Companion to Peripheral Neuropathy
1st Edition
Illustrated Cases and New Developments
Description
The new Companion to Peripheral Neuropathy: Illustrated Case Studies by Dr. Peter J. Dyck, et al, which supplements Dyck and Thomas’ authoritative and comprehensive Peripheral Neuropathy, features illustrated case studies that explore the evaluation and management of the most common peripheral nerve disorders. Leading authorities in the field contribute clues to the diagnosis, clinical features, imaging studies, histopathology and more for each case. You’ll gain new insights into the causes of peripheral nerve disorders to help you diagnose and treat every condition. The book is also featured on the up-to-date Expert Consult platform so that you will have access to the fully searchable text and image library.
Key Features
- Offers new insights in clinical and electrophysiologic characterization, imaging, histopathology, and molecular genetics
- Shows you how abstract diagnosis and management principles apply in real situations
- Presents more illustrations than any competing reference so you can see disorders as they present in practice
- Offers expert clues to help you diagnose and manage patients quickly and effectively
- Provides references to the most significant literature in the field so you can stay at the forefront of this science
- Includes access to the complete contents online for convenient, fully searchable reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 1st April 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455711291
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246149
About the Author
Peter Dyck
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
P. James Dyck
Christopher Klein
Phillip Low
Kimberly Amrami
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic
JaNean Engelstad
Robert Spinner
Dr. Robert Spinner is a neurosurgeon in Rochester, Minnesota. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital. He received his medical degree from Mayo Medical School and has been in practice for 25 years. He is one of 17 doctors at Mayo Clinic and one of 13 at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital who specialize in Neurological Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA