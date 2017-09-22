Comparative Anatomy and Histology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128029008, 9780128138830

Comparative Anatomy and Histology

2nd Edition

A Mouse, Rat, and Human Atlas

Editors: Piper Treuting Suzanne Dintzis Kathleen S. Montine
eBook ISBN: 9780128138830
eBook ISBN: 9780128029190
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128029008
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd September 2017
Page Count: 570
Description

The second edition of Comparative Anatomy and Histology is aimed at the new rodent investigator as well as medical and veterinary pathologists who need to expand their knowledge base into comparative anatomy and histology. It guides the reader through normal mouse and rat anatomy and histology using direct comparison to the human. The side by side comparison of mouse, rat, and human tissues highlight the unique biology of the rodents, which has great impact on the validation of rodent models of human disease.

Key Features

  • Offers the only comprehensive source for comparing mouse, rat, and human anatomy and histology through over 1500 full-color images, in one reference work
  • Enables human and veterinary pathologists to examine tissue samples with greater accuracy and confidence
  • Teaches biomedical researchers to examine the histologic changes in their model rodents
  • Experts from both human and veterinary fields take readers through each organ system in a side-by-side comparative approach to anatomy and histology - human Netter anatomy images along with Netter-style rodent images

Readership

Biomedical researchers and graduate students working with rodent models of human disease; medical and veterinary pathologists and pathology residents

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Phenotyping
3. Necropsy and Histology
4. IHC, imaging
5. Skeletal system
6. Nose, sinus, pharynx
7. Oral cavity, teeth
8. Salivary glands
9. Respiratory
10. Cardiovascular
11. Upper GI
12. Lower GI　
13. Liver and Gall Bladder
15. Endocrine
16. Urinary tract
17. Female Repro
18. Male Repro
19. Hematopoietic and Lymph
20. Nervous System
21. Special senses Eye
22. Special senses Ear
23. Mammary Gland
24. Skin and Adnexa

Details

No. of pages:
570
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128138830
eBook ISBN:
9780128029190
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128029008

About the Editor

Piper Treuting

Associate Professor and chief of Comparative Pathology, Department of Comparative Medicine and Affiliate Associate Professor Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and chief of Comparative Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

Suzanne Dintzis

Associate Professor of Pathology, former chief of UW Medical Center Anatomic Pathology Services and former Director of Pathology Laboratory Operations in the Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington.

Affiliations and Expertise

Anatomic Pathology Division, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA, USA

Kathleen S. Montine

Senior Research Scientist and certified by the Board of Editors in the Life Sciences (BELS) Department of Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Washington.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA USA

