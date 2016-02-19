Comparative Aspects of Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167787, 9781483195261

Comparative Aspects of Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn

1st Edition

Authors: G. Fulton Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9781483195261
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1957
Page Count: 200
Description

Comparative Aspects of Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn is intended as a short account of present-day views on hemolytic disease and immediately related matters. It provides a bibliography to guide the interested reader towards the published work in whichever field he seeks to study.
This book is organized into nine chapters. The coverage of the chapters includes the comparative aspects and the experimental production of hemolytic disease in the newborn; historical aspects and serological considerations in hemolytic diseases in humans, horse, mule and pig. A chapter on the treatment of hemolytic diseases is also included. This book will be of interest to people interested in the care of young animals, whether in a medical or veterinary milieu.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter I The Disease in Man: Historical Aspects

Icterus Gravis Neonatorum

Hydrops Foetalis

The Unity of the Syndromes

Iso-immunization

Chapter II The Disease in Man: Haemolytic Anemia

Iso-immunization

Clinical Aspects

Haematological Aspects

Histological Aspects

Chapter III The Disease in Man: Kernicterus

Historical Aspects

The Origin of the Condition

Clinical and Pathological Features

Chapter IV Serological Considerations

The Antigen

The Antibody

The Antiglobulin Reaction

Antibody Action

Chapter V The Disease in the Horse and the Mule

Historical Aspects

Iso-immunization

Clinical Aspects

Haematological Aspects

Serological Aspects

Chapter VI The Disease in the Pig

Iso-immunization

The Disease in the Piglet

Serological Considerations

Chapter VII The Experimental Production of Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn

Hetero-Immunization: The Guinea-Pig and Rat

Iso-immunization: The Dog

Iso-immunization: The Rabbit

Chapter VIII Comparative Aspects of Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn

Iso-immunization

Passage of Antibody to the Young

The Effect of the Antibody

The Manifestation of Hemolytic Disease in Different Species

Chapter IX Treatment

A Note on Nomenclature

Appendix

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1957
Published:
About the Author

G. Fulton Roberts

