathology
D. Pathogenesis and Etiology
V. Isolated Papillomacular Degeneration
VI. Experimental Demyelinating Diseases
A. Experimental Cyanide Poisoning
B. Experimental Lesions Produced by Anoxia (Decompression Chamber) and by Carbon Monoxide
C. Experimental Allergic Encephalomyelitis
D. Experimental Demyelination Induced by Fast-Neutron Irradiation
VII. Meningitis
A. Nonsuppurative Meningitis with Subacute and Chronic Neurologic Manifestations
B. Suppurative Meningitis
VIII. Epilepsies
IX. Acute Amaurotic Epilepsy
X. Acute Amaurosis without Epilepsy
XI. Encephalopathies and Dysenteric Syndromes
XII. Acute Polioencephalitis Predominantly in Brain Stem of Baboons
XIII. Choreic Syndrome in Baboons with Corticostriate Encephalitis
XIV. Tuberculosis
XV. Viral Encephalomyelites
A. B Virus Infection
B. Encephalomyocarditis
C. Experimental Poliomyelitis (Compared with Neurotropic Dengue, Newcastle, Western Viral, and Yellow Fever Vaccine Encephalitides)
D. Experimental West Nile Encephalitis
E. Experimental Japanese B Encephalitis
F. Experimental St. Louis Encephalitis
XVI. Experimental Work on Transmission of Inclusion Body Encephalitis (Dawson) or Subacute Sclerosing Leucoencephalitis (van Bogaert)
XVII. Clinically Silent Neural Lesions in Monkeys
XVIII. Experimental Polyradiculitis in Monkeys
XIX. Cerebellar Atrophy and Experimental Manganese Poisoning
XX. Miscellaneous Conditions
A. Tumors
B. Calcification, Siderosis, and Lipid Deposits in the Brain
C. Melanin Pigmentation
D. Arteriosclerosis
XX. Miscellaneous Conditions continued
E. Ascending Paralysis and Chronic Colitis in Chimpanzees (Pellagra-Like Disease)
F. Parasitic Infections
G. Stereotaxic Displacement of Portions of Choroid Plexus
H. Lead Poisoning
I. Tetanus
J. Fractures of the Skull
K. Malformations of the Nervous System
References
XXI. Clinical Observations of the Nervous System of Apes and Monkeys
References
Chapter V. Diseases of Skeletal Muscle
I. Introduction
A. General
B. Normal Muscle
II. General Reactions of Muscle to Injury
A. Degeneration
B. Atrophy
C. Hypertrophy
D. Regeneration
E. Myoglobinuria
III. Congenital Defects
A. Hyperplasia (Doppellender) in Calves and Lambs
B. Contractures and Arthrogryposis in Lambs, Calves, and Pigs
C. Dysplasia Associated with Hydrocephalus in Calves
IV. Muscular Dystrophies
A. Introduction
B. True Muscular Dystrophy in Animals
C. Muscular Steatosis, Lipomatous Muscular Dystrophy, or Atrophia Lipomatosa in Cattle and Swine
V. Degenerative Polymyopathies (Myodegeneration)
A. Introduction
B. Myodegeneration of Nutritional Origin
C. Myodegeneration of Uncertain Cause
VI. Inflammatory Diseases—Myositis
A. Bacterial Infections
B. Viral Infections
C. Parasitic Infections
D. Inflammatory Reactions of Unknown Cause
VII. Changes in Muscle Associated with Specific Diseases
A. Bluetongue of Sheep
B. Leptospirosis
C. Equine Purpura Hemorrhagica
D. Viral Encephalomyelitis (Teschen Disease) of Swine
E. Other Diseases
VIII. Tumors
A. Primary Tumors
B. Secondary Tumors
IX. Miscellaneous Disorders
A. Congenital Myotonia (Thomsen's Disease)
B. Human Disorders without Counterparts in Animals
References
Chapter VI. The Hypophysis
I. Morphology and Function
A. Embryology and Histology
B. The Hypophysis in Pregnancy
C. The Physiologic Significance of Cell Types
II. Developmental Disorders
III. Retrogressive Changes
A. Aging Phenomena
B. Miscellaneous Retrogressive Changes
C. Stress
D. Nutritive Deficiencies
IV. Regeneration
V. The Hypophysis and Disease of the Target Organs
A. Castration
B. Hypothyroidism
C. Cystic Ovarian Degeneration of Cattle
VI. Neoplastic Diseases
A. Tumors of the Anterior Pituitary
B. Tumors of the Pars Intermedia
C. Miscellaneous Tumors
D. Secondary Tumors
VII. Diabetes Insipidus and Hypothalamic Syndromes
References
Chapter VII. Inherited Diseases and Congenital Anomalies
I. Classification
II. General Introduction
III. Congenital Anomalies and Malformations
A. Introduction, Generalities, and Listing of Varieties
B. Hydrocephalus
C. Spina Bifida
D. Arnold-Chiari Malformation
E. Agenesis of the Corpus callosum
F. Achondroplasia (Chondrodystrophia fetalis) with Hydrocephalus in (Bulldog) Calves and in Rabbits
G. Arthrogryposis, Anencephaly, and Hydranencephaly in Calves and Lambs
IV. Hereditary Diseases in Which the Pathology Has Been Wholly, or Partly, Defined
A. The Cerebellum, Cerebellar Ataxias and Diseases
B. Congenital Ataxia in Jersey Calves(and Angus-Shorthorns)—a Leucodysplasia of Cerebellum, Midbrain, and Medulla
C. Congenital Posterior Paralysis of Red Danish Calves—a Pallidal and Reticular Degeneration
D. Primary Lipidoses with Cerebral Involvement
E. Spinal Muscular Atrophy of Dogs
F. Posterior Paralysis of Swine
G. Congenital Deafness of White Animals
H. Optic Nerve Hypoplasia in Collie Dogs (and Other Animals)
I. "Pseudo-Amyloid" Multiradicular Degeneration of Spinal Nerve Roots of a Purebred Shetland Pony
J. Hypomyelinogenesis Congenita of Sheep
K. Lethal or Semilethal Factor in Gray Karakul Lambs
V. Hereditary Diseases in Which Lesions Have Not Been Demonstrated
A. Genetics Completely Worked Out, or Sufficiently so to Indicate an Inherited Origin
B. Genetics Incompletely Denned, and Only Suggestive
VI. Laboratory Animals
References
Chapter VIII. Viral and Rickettsial Encephalomyelitides
I. General
References
II. Viral Encephalomyelites of Small Laboratory Animals
A. Guinea Pigs
B. Coypu (Nutria)
C. Mice
References
III. Ovine and Caprine Encephalitides
A. Louping-Ill in Sheep
B. Scrapie in Sheep and Goats
C. Visna (and Rida) of Sheep in Iceland
References
IV. Feline Encephalitides
A. Myelitis
B. Experimental Newcastle Disease
C. Encephalopathy of Cats in Sardinia
References
V. Canine Encephalitides
A. Neorickettsia helmintheca Infection (Socalled Salmon Poisoning)
B. Infectious Canine Hepatitis and Fox Encephalitis
C. Canine Distemper
D. Rabies
E. Subacute Diffuse Sclerosing Encephalitis in the Dog
References
VI. Encephalomyelites in Bovidae
A. General
B. Sporadic Bovine Encephalomyelitis
C. Rinderpest
D. Bovine Malignant Catarrh
References
VII. Encephalitides in Equidae
A. General
B. Borna Disease
C. Eastern, Western, and Venezuelan Viral Encephalomyelitis
D. Russian Equine Encephalomyelitis
E. Japanese Encephalitis in Horses
F. Infectious Equine Anemia
References
VIII. Porcine Encephalitides
A. General
B. Hog Cholera (Swine Fever)
C. African Swine Fever (East African Swine Fever, Wart Hog Disease)
D. Porcine Encephalomyelitis
E. Porcine Enterovirus
F. Japanese Encephalitis
G. Pseudorabies
References
Chapter IX. Protozoan Infections
I. Introduction
II. Trypanosomiases of Man and Animals
A. General and Historical
B. Man
C. Domestic Animals
D. Experimental Trypanosomiases
III. Babesiosis (Red Water, Piroplasmosis, or Tick Fever)
IV. East Coast Fever (Theileriasis) and Turning Sickness in Africa
V. Encephalitozoonosis
VI. Toxoplasmosis
References
Chapter X. Bacterial Infections
I. General
II. Tuberculosis
A. Cattle
B. Dogs
C. Cats
D. Horse
E. Swine
III. Listeriosis
IV. Anthrax
V. Miscellaneous Infections
A. Staphylococcal Granuloma
B. Necrobacillosis
C. Glanders
Chapter X. Bacterial Infections continued
VI. Hemophilus Infections
A. Swine
B. Sheep
C. Cattle
D. Man
References
Chapter XI. Mycotic Infections
I. Introduction
II. Cryptococcosis
III. Nocardiosis
IV. Actinomycosis
V. Coccidioidomycosis
VI. Aspergillosis
VII. Mucormycosis
VIII. Ustilagomycosis
References
Chapter XII. Insect Larval Infections
I. Oestrus (Cephalomyia) ovis (Sheep Nasal Fly)
II. Hypoderma bovis and H. lineatum (Cattle Grub or Warble Fly)
III. Cuterebra (Diptera) Larvae in Cats
References
Chapter XIII. Helminthic Infections
I. Cestodes
A. Coenurosis in Sheep, Cattle, and Other Hosts
B. Cysticercosis
C. Echinococcosis
II. Nematodes
A. Cerebrospinal Nematodosis
III. Trematodes
A. Schistosomiasis
B. Paragonimiasis
C. Troglotremiasis
References
Chapter XIV. Demyelinating or Myelinoclastic Diseases
I. General Introduction
II. Congenital Demyelination (Swayback) in Lambs
A. Historical Background
B. Field History
C. Gross Changes
D. Microscopic Changes
E. Pathogenesis and Cause
III. Other Neurologic Conditions in Sheep and Lambs
IV. Acute Epizootic Leucoencephalitis in Horses(United States and China)
V. Equine Spinal Ataxia (Wobblers)
VI. Wild Animals
VII. Spontaneous Disseminated Encephalomyelitis in Mice
VIII. Demyelinating Disease of Adult Rats
IX. Inherited Leucoencephalosis in Mice
References
Chapter XV. Encephalomalacia and Myelomalacia
I. Introduction
II. Focal Symmetrical Spinal Poliomalacia of Sheep in Kenya
A. Historical and Field Aspects
B. Clinical Signs
C. Pathology
D. Pathogenesis and Cause
III. Nigropallidal Malacia in Horses in California Associated with Ingestion of Yellow Star Thistle
A. Historical and Field Aspects
B. Clinical Signs
C. Pathology
D. Pathogenesis and Cause
IV. Focal Symmetrical Encephalomalacia of Lambs in New Zealand
A. Historical and Field Aspects
B. Clinical Signs
C. Pathology
D. Pathogenesis and Cause
V. Polioencephalomalacia of Cattle and Sheep in Colorado
A. Historical and Field Aspects
B. Clinical Signs
C. Pathology
D. Pathogenesis and Cause
VI. Encephalomalacia in Pigs in New Zealand and Canada
References
Chapter XVI. Encephalitis: Post-Infective, Postvaccinal, and Experimental Allergic
I. Post-Infective Encephalitis
II. Post-Vaccinal Encephalitis (after Smallpox or Rabies Vaccination)
III. Experimental Allergic (or "Isoallergic") Encephalitis
References
Chapter XVII. Transplacental Viral Complications
I. Disorders Associated with Hog Cholera
II. Disorders Associated with Japanese Encephalitis
III. Disorders Associated with Bluetongue Vaccination
IV. Disorders Associated with Viral Disease of Cats
References
Chapter XVIII. Meningitis
I. Introduction
II. Leptomeningitis
A. General
B. Mixed and Indeterminate Infections
C. Coliform Infections
D. Pseudomonas Infection
E. Pasteurellosis
F. Brucellosis
G. Diphtheroid Infections
H. Pneumococcosis
I. Streptococcosis
J. Salmonellosis
III. Pachymeningitis
References
Chapter XIX. Pigmentations and Depositions
I. General
II. Pigments
III. Minerals
IV. Organic Deposits
References
Chapter XX. Deficiency Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin A Deficiency
A. General
B. In Rats
C. In Dogs
D. In Cattle
E. In Swine
F. In Rabbits
G. Retinopathy
III. Thiamin Deficiency
A. In Foxes and Mink
B. In Cats
C. In Calves and Lambs
D. In Horses
E. Chronic Deficiency
IV. Nutritional Ataxia and Paralysis in Pigs
V. Pantothenic Acid Deficiency
VI. Pyridoxine Deficiency
VII. Vitamin B12 Deficiency
VIII. Vitamin E Deficiency
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter XXI. Intoxications
I. General
II. Bacterial Toxins
A. General
B. Tetanus
C. Botulism
D. Clostridium perfringens and Other "Gas Gangrene" Infections
III. Plant and Chemical Poisons
A. General
B. Plant Poisoning
C. Chemical Poisoning
D. Ototoxicity
E. Retinal Toxicity
References
Chapter XXII. Neoplastic Diseases
I. General Introduction
II. Types of Tumors
A. General Remarks
B. Meningioma
C. Astrocytic Gliomas
D. Oligodendroglioma
E. Medulloblastoma and Neuroepithelioma
F. Neuroblastoma and Ganglioneuroma
G. Ependymoma (Ependymoblastoma)
H. Tumors of the Choroid Plexus (Papilloma and Papillary Carcinoma)
I. Pinealoma
J. Retinoblastoma
K. Cholesteatoma
L. Chordoma
M. Neurilemmoma (Schwann-Cell Tumor)
N. Debatable Tumors
O. Metastatic Tumors
P. Teratomas
Q. Tumors in Laboratory Animals
III. Clinical Neurologic Signs in Animals
References
Chapter XXIII. The Spinal Cord
I. Introduction
II. Neuroanatomy, Neurohistology, and Development
III. Arterial and Venous Systems
IV. Clinical Signs and Experimental Neurophysiology
V. Neuropathology
A. Secondary (Wallerian) Degeneration
B. Primary, Concomitant, and Pyemic Infections
C. Trauma by Violence: Hemorrhagic Myelomalacia in a Dog
D. Compression and Nonviolent Trauma of the Cord: Subdural Hemorrhage, Prolapsed Discs and Compression in Dogs
E. Adhesive Arachnoiditis and Myelomalacia; Sequelae of Intraspinal Injection of Various Substances—Spinal Anesthetics and Contrast Agents; Myelomalacia in a Goat
Chapter XXIII. The Spinal Cord continued
V. Neuropathology continued
F. Decompression Sickness (Caisson Disease) and Myelomalacia in Man and Experimental Dogs
G. Ischemia, Hypoxia, and Anoxia in the Production of Myelomalacia
H. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter XXIV. Spinal Ganglia, Nerve Roots, and Peripheral Nerves
I. Laryngeal Hemiplegia (Roaring and Whistling) in the Horse
II. Neuritis of the Cauda Equina in Horses
III. Peripheral Neuritis Causing Sterility in Bulls (Sweden)
IV. Chronic Neuritis in Cattle
V. Degeneration of Ventral Spinal Nerve Roots in Dogs (New Zealand)
References
Chapter XXV. Miscellaneous Neurologic Disorders
I. Grass Disease (Sickness) of Horses in Europe
II. Haffkrankheit (Germany and Sweden) and Minimata Disease (Japan) in Man, Cats, and Other Animals
III. Paralytic Syndrome in Coonhounds
IV. "Fainting" in Foals
V. Stringhalt and Shivering of Horses
VI. Murrurundi Disease and Narrabri Disease of Sheep (Australia)
A. Murrurundi Disease
B. Narrabri Disease
VII. Enzootic Equine "Encephalomyelitis" in Slovakia
VIII. Extrapyramidal Syndromes and Hepatocerebral Complexes
IX. Aleutian Disease in Mink
X. Neurologic Diseases in Wild* Animals under Natural Conditions and in Captivity
References
Appendix: Hermann Dexler
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 860
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261423