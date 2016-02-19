Comparative Anatomy Atlas
1st Edition
Description
Comparative Anatomy Atlas presents illustrations on the body structures of different species of animals.
The book first presents drawings on Squalus acanthias, including dorsal, ventral, and posterior views of the chondrocranium, cross and sagittal sections of the trunk and caudal vertebrae, dorsal, pectoral, and caudal fins, and axial musculature.
The publication also shows drawings on Nectums macuhsus, as well as ventral view of the shoulder and pelvic girdle, anterior and lateral views of the thoracic, sacral, and caudal vertebrae, dorsal and ventral views of the anterior musculature, and ventral view of the heart and efferent vessels.
The manuscript offers drawings on Felis domesticus, including lateral and medial views of the muscles of the hind limb, lateral view of the rib cage, dorsal and ventral views of the skull and cervical vertebrae, and ventral view of male and female urogenital systems.
The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in comparative anatomy.
Table of Contents
List of Drawings for Squalus Acanthias
1. Lateral View
2. Chondrocranium: Dorsal, Ventral and Posterior Views
3. Branchial Basket: Ventral and Exploded Views
4. Trunk and Caudal Vertebrae: Cross and Sagittal Sections
5. Gill; Dorsal, Pectoral and Caudal Fins
6. Branchial Region: Ventral View (Superficial)
7. Branchial Region: Ventral View (Deep)
8. Branchial Region: Lateral View
9. Axial Musculature: Cross Section, Trunk and Tail
10. Viscera: Lateral View
11. Abdominal Arteries: Lateral View
12. Abdominal Veins: Lateral View
13. Heart and Afferent Branchial Circulation: Frontal Section
14. Efferent Branchial Circulation: Frontal Section
15. Urogenital System: Male and Female
16. Brain: Dorsal and Ventral Views
17. Chondrocranium: Cranial Nerves and Eye Muscles
18. Semicircular Canals: Dorsal, Lateral and Ventral Views
19. Head: Sagittal Section
List of Drawings for Nectums Maculosus
1. Lateral View
2. Skull, Mandible and Anterior Vertebrae
3. Thoracic, Sacral and Caudal Vertebrae: Anterior and Lateral Views
4. Shoulder Girdle and Hyoid: Lateral View
5. Shoulder and Pelvic Girdle: Ventral View
6. Anterior Musculature: Lateral View
7. Anterior Musculature: Dorsal and Ventral Views
8. Posterior Musculature: Lateral View
9. Posterior Musculature: Ventral View
10. Pharyngeal Region: Exploded View
11. Viscera: Ventral View
12. Abdominal Arteries: Lateral View
13. Abdominal Veins: Lateral View and Detail
14. Heart and Afferent Vessels: Ventral View
15. Heart and Efferent Vessels: Ventral View
16. Urogenital System
17. Brain: Dorsal and Ventral Views
18 . Head: Sagittal Section
List of Drawings for Felis Domesticus
1. Skull and Cervical Vertebrae: Dorsal and Ventral Views
2. Skull and Mandible: Lateral and Sagittal Views
3. Cervical, Thoracic and Lumbar Vertebrae: Lateral and Anterior Views
4. Rib Cage: Lateral View
5. Appendicular Skeleton: Lateral View
6. Pectoral and Throat Muscles: Ventral View (Superficial)
7. Pectoral and Throat Muscles: Ventral View (Deep)
8. Muscles of Shoulder and Neck: Lateral View
9. Muscles of Hind Limb: Lateral View (Superficial)
10. Muscles of Hind Limb: Lateral View (Deep)
11. Muscles of Hind Limb: Medial View
12. Viscera: Ventral View
13. Abdominal Arteries: Ventral View
14. Abdominal Veins: Ventral View
15. Sheep Heart: Ventral View and Frontal Section
16. Heart and Thoracic Blood Vessels: Ventral View
17. Urogenital System, Male: Ventral View
18. Urogenital System, Female: Ventral View
19. Brain: Dorsal, Ventral and Lateral Views
20. Head: Sagittal Section
Details
- No. of pages:
- 122
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273105