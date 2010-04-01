Companion to Peripheral Neuropathy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437700015, 9781455711291

Companion to Peripheral Neuropathy

1st Edition

Illustrated Cases and New Developments

Authors: Peter Dyck P. James Dyck Christopher Klein Phillip Low Kimberly Amrami JaNean Engelstad Robert Spinner
eBook ISBN: 9781455711291
eBook ISBN: 9780323246149
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st April 2010
Page Count: 432
Description

The new Companion to Peripheral Neuropathy: Illustrated Case Studies by Dr. Peter J. Dyck, et al, which supplements Dyck and Thomas’ authoritative and comprehensive Peripheral Neuropathy, features illustrated case studies that explore the evaluation and management of the most common peripheral nerve disorders. Leading authorities in the field contribute clues to the diagnosis, clinical features, imaging studies, histopathology and more for each case. You’ll gain new insights into the causes of peripheral nerve disorders to help you diagnose and treat every condition. The book is also featured on the up-to-date Expert Consult platform so that you will have access to the fully searchable text and image library.

Key Features

  • Offers new insights in clinical and electrophysiologic characterization, imaging, histopathology, and molecular genetics

  • Shows you how abstract diagnosis and management principles apply in real situations

  • Presents more illustrations than any competing reference so you can see disorders as they present in practice

  • Offers expert clues to help you diagnose and manage patients quickly and effectively

  • Provides references to the most significant literature in the field so you can stay at the forefront of this science

  • Includes access to the complete contents online for convenient, fully searchable reference

About the Author

Peter Dyck

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

P. James Dyck

Christopher Klein

Phillip Low

Kimberly Amrami

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic

JaNean Engelstad

Robert Spinner

Dr. Robert Spinner is a neurosurgeon in Rochester, Minnesota. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital. He received his medical degree from Mayo Medical School and has been in practice for 25 years. He is one of 17 doctors at Mayo Clinic and one of 13 at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital who specialize in Neurological Surgery.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA

