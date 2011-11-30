Companion Animal Medicine: Evolving Infectious, Toxicological, and Parasitic Diseases, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 41-6

A current review of infectious, toxicological and parasitic diseases in suburban companion animal medicine! Topics to be covered include: canine distemper spillover in domestic dogs from wildlife, emerging viruses in canine infectious respiratory disease complex, snake bite toxicity, canine brucellosis management, canine astrovirus infection, canine abortions and adult dog respiratory disease due to herpes viruses, hepatazoon infestations in the USA, canine corona virus infection, controversies surrounding diagnosis and management of feline infectious peritonitis, norovirus infections in dogs, caninepapilloma virus infections, feline immunodeficiency virus infection, feline respiratory disease complex, and much more!