Comparative Aspects of Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn
1st Edition
Description
Comparative Aspects of Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn is intended as a short account of present-day views on hemolytic disease and immediately related matters. It provides a bibliography to guide the interested reader towards the published work in whichever field he seeks to study.
This book is organized into nine chapters. The coverage of the chapters includes the comparative aspects and the experimental production of hemolytic disease in the newborn; historical aspects and serological considerations in hemolytic diseases in humans, horse, mule and pig. A chapter on the treatment of hemolytic diseases is also included. This book will be of interest to people interested in the care of young animals, whether in a medical or veterinary milieu.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter I The Disease in Man: Historical Aspects
Icterus Gravis Neonatorum
Hydrops Foetalis
The Unity of the Syndromes
Iso-immunization
Chapter II The Disease in Man: Haemolytic Anemia
Iso-immunization
Clinical Aspects
Haematological Aspects
Histological Aspects
Chapter III The Disease in Man: Kernicterus
Historical Aspects
The Origin of the Condition
Clinical and Pathological Features
Chapter IV Serological Considerations
The Antigen
The Antibody
The Antiglobulin Reaction
Antibody Action
Chapter V The Disease in the Horse and the Mule
Historical Aspects
Iso-immunization
Clinical Aspects
Haematological Aspects
Serological Aspects
Chapter VI The Disease in the Pig
Iso-immunization
The Disease in the Piglet
Serological Considerations
Chapter VII The Experimental Production of Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn
Hetero-Immunization: The Guinea-Pig and Rat
Iso-immunization: The Dog
Iso-immunization: The Rabbit
Chapter VIII Comparative Aspects of Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn
Iso-immunization
Passage of Antibody to the Young
The Effect of the Antibody
The Manifestation of Hemolytic Disease in Different Species
Chapter IX Treatment
A Note on Nomenclature
Appendix
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1957
- Published:
- 1st January 1957
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195261