Comparative Anatomy and Histology
2nd Edition
A Mouse, Rat, and Human Atlas
Description
The second edition of Comparative Anatomy and Histology is aimed at the new rodent investigator as well as medical and veterinary pathologists who need to expand their knowledge base into comparative anatomy and histology. It guides the reader through normal mouse and rat anatomy and histology using direct comparison to the human. The side by side comparison of mouse, rat, and human tissues highlight the unique biology of the rodents, which has great impact on the validation of rodent models of human disease.
Key Features
- Offers the only comprehensive source for comparing mouse, rat, and human anatomy and histology through over 1500 full-color images, in one reference work
- Enables human and veterinary pathologists to examine tissue samples with greater accuracy and confidence
- Teaches biomedical researchers to examine the histologic changes in their model rodents
- Experts from both human and veterinary fields take readers through each organ system in a side-by-side comparative approach to anatomy and histology - human Netter anatomy images along with Netter-style rodent images
Readership
Biomedical researchers and graduate students working with rodent models of human disease; medical and veterinary pathologists and pathology residents
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Phenotyping
3. Necropsy and Histology
4. IHC, imaging
5. Skeletal system
6. Nose, sinus, pharynx
7. Oral cavity, teeth
8. Salivary glands
9. Respiratory
10. Cardiovascular
11. Upper GI
12. Lower GI
13. Liver and Gall Bladder
15. Endocrine
16. Urinary tract
17. Female Repro
18. Male Repro
19. Hematopoietic and Lymph
20. Nervous System
21. Special senses Eye
22. Special senses Ear
23. Mammary Gland
24. Skin and Adnexa
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138830
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029190
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128029008
About the Editor
Piper Treuting
Associate Professor and chief of Comparative Pathology, Department of Comparative Medicine and Affiliate Associate Professor Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and chief of Comparative Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
Suzanne Dintzis
Associate Professor of Pathology, former chief of UW Medical Center Anatomic Pathology Services and former Director of Pathology Laboratory Operations in the Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington.
Affiliations and Expertise
Anatomic Pathology Division, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA, USA
Kathleen S. Montine
Senior Research Scientist and certified by the Board of Editors in the Life Sciences (BELS) Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA USA