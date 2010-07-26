Companion to Psychiatric Studies - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702031373, 9781455725281

Companion to Psychiatric Studies

8th Edition

Editors: Eve Johnstone David Cunningham Owens Stephen Lawrie Andrew McIntosh Michael Sharpe
eBook ISBN: 9781455725281
eBook ISBN: 9780702056192
Paperback ISBN: 9780702031373
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th July 2010
Page Count: 864
Table of Contents

1. An introduction to psychiatry

E C Johnstone and S M Lawrie

2. Functional neuroanatomy

J D Steele

3. Neuropharmacology

G Arbuthnott and M Garcia-Muñoz

4. Neuroimaging

J D Steele, S M Lawrie

5. Basic Psychology

J Hall and M E Stewart

6. Social and Transcultural Aspects of Psychiatry

B J Baig

7. Neuropsychology

J Hall, R E O’Carroll and C D Frith

8. Genetics in relation to psychiatry

D H R Blackwood, W J Muir

9. Research methods, statistics and evidence-based practice

A M McIntosh, M Sharpe, S M Lawrie

10. Clinical Assessment: Interviewing and Examination

D Cunningham Owens, P J McKenna and R Davenport

11. Clinical Psychopharmacology

D Cunningham Owens

12. Psychological Therapies

T Murphy, J Patrick and S P Llewelyn

13. Organic disorders

A J Carson, A Zeman, T Brown

14. Misuse of, and dependence on, alcohol and other drugs

M Bruce, J Chick

15. Schizophrenia and related disorders

S M Lawrie, J Hall, E C Johnstone

16. Mood Disorder

A M McIntosh, J Sussmann, G M Goodwin

17. Neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders

M Sharpe, D Baldwin, J Walker

18. Eating Disorders

J Baggott, B Palmer

19. Personality disorders

R Darjee, K M Davidson

20. Learning disability

W J Muir and A G McKechanie

21. Psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence

P Hoare, A Stanfield

22. Old-age psychiatry

N H Anderson, K Woodburn

23. Suicide and self-harm

J Cavanagh, R S Smyth

24. Psychiatry in general medical settings

M Sharpe, J Walker

25. The relationship between crime and psychiatry

L D G Thomson, L Robinson

26. Legal and ethical aspects of psychiatry

S Potts, J H M Crichton, R S Smyth

27. Perinatal psychiatry

R Steel, R Cantwell

Appendix 1: Mental health legislation and definitions

L D G Thomson

Index

About the Editors

Eve Johnstone Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychiatry and Head of the Division of Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, UK

David Cunningham Owens Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Psychiatry, Division of Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, Edinburgh, UK

Stephen Lawrie Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Division of Psychiatry, School of Clinical Sciences, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, UK

Andrew McIntosh Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Reader in Psychiatry & Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist, Division of Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Edinburgh Hospital, Edinburgh, UK

Michael Sharpe Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychological Medicine, University of Oxford; Honorary Professor, University of Edinburgh; Honorary Consultant in Psychological Medicine to Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford, UK

