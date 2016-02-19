Comparative Color Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123785206, 9780323159890

Comparative Color Vision

1st Edition

Authors: Gerald Jacobs
eBook ISBN: 9780323159890
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 218
Description

Comparative Color Vision provides information about the means by which color vision has been studied in nonhuman animals and about the outcomes of these studies for a variety of representative species. Individuals who become interested in color vision in animals come from a variety of different educational backgrounds—from the traditional biological and behavioral sciences as well as from more applied fields.

Accordingly, this book includes sufficient tutorial information about color vision so that a relative newcomer would be able to make sense out of this area without having to search out still more background material. To provide this, basic information about the psychophysics of color vision and about the methods used to study color vision in animals is presented; along with coverage of the broad range of biological mechanisms responsible for color vision. Subsequent chapters present systematic reviews of studies of color vision in a wide selection of vertebrate species. The final chapter is devoted to a discussion of two fascinating issues raised by studies of animal color vision: the evolutionary origins and the functional utility of color vision.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Techniques and Goals of the Comparative Study of Color Vision

I. The "Brightness" Problem

II. Techniques for Measuring Color Vision

III. Appropriate Color Vision Indices

IV. Some Basic Data on Human Color Vision

V. Cross-Species Standards for Color Vision

Chapter 3 Mechanisms for Color Vision

I. Structural Overview of the Eye

II. Ocular Filters

III. Photoreceptors

IV. Photopigments

V. Neural Mechanisms

VI. The Central Pathways for Color Vision

Chapter 4 Comparative Survey of Color Vision: Nonmammalian Vertebrates

I. Amphibians: The Frog

II. Reptiles: The Turtle

III. Fish: The Goldfish

IV. Birds: The Pigeon

V. Colored Oil Droplets and Color Vision

Chapter 5 Comparative Survey of Color Vision: Mammals

I. Rodents

II. The Domestic Cat

III. Nonhuman Primates

IV. Comments on the Comparative Survey

V. Results from Studies of Other Mammals

Chapter 6 Evolution of Color Vision

I. The Utility of Color Vision

II. Context for the Evolution of Color Vision

III. Evolutionary Steps to Color Vision

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159890

About the Author

