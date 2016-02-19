Comparative Endocrinology V1
1st Edition
Description
Comparative Endocrinology: A Treatise in Two Volumes, Volume I: Glandular Hormones focuses on animal morphology, physiology, and chemistry and systematic and comprehensive account of endocrine principles from the comparative consideration.
The selection first offers information on hypothalamic control of anterior pituitary and neurohypophyseal hormones. Discussions focus on adrenocorticotropin, thyrotropin, gonadotropins, physiological significance of the neurohypophyseal hormones in mammals, and physiological significance of the neurohypophyseal hormones in nonmammalian vertebrates. The text then takes a look at pituitary hormones affecting chromatophores and female gonadal hormones.
The publication examines male gonadal hormones and adrenocortical hormones. Topics include action of testicular estrogen and ovarian testosterone, source of sex hormones in the male, factors regulating testicular functions, biochemistry of androgens, and functions of the adrenocortical hormones. The book then tackles chromaffin cell hormones, thyroid hormones, and parathyroid glands.
The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in glandular hormones.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
~1~ Hypothalamic Control of Anterior Pituitary
I. Introduction
II. Adrenocorticotropin
III. Thyrotropin
IV. Gonadotropins
V. Conclusions
References
~2~ Neurohypophyseal Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Mammalian Neurohypophyseal Hormones
III. Physiological Significance of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones in Mammals
IV. Nonmammalian Neurohypophyseal Hormones
V. Physiological Significance of the Neurohypophyseal Hormones in Nonmammalian Vertebrates
References
~3~ Pituitary Hormones Affecting the Chromatophores
I. Introduction
II. Site of Origin of Melanophore-Stimulating Hormone
III. Purification and Chemistry of Melanophore-Stimulating Hormone
IV. Physiological Effects
V. Concluding Remarks
References
~4~ Female Gonadal Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry and Biosynthesis of Female Gonadal Hormones
III. The Gestogens
IV. The Estrogens
V. Androgens
VI. Relaxin
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
~5~ Male Gonadal Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of the Androgens
III. The Action of Testicular Estrogen and Ovarian Testosterone
IV. Source of Sex Hormones in the Male
V. Factors Regulating Testicular Functions
VI. Biochemistry of Androgens
VII. Function of the Fetal Testis
References
~6~ Adrenocortical Hormones
I. Anatomy and Histology
II. The Adrenal Hormones
III. Functions of the Adrenocortical Hormones
References
~7~ Chromaffin Cell Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Catecholamine-Producing Cell Systems
III. Assay Methods
IV. Distribution of Chromaffin Cell Hormones
V. Metabolism of Chromaffin Cell Hormones
VI. Physiological and Pharmacological Actions
References
~8~ Thyroid Hormones
I. General Introduction
II. Iodine Metabolism in Mammals
III. Thyroid Function in Nonmammals
IV. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Mammals
V. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Birds
VI. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Reptiles
VII. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Amphibians
VIII. Action of Thyroid Hormone in Fishes
References
~9~ Parathyroid Glands
I. Prolegomenon
II. Introduction
III. Fishes
IV. Amphibians
V. Reptiles
VI. Birds
VII. Mammals
References
~10~ Pancreatic Hormones: Insulin
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Morphology of the Islets of Langerhans of the Pancreas
III. Effects of Removal of, or Damage to, the Islets of Langerhans of the Pancreas
IV. Mechanism of Action of Insulin
V. Insulin Substitutes
VI. Antibodies to Insulin
VII. The Assay of Insulin
VIII. The Control of the Secretion of Insulin
IX. Conclusion
References
~11~ Pancreatic Hormones: Glucagon
I. Introduction
II. Nature, Identification, and Origin of Glucagon
III. Biological Properties of Glucagon
IV. Glucagon as a Hormone
References
~12~ Comparative Biochemistry of Adenohypophyseal Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Interstitial Cell-Stimulating Hormone
III. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone
IV. Lactogenic Hormone
V. Growth Hormone (Somatotropin)
VI. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
VII. Thyrotropic Hormone
VIII. Conclusions
Addendum
References
~13~ The Physiology of the Adenohypophyseal Hormones
I. Introduction
II. The Regulation of Reproductive Function
III. The Regulation of Thyroid Function
IV. The Regulation of Adrenal Cortical Function
V. The Regulation of Growth
References
Author Index
Index of Species
Subject Index
