Companion to Psychiatric Studies
8th Edition
Table of Contents
1. An introduction to psychiatry
E C Johnstone and S M Lawrie
2. Functional neuroanatomy
J D Steele
3. Neuropharmacology
G Arbuthnott and M Garcia-Muñoz
4. Neuroimaging
J D Steele, S M Lawrie
5. Basic Psychology
J Hall and M E Stewart
6. Social and Transcultural Aspects of Psychiatry
B J Baig
7. Neuropsychology
J Hall, R E O’Carroll and C D Frith
8. Genetics in relation to psychiatry
D H R Blackwood, W J Muir
9. Research methods, statistics and evidence-based practice
A M McIntosh, M Sharpe, S M Lawrie
10. Clinical Assessment: Interviewing and Examination
D Cunningham Owens, P J McKenna and R Davenport
11. Clinical Psychopharmacology
D Cunningham Owens
12. Psychological Therapies
T Murphy, J Patrick and S P Llewelyn
13. Organic disorders
A J Carson, A Zeman, T Brown
14. Misuse of, and dependence on, alcohol and other drugs
M Bruce, J Chick
15. Schizophrenia and related disorders
S M Lawrie, J Hall, E C Johnstone
16. Mood Disorder
A M McIntosh, J Sussmann, G M Goodwin
17. Neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders
M Sharpe, D Baldwin, J Walker
18. Eating Disorders
J Baggott, B Palmer
19. Personality disorders
R Darjee, K M Davidson
20. Learning disability
W J Muir and A G McKechanie
21. Psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence
P Hoare, A Stanfield
22. Old-age psychiatry
N H Anderson, K Woodburn
23. Suicide and self-harm
J Cavanagh, R S Smyth
24. Psychiatry in general medical settings
M Sharpe, J Walker
25. The relationship between crime and psychiatry
L D G Thomson, L Robinson
26. Legal and ethical aspects of psychiatry
S Potts, J H M Crichton, R S Smyth
27. Perinatal psychiatry
R Steel, R Cantwell
Appendix 1: Mental health legislation and definitions
L D G Thomson
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 26th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725281
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056192
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702031373
About the Editors
Eve Johnstone Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychiatry and Head of the Division of Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, UK
David Cunningham Owens Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Psychiatry, Division of Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Stephen Lawrie Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Psychiatry, School of Clinical Sciences, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, UK
Andrew McIntosh Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Reader in Psychiatry & Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist, Division of Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Michael Sharpe Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychological Medicine, University of Oxford; Honorary Professor, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant in Psychological Medicine to Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford, UK