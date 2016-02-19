Comparative Experiments with Field Crops
Comparative Experiments with Field Crops is a guide on how to organize comparative experiments about field crops. The book is divided into two parts. Part I deals with how to do and interpret field experiments; the planning of field experiments and special considerations to take into mind; the marking out, sowing, counting, and scoring of field crops; and the harvest as well as sampling. Part II covers the statistics involved in field experiments, and include comparisons and degrees of freedom and error; multidimensional geometry; regression analysis; and analysis of covariance. The text is recommended for agriculturists and botanists who intend to make a comparative study on field crops and are in need of a reference.
Contents
Part I How to Do and Interpret Field Experiments
1 Field Experiments in Agricultural Research
2 Planning a Field Experiment
3 Special Considerations in Planning Certain Types of Experiment
4 Marking out, Sowing, Counting, Scoring
5 Harvest
6 Sampling
7 Long-term Experiments
8 Interpretation and Presentation of Results
9 Critique of Technique
10 Historical Notes on Field Methods
Part II Statistics in Field Experiments
11 Comparisons, Degrees of Freedom and 'Error'
12 Multi-dimensional Geometry
13 Regression Analysis
14 Analysis of Covariance
15 Transformations, Model-making and other Pastimes
Appendix
A Rounding off
B Gross Errors
C Direct-Recording Balances
D Statistical Calculations — Some Practical Considerations
E The Intelligent Customer's Guide, or, What to Ask your Computer
F Glossary
Bibliography and References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100043