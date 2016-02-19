Comparative Judicial Systems
1st Edition
Challenging Frontiers in Conceptual and Empirical Analysis
Comparative Judicial Systems: Challenging Frontiers in Conceptual and Empirical Analysis is a comprehensive and cohesive collection of investigative essays written by significant contributors in the field of comparative judicial institutions and politics. These essays seek to explain the judicial systems of different nations and analyze their implications.
The book is divided into three parts. Part I deals with the integration of courts into the study of politics and conceptual frameworks in comparative cross-national legal and judicial research. Part II covers analyses of the judicial systems of a certain nation, while Part III compares and analyzes judicial systems of different nations as well as their judicial background in relation to their subculture.
The text is recommended for lawyers as well as those in the field of political science and in the judicial branch, especially those who are looking to countries as examples for the improvement of their local systems.
From the Series Editor
Foreword
Preface
Part I Comparative Models and Conceptual Frameworks
1. Judicial Institutions in Cross-National Perspective: Toward Integrating Courts into the Comparative Study of Politics
2. Alternative Conceptual Frameworks in Comparative Cross-National Legal and Judicial Research
Part II Single Nation Analyses: Mapping the Bases for Scientific Investigation
3. Judicial Review in a Federal and Plural Society: The Supreme Court of Canada
4. Judicial Activism in a Divided Society: the Rule of Law in the Weimar Republic
5. The Changing Role of the Israeli Supreme Court
6. The Institutionalization of the Supreme Court of India
7. A Cross-National Perspective on the Structuring of Trial Court Outputs: The Case of the English High Court
Part III Multi-Nation Analyses: The Extension of the Scientific Frontier
8. Judicial Leadership: English and American Experience
9. Constitutional Organization and the Protection of Human Rights in Britain and the United States
10. A Comparative Analysis of the Internal Procedures and Customs of the Supreme Courts of Japan and the United States
11. Subcultures and Judicial Background: A Cross-Cultural Analysis
Conclusion
About the Contributors
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100609