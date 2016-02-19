Comparative Biochemistry V7 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955487, 9780323148115

Comparative Biochemistry V7

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Treatise

Editors: Marcel Florkin
eBook ISBN: 9780323148115
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Comparative Biochemistry: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume VII: Supplementary Volume focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in molecular biochemistry.

The selection first offers information on expressions of the pentose phosphate cycle, including description, criteria for the presence of the pentose phosphate cycle, chordates, segmented worms, mollusks, echinoderms, roundworms, flatworms, algae, and higher plants. The text then ponders on chitin and mucosubstances, as well as the distribution and biochemistry of chitin, molecular structure and function of chitin, and chitin in relation to mucosubstances.

The publication reviews the cellular aspects of active transport and hormones and behavior. Topics include relations between inorganic ions, sugar, amino acids, fatty acids, and bioelectric potentials; aspects of the regulation of the intracellular pool of free amino acids; hormones and permeability characteristics of living cellular membranes; and chemical nature of the structure responsible for the permeability characteristics of living membranes. The recording and measurement of behavior, role of hormones in the patterning of behavior, and hormones influencing behavior and the behavior most subject to hormonal influence and control are also discussed.

The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the processes, methodologies, approaches involved in biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume VII

Preface

Contents to Volumes I, II, III, IV, V, and VI

Phylogenetics Charts

1. Expressions of the Pentose Phosphate Cycle

I. General Considerations

II. Description of the Pentose Phosphate Cycle

III. Role of the Pentose Phosphate Cycle

IV. Brief History

V. Criteria for the Presence of the Pentose Phosphate Cycle

VI. Chordates

VII. Arthropods

VIII. Segmented Worms

IX. Mollusks

X. Echinoderms

XI. Roundworms

XII. Flatworms

XIII. Protozoa

XIV. Bacteria and Fungi

XV. Algae

XVI. Higher Plants

XVII. Closing Remarks

References

2. Chitin and Mucosubstances

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Chitin

III. Molecular Structure and Function of Chitin

IV. Biochemistry of Chitin

V. Chitin in Relation to Mucosubstances

References

3. Cellular Aspects of Active Transport

I. Introduction

II. The Permeability Characteristics of a Living Membrane

III. Cellular Differentiation and Permeability Characteristic

IV. Relations between Inorganic Ions, Sugar, Amino Acids, Fatty Acids, and Bioelectric Potentials

V. Some Aspects of the Regulation of the Intracellular Pool of Free Amino Acids

VI. Hormones and Permeability Characteristics of Living Cellular Membranes

VII. Alkaline Earths and Permeability Characteristics of Living Membranes

VIII. Chemical Nature of the Structure Responsible for the Permeability Characteristics of Living Membranes

IX. Conclusions

References

4 . The Hormones and Behavior

I. Introduction

II. The Hormones Influencing Behavior and the Behavior Most Subject to Hormonal Influence and Control

III. The Recording and Measurement of Behavior

IV. Fishes

V. Amphibians

VI. Reptiles

VII. Birds

VIII. Mammals

IX. Role of Hormones in the Patterning of Behavior

X. Concluding Remarks

References

5. The Comparative Biochemistry of Antibiosis and Antibiotics

I. General Considerations

II. Comparative Study of Individual Antibiotics

III. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Topical Subject Index—Volumes I-VII

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323148115

About the Editor

Marcel Florkin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.