Comparative Anatomy Atlas presents illustrations on the body structures of different species of animals.

The book first presents drawings on Squalus acanthias, including dorsal, ventral, and posterior views of the chondrocranium, cross and sagittal sections of the trunk and caudal vertebrae, dorsal, pectoral, and caudal fins, and axial musculature.

The publication also shows drawings on Nectums macuhsus, as well as ventral view of the shoulder and pelvic girdle, anterior and lateral views of the thoracic, sacral, and caudal vertebrae, dorsal and ventral views of the anterior musculature, and ventral view of the heart and efferent vessels.

The manuscript offers drawings on Felis domesticus, including lateral and medial views of the muscles of the hind limb, lateral view of the rib cage, dorsal and ventral views of the skull and cervical vertebrae, and ventral view of male and female urogenital systems.

The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in comparative anatomy.