Comparative Biochemistry V7

Comparative Biochemistry: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume VII: Supplementary Volume focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in molecular biochemistry.
The selection first offers information on expressions of the pentose phosphate cycle, including description, criteria for the presence of the pentose phosphate cycle, chordates, segmented worms, mollusks, echinoderms, roundworms, flatworms, algae, and higher plants. The text then ponders on chitin and mucosubstances, as well as the distribution and biochemistry of chitin, molecular structure and function of chitin, and chitin in relation to mucosubstances.
The publication reviews the cellular aspects of active transport and hormones and behavior. Topics include relations between inorganic ions, sugar, amino acids, fatty acids, and bioelectric potentials; aspects of the regulation of the intracellular pool of free amino acids; hormones and permeability characteristics of living cellular membranes; and chemical nature of the structure responsible for the permeability characteristics of living membranes. The recording and measurement of behavior, role of hormones in the patterning of behavior, and hormones influencing behavior and the behavior most subject to hormonal influence and control are also discussed.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume VII
Preface
Contents to Volumes I, II, III, IV, V, and VI
Phylogenetics Charts
1. Expressions of the Pentose Phosphate Cycle
I. General Considerations
II. Description of the Pentose Phosphate Cycle
III. Role of the Pentose Phosphate Cycle
IV. Brief History
V. Criteria for the Presence of the Pentose Phosphate Cycle
VI. Chordates
VII. Arthropods
VIII. Segmented Worms
IX. Mollusks
X. Echinoderms
XI. Roundworms
XII. Flatworms
XIII. Protozoa
XIV. Bacteria and Fungi
XV. Algae
XVI. Higher Plants
XVII. Closing Remarks
References
2. Chitin and Mucosubstances
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Chitin
III. Molecular Structure and Function of Chitin
IV. Biochemistry of Chitin
V. Chitin in Relation to Mucosubstances
References
3. Cellular Aspects of Active Transport
I. Introduction
II. The Permeability Characteristics of a Living Membrane
III. Cellular Differentiation and Permeability Characteristic
IV. Relations between Inorganic Ions, Sugar, Amino Acids, Fatty Acids, and Bioelectric Potentials
V. Some Aspects of the Regulation of the Intracellular Pool of Free Amino Acids
VI. Hormones and Permeability Characteristics of Living Cellular Membranes
VII. Alkaline Earths and Permeability Characteristics of Living Membranes
VIII. Chemical Nature of the Structure Responsible for the Permeability Characteristics of Living Membranes
IX. Conclusions
References
4 . The Hormones and Behavior
I. Introduction
II. The Hormones Influencing Behavior and the Behavior Most Subject to Hormonal Influence and Control
III. The Recording and Measurement of Behavior
IV. Fishes
V. Amphibians
VI. Reptiles
VII. Birds
VIII. Mammals
IX. Role of Hormones in the Patterning of Behavior
X. Concluding Remarks
References
5. The Comparative Biochemistry of Antibiosis and Antibiotics
I. General Considerations
II. Comparative Study of Individual Antibiotics
III. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Topical Subject Index—Volumes I-VII
