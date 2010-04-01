The new Companion to Peripheral Neuropathy: Illustrated Case Studies by Dr. Peter J. Dyck, et al, which supplements Dyck and Thomas’ authoritative and comprehensive Peripheral Neuropathy, features illustrated case studies that explore the evaluation and management of the most common peripheral nerve disorders. Leading authorities in the field contribute clues to the diagnosis, clinical features, imaging studies, histopathology and more for each case. You’ll gain new insights into the causes of peripheral nerve disorders to help you diagnose and treat every condition. The book is also featured on the up-to-date Expert Consult platform so that you will have access to the fully searchable text and image library.