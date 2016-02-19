Comparative Endocrinology V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955494, 9780323146098

Comparative Endocrinology V1

1st Edition

Editors: U.S. Von Euler
eBook ISBN: 9780323146098
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 558
Description

Comparative Endocrinology: A Treatise in Two Volumes, Volume I: Glandular Hormones focuses on animal morphology, physiology, and chemistry and systematic and comprehensive account of endocrine principles from the comparative consideration.

The selection first offers information on hypothalamic control of anterior pituitary and neurohypophyseal hormones. Discussions focus on adrenocorticotropin, thyrotropin, gonadotropins, physiological significance of the neurohypophyseal hormones in mammals, and physiological significance of the neurohypophyseal hormones in nonmammalian vertebrates. The text then takes a look at pituitary hormones affecting chromatophores and female gonadal hormones.

The publication examines male gonadal hormones and adrenocortical hormones. Topics include action of testicular estrogen and ovarian testosterone, source of sex hormones in the male, factors regulating testicular functions, biochemistry of androgens, and functions of the adrenocortical hormones. The book then tackles chromaffin cell hormones, thyroid hormones, and parathyroid glands.

The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in glandular hormones.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

~1~ Hypothalamic Control of Anterior Pituitary

I. Introduction

II. Adrenocorticotropin

III. Thyrotropin

IV. Gonadotropins

V. Conclusions

References

~2~ Neurohypophyseal Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Mammalian Neurohypophyseal Hormones

III. Physiological Significance of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones in Mammals

IV. Nonmammalian Neurohypophyseal Hormones

V. Physiological Significance of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones in Nonmammalian Vertebrates

References

~3~ Pituitary Hormones Affecting the Chromatophores

I. Introduction

II. Site of Origin of Melanophore-Stimulating Hormone

III. Purification and Chemistry of Melanophore-Stimulating Hormone

IV. Physiological Effects

V. Concluding Remarks

References

~4~ Female Gonadal Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry and Biosynthesis of Female Gonadal Hormones

III. The Gestogens

IV. The Estrogens

V. Androgens

VI. Relaxin

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

~5~ Male Gonadal Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Physiology of the Androgens

III. The Action of Testicular Estrogen and Ovarian Testosterone

IV. Source of Sex Hormones in the Male

V. Factors Regulating Testicular Functions

VI. Biochemistry of Androgens

VII. Function of the Fetal Testis

References

~6~ Adrenocortical Hormones

I. Anatomy and Histology

II. The Adrenal Hormones

III. Functions of the Adrenocortical Hormones

References

~7~ Chromaffin Cell Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Catecholamine-Producing Cell Systems

III. Assay Methods

IV. Distribution of Chromaffin Cell Hormones

V. Metabolism of Chromaffin Cell Hormones

VI. Physiological and Pharmacological Actions

References

~8~ Thyroid Hormones

I. General Introduction

II. Iodine Metabolism in Mammals

III. Thyroid Function in Nonmammals

IV. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Mammals

V. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Birds

VI. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Reptiles

VII. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Amphibians

VIII. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Fishes

References

~9~ Parathyroid Glands

I. Prolegomenon

II. Introduction

III. Fishes

IV. Amphibians

V. Reptiles

VI. Birds

VII. Mammals

References

~10~ Pancreatic Hormones: Insulin

I. Introduction

II. Comparative Morphology of the Islets of Langerhans of the Pancreas

III. Effects of Removal of, or Damage to, the Islets of Langerhans of the Pancreas

IV. Mechanism of Action of Insulin

V. Insulin Substitutes

VI. Antibodies to Insulin

VII. The Assay of Insulin

VIII. The Control of the Secretion of Insulin

IX. Conclusion

References

~11~ Pancreatic Hormones: Glucagon

I. Introduction

II. Nature, Identification, and Origin of Glucagon

III. Biological Properties of Glucagon

IV. Glucagon as a Hormone

References

~12~ Comparative Biochemistry of Adenohypophyseal Hormones

I. Introduction

II. Interstitial Cell-Stimulating Hormone

III. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone

IV. Lactogenic Hormone

V. Growth Hormone (Somatotropin)

VI. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

VII. Thyrotropic Hormone

VIII. Conclusions

Addendum

References

~13~ The Physiology of the Adenohypophyseal Hormones

I. Introduction

II. The Regulation of Reproductive Function

III. The Regulation of Thyroid Function

IV. The Regulation of Adrenal Cortical Function

V. The Regulation of Growth

References

Author Index

Index of Species

Subject Index

