Comparative Anatomy Atlas

1st Edition

Authors: Carl Gans John F. Storr
eBook ISBN: 9781483273105
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 122
Description

Comparative Anatomy Atlas presents illustrations on the body structures of different species of animals.
The book first presents drawings on Squalus acanthias, including dorsal, ventral, and posterior views of the chondrocranium, cross and sagittal sections of the trunk and caudal vertebrae, dorsal, pectoral, and caudal fins, and axial musculature.
The publication also shows drawings on Nectums macuhsus, as well as ventral view of the shoulder and pelvic girdle, anterior and lateral views of the thoracic, sacral, and caudal vertebrae, dorsal and ventral views of the anterior musculature, and ventral view of the heart and efferent vessels.
The manuscript offers drawings on Felis domesticus, including lateral and medial views of the muscles of the hind limb, lateral view of the rib cage, dorsal and ventral views of the skull and cervical vertebrae, and ventral view of male and female urogenital systems.
The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in comparative anatomy.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Drawings for Squalus Acanthias

1. Lateral View

2. Chondrocranium: Dorsal, Ventral and Posterior Views

3. Branchial Basket: Ventral and Exploded Views

4. Trunk and Caudal Vertebrae: Cross and Sagittal Sections

5. Gill; Dorsal, Pectoral and Caudal Fins

6. Branchial Region: Ventral View (Superficial)

7. Branchial Region: Ventral View (Deep)

8. Branchial Region: Lateral View

9. Axial Musculature: Cross Section, Trunk and Tail

10. Viscera: Lateral View

11. Abdominal Arteries: Lateral View

12. Abdominal Veins: Lateral View

13. Heart and Afferent Branchial Circulation: Frontal Section

14. Efferent Branchial Circulation: Frontal Section

15. Urogenital System: Male and Female

16. Brain: Dorsal and Ventral Views

17. Chondrocranium: Cranial Nerves and Eye Muscles

18. Semicircular Canals: Dorsal, Lateral and Ventral Views

19. Head: Sagittal Section

List of Drawings for Nectums Maculosus

1. Lateral View

2. Skull, Mandible and Anterior Vertebrae

3. Thoracic, Sacral and Caudal Vertebrae: Anterior and Lateral Views

4. Shoulder Girdle and Hyoid: Lateral View

5. Shoulder and Pelvic Girdle: Ventral View

6. Anterior Musculature: Lateral View

7. Anterior Musculature: Dorsal and Ventral Views

8. Posterior Musculature: Lateral View

9. Posterior Musculature: Ventral View

10. Pharyngeal Region: Exploded View

11. Viscera: Ventral View

12. Abdominal Arteries: Lateral View

13. Abdominal Veins: Lateral View and Detail

14. Heart and Afferent Vessels: Ventral View

15. Heart and Efferent Vessels: Ventral View

16. Urogenital System

17. Brain: Dorsal and Ventral Views

18 . Head: Sagittal Section

List of Drawings for Felis Domesticus

1. Skull and Cervical Vertebrae: Dorsal and Ventral Views

2. Skull and Mandible: Lateral and Sagittal Views

3. Cervical, Thoracic and Lumbar Vertebrae: Lateral and Anterior Views

4. Rib Cage: Lateral View

5. Appendicular Skeleton: Lateral View

6. Pectoral and Throat Muscles: Ventral View (Superficial)

7. Pectoral and Throat Muscles: Ventral View (Deep)

8. Muscles of Shoulder and Neck: Lateral View

9. Muscles of Hind Limb: Lateral View (Superficial)

10. Muscles of Hind Limb: Lateral View (Deep)

11. Muscles of Hind Limb: Medial View

12. Viscera: Ventral View

13. Abdominal Arteries: Ventral View

14. Abdominal Veins: Ventral View

15. Sheep Heart: Ventral View and Frontal Section

16. Heart and Thoracic Blood Vessels: Ventral View

17. Urogenital System, Male: Ventral View

18. Urogenital System, Female: Ventral View

19. Brain: Dorsal, Ventral and Lateral Views

20. Head: Sagittal Section


