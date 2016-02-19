Comparative Biochemistry of Parasites
1st Edition
Description
Comparative Biochemistry of Parasites contains the proceedings of an international symposium organized by the Janssen Research Foundation and held at Janssen Pharmaceutica in Belgium on September 1-3, 1971. The symposium reviewed progress in the understanding of the physiology and biochemistry of parasites such as protozoa and helminths.
Organized into 34 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of early research on parasite biochemistry before turning to a discussion of antischistosomal drugs and their biochemical effects on parasites. The reader is then introduced to the biochemistry of carbohydrates in nematodes and cestodes; neurotransmitters in trematodes; pharmacological aspects and biochemical effects of tetramisole; the mechanism of action of berenil (Diminazene) and related compounds; and dihydrofolate reductases in parasitic protozoa and helminths. Other chapters focus on the loss of fatty acid biosynthesis in flatworms, the cytochrome system in Kinetoplastidae, oxidative phosphorylation in Moniezia mitochondria, and the role of non-heme iron in cestode respiration. Scientists, particularly physiologists and biochemists, will find this book an invaluable source of information on parasite physiology and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
1. Glimpses at the Early Days of Parasite Biochemistry
2. Biochemical Effects of Antischistosomal Drugs
3. Comparative Biochemistry of Carbohydrates in Nematodes and Cestodes
4. The Utilization of Carbon Dioxide by Moniezia expansa: Aspects of Metabolic Regulation
5. Hormones, the Environment, and Development in Nematodes
6. Neurotransmitters in Trematodes
7. Pharmacological Aspects of Tetramisole
8. Biochemical Effects of Tetramisole
9. Recent Studies on the Mechanism of Action of Berenil (Diminazene) and Related Compounds
10. Biochemical Effects of the Anthelmintic Drug Mebendazole
11. Kinetoplast DNA: Structure and Function
12. Organization of the DNA in the Kinetoplast of Trypanosomatidae
13. DNA of Kinetoplastidae: A Comparative Study
14. Some Studies on the DNA of Plasmodium knowlesi
15. Dihydrofolate Reductases in Parasitic Protozoa and Helminths
16. Physiological Adaptability of Malaria Parasites
17. Cytochemical and Biochemical Studies of the Intestinal Cells of Ascaris suum
18. Factors Influencing the Movement of Materials across the Intestine of Ascaris
19. Acid Phosphatases in the Intestinal Cells of Two Nematode Larvae: Anisakis sp. and Trichinella spiralis
20. Studies on Acid Hydrolases and on Catalase of the Trypanosomatid Crithidia luciliae
21. Structural and Biochemical Changes in Nippostrongylus brasiliensis during Development of Immunity to this Nematode in Rats
22. Adaptations in Oxidative Metabolism during the Transformation of Trypanosoma rhodesiense from Bloodstream into Culture Form
23. Effects of Bongkrekic Acid on Malaria Parasites (Plasmodium lophurae) Developing Extracellularly in Vitro
24. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Entamoeba histolytica
25. Biochemistry of Coccidia
26. Loss of Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Flatworms
27. Recent Studies on the Characterization of the Cytochrome System in Kinetoplastidae
28. Cytochromes in Ascaris and Moniezia
29. Role of Non-heme Iron in Cestode Respiration
30. Effects of Anthelmintics on P32 Esterification in Helminth Metabolism 445
31. Studies on the Phosphorylation in Ascaris Mitochondria
32. The Influence of the Lipophilic and Electronic Character of Substituted Phenols on the Effectors of Ascaris suum Mitochondria
33. Oxidative Phosphorylation in Moniezia Mitochondria
34. Summary and Outlook
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146883