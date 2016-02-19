Comparative Biochemistry of Parasites contains the proceedings of an international symposium organized by the Janssen Research Foundation and held at Janssen Pharmaceutica in Belgium on September 1-3, 1971. The symposium reviewed progress in the understanding of the physiology and biochemistry of parasites such as protozoa and helminths. Organized into 34 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of early research on parasite biochemistry before turning to a discussion of antischistosomal drugs and their biochemical effects on parasites. The reader is then introduced to the biochemistry of carbohydrates in nematodes and cestodes; neurotransmitters in trematodes; pharmacological aspects and biochemical effects of tetramisole; the mechanism of action of berenil (Diminazene) and related compounds; and dihydrofolate reductases in parasitic protozoa and helminths. Other chapters focus on the loss of fatty acid biosynthesis in flatworms, the cytochrome system in Kinetoplastidae, oxidative phosphorylation in Moniezia mitochondria, and the role of non-heme iron in cestode respiration. Scientists, particularly physiologists and biochemists, will find this book an invaluable source of information on parasite physiology and biochemistry.

1. Glimpses at the Early Days of Parasite Biochemistry

2. Biochemical Effects of Antischistosomal Drugs

3. Comparative Biochemistry of Carbohydrates in Nematodes and Cestodes

4. The Utilization of Carbon Dioxide by Moniezia expansa: Aspects of Metabolic Regulation

5. Hormones, the Environment, and Development in Nematodes

6. Neurotransmitters in Trematodes

7. Pharmacological Aspects of Tetramisole

8. Biochemical Effects of Tetramisole

9. Recent Studies on the Mechanism of Action of Berenil (Diminazene) and Related Compounds

10. Biochemical Effects of the Anthelmintic Drug Mebendazole

11. Kinetoplast DNA: Structure and Function

12. Organization of the DNA in the Kinetoplast of Trypanosomatidae

13. DNA of Kinetoplastidae: A Comparative Study

14. Some Studies on the DNA of Plasmodium knowlesi

15. Dihydrofolate Reductases in Parasitic Protozoa and Helminths

16. Physiological Adaptability of Malaria Parasites

17. Cytochemical and Biochemical Studies of the Intestinal Cells of Ascaris suum

18. Factors Influencing the Movement of Materials across the Intestine of Ascaris

19. Acid Phosphatases in the Intestinal Cells of Two Nematode Larvae: Anisakis sp. and Trichinella spiralis

20. Studies on Acid Hydrolases and on Catalase of the Trypanosomatid Crithidia luciliae

21. Structural and Biochemical Changes in Nippostrongylus brasiliensis during Development of Immunity to this Nematode in Rats

22. Adaptations in Oxidative Metabolism during the Transformation of Trypanosoma rhodesiense from Bloodstream into Culture Form

23. Effects of Bongkrekic Acid on Malaria Parasites (Plasmodium lophurae) Developing Extracellularly in Vitro

24. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Entamoeba histolytica

25. Biochemistry of Coccidia

26. Loss of Fatty Acid Biosynthesis in Flatworms

27. Recent Studies on the Characterization of the Cytochrome System in Kinetoplastidae

28. Cytochromes in Ascaris and Moniezia

29. Role of Non-heme Iron in Cestode Respiration

30. Effects of Anthelmintics on P32 Esterification in Helminth Metabolism 445

31. Studies on the Phosphorylation in Ascaris Mitochondria

32. The Influence of the Lipophilic and Electronic Character of Substituted Phenols on the Effectors of Ascaris suum Mitochondria

33. Oxidative Phosphorylation in Moniezia Mitochondria

34. Summary and Outlook

