Comparative Experiments with Field Crops is a guide on how to organize comparative experiments about field crops. The book is divided into two parts. Part I deals with how to do and interpret field experiments; the planning of field experiments and special considerations to take into mind; the marking out, sowing, counting, and scoring of field crops; and the harvest as well as sampling. Part II covers the statistics involved in field experiments, and include comparisons and degrees of freedom and error; multidimensional geometry; regression analysis; and analysis of covariance. The text is recommended for agriculturists and botanists who intend to make a comparative study on field crops and are in need of a reference.