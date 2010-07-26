Companion to Psychiatric Studies

1. An introduction to psychiatry

E C Johnstone and S M Lawrie

2. Functional neuroanatomy

J D Steele

3. Neuropharmacology

G Arbuthnott and M Garcia-Muñoz

4. Neuroimaging

J D Steele, S M Lawrie

5. Basic Psychology

J Hall and M E Stewart

6. Social and Transcultural Aspects of Psychiatry

B J Baig

7. Neuropsychology

J Hall, R E O’Carroll and C D Frith

8. Genetics in relation to psychiatry

D H R Blackwood, W J Muir

9. Research methods, statistics and evidence-based practice

A M McIntosh, M Sharpe, S M Lawrie

10. Clinical Assessment: Interviewing and Examination

D Cunningham Owens, P J McKenna and R Davenport

11. Clinical Psychopharmacology

D Cunningham Owens

12. Psychological Therapies

T Murphy, J Patrick and S P Llewelyn

13. Organic disorders

A J Carson, A Zeman, T Brown

14. Misuse of, and dependence on, alcohol and other drugs

M Bruce, J Chick

15. Schizophrenia and related disorders

S M Lawrie, J Hall, E C Johnstone

16. Mood Disorder

A M McIntosh, J Sussmann, G M Goodwin

17. Neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders

M Sharpe, D Baldwin, J Walker

18. Eating Disorders

J Baggott, B Palmer

19. Personality disorders

R Darjee, K M Davidson

20. Learning disability

W J Muir and A G McKechanie

21. Psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence

P Hoare, A Stanfield

22. Old-age psychiatry

N H Anderson, K Woodburn

23. Suicide and self-harm

J Cavanagh, R S Smyth

24. Psychiatry in general medical settings

M Sharpe, J Walker

25. The relationship between crime and psychiatry

L D G Thomson, L Robinson

26. Legal and ethical aspects of psychiatry

S Potts, J H M Crichton, R S Smyth

27. Perinatal psychiatry

R Steel, R Cantwell

Appendix 1: Mental health legislation and definitions

L D G Thomson

Index