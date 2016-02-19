Comparative Judicial Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408031653, 9781483100609

Comparative Judicial Systems

1st Edition

Challenging Frontiers in Conceptual and Empirical Analysis

Editors: John R. Schmidhauser
eBook ISBN: 9781483100609
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Comparative Judicial Systems: Challenging Frontiers in Conceptual and Empirical Analysis is a comprehensive and cohesive collection of investigative essays written by significant contributors in the field of comparative judicial institutions and politics. These essays seek to explain the judicial systems of different nations and analyze their implications.
The book is divided into three parts. Part I deals with the integration of courts into the study of politics and conceptual frameworks in comparative cross-national legal and judicial research. Part II covers analyses of the judicial systems of a certain nation, while Part III compares and analyzes judicial systems of different nations as well as their judicial background in relation to their subculture.
The text is recommended for lawyers as well as those in the field of political science and in the judicial branch, especially those who are looking to countries as examples for the improvement of their local systems.

Table of Contents


Contents

From the Series Editor

Foreword

Preface

Part I Comparative Models and Conceptual Frameworks

1. Judicial Institutions in Cross-National Perspective: Toward Integrating Courts into the Comparative Study of Politics

2. Alternative Conceptual Frameworks in Comparative Cross-National Legal and Judicial Research

Part II Single Nation Analyses: Mapping the Bases for Scientific Investigation

3. Judicial Review in a Federal and Plural Society: The Supreme Court of Canada

4. Judicial Activism in a Divided Society: the Rule of Law in the Weimar Republic

5. The Changing Role of the Israeli Supreme Court

6. The Institutionalization of the Supreme Court of India

7. A Cross-National Perspective on the Structuring of Trial Court Outputs: The Case of the English High Court

Part III Multi-Nation Analyses: The Extension of the Scientific Frontier

8. Judicial Leadership: English and American Experience

9. Constitutional Organization and the Protection of Human Rights in Britain and the United States

10. A Comparative Analysis of the Internal Procedures and Customs of the Supreme Courts of Japan and the United States

11. Subcultures and Judicial Background: A Cross-Cultural Analysis

Conclusion

About the Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483100609

About the Editor

John R. Schmidhauser

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.