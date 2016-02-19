Comparative Aspects of Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn is intended as a short account of present-day views on hemolytic disease and immediately related matters. It provides a bibliography to guide the interested reader towards the published work in whichever field he seeks to study.

This book is organized into nine chapters. The coverage of the chapters includes the comparative aspects and the experimental production of hemolytic disease in the newborn; historical aspects and serological considerations in hemolytic diseases in humans, horse, mule and pig. A chapter on the treatment of hemolytic diseases is also included. This book will be of interest to people interested in the care of young animals, whether in a medical or veterinary milieu.