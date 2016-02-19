Comparative Experiments with Field Crops - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705547, 9781483100043

Comparative Experiments with Field Crops

1st Edition

Authors: G.V. Dyke
eBook ISBN: 9781483100043
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 222
Description

Comparative Experiments with Field Crops is a guide on how to organize comparative experiments about field crops. The book is divided into two parts. Part I deals with how to do and interpret field experiments; the planning of field experiments and special considerations to take into mind; the marking out, sowing, counting, and scoring of field crops; and the harvest as well as sampling. Part II covers the statistics involved in field experiments, and include comparisons and degrees of freedom and error; multidimensional geometry; regression analysis; and analysis of covariance. The text is recommended for agriculturists and botanists who intend to make a comparative study on field crops and are in need of a reference.

Table of Contents


Contents

Part I How to Do and Interpret Field Experiments

1 Field Experiments in Agricultural Research

2 Planning a Field Experiment

3 Special Considerations in Planning Certain Types of Experiment

4 Marking out, Sowing, Counting, Scoring

5 Harvest

6 Sampling

7 Long-term Experiments

8 Interpretation and Presentation of Results

9 Critique of Technique

10 Historical Notes on Field Methods

Part II Statistics in Field Experiments

11 Comparisons, Degrees of Freedom and 'Error'

12 Multi-dimensional Geometry

13 Regression Analysis

14 Analysis of Covariance

15 Transformations, Model-making and other Pastimes

Appendix

A Rounding off

B Gross Errors

C Direct-Recording Balances

D Statistical Calculations — Some Practical Considerations

E The Intelligent Customer's Guide, or, What to Ask your Computer

F Glossary

Bibliography and References

Index

