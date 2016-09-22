Compact Heat Exchangers
2nd Edition
Selection, Design and Operation
Description
Compact Heat Exchangers: Selection, Design, and Operation, Second Edition, is fully revised to present the most recent and fundamental ideas and industrial concepts in compact heat exchanger technology. This complete reference compiles all aspects of theory, design rules, operational issues, and the most recent developments and technological advancements in compact heat exchangers.
New to this edition is the inclusion of micro, sintered, and porous passage description and data, electronic cooling, and an introduction to convective heat transfer fundamentals. New revised content provides up-to-date coverage of industrially available exchangers, recent fouling theories, and reactor types, with summaries of off-design performance and system effects and installations issues in, for example, automobiles and aircraft.
Hesselgreaves covers previously neglected approaches, such as the Second Law (of Thermodynamics), pioneered by Bejan and co-workers. The justification for this is that there is increasing interest in life-cycle and sustainable approaches to industrial activity as a whole, often involving exergy (Second Law) analysis. Heat exchangers, being fundamental components of energy and process systems, are both savers and spenders of energy, according to interpretation.
Key Features
- Contains revised content, covering industrially available exchangers, recent fouling theories, and reactor types
- Includes useful comparisons throughout with conventional heat exchangers to emphasize the benefits of CPHE applications
- Provides a thorough system view from commissioning, operation, maintenance, and design approaches to reduce fouling and fouling factors
- Compiles all aspects of theory, design rules, operational issues, and the most recent developments and technological advancements in compact heat exchangers
Readership
Practicing and research engineers in user, contractor and manufacturing sectors of industry. Researchers and graduate students in academia
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Historical and Recent Developments in Compact Heat Exchanger Technology
- 1.2 Summary of Flow and Heat Transfer Fundamentals for Compact Surfaces
- 1.3 Scaling Laws for Heat Exchangers
- 1.4 Size and Compactness
- 1.5 The Relationship of Compactness and Enhancement
- 1.6 The Function of Secondary and Tertiary Surfaces (Fins)
- 1.7 Compactness and its Relationship to Enhanced Boiling Surfaces, Rib Roughnesses, Etc.
- 1.8 Surface Optimisation
- 1.9 Heat Exchanger Reactors
- Chapter 2: Industrial Compact Exchangers
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Plate-Fin Heat Exchanger (PFHE)
- 2.3 Tube-Fin Heat Exchangers
- 2.4 Diffusion-Bonded Heat Exchangers
- 2.5 Welded Plate Heat Exchangers
- 2.6 Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers (PHE) and Derivatives
- 2.7 The Plate and Shell Heat Exchanger (PSHE)
- 2.8 Spiral Heat Exchangers (SHEs)
- 2.9 Compact Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers
- 2.10 Polymer Exchangers
- 2.11 Gas Turbine Recuperator Design Layouts
- 2.12 Heat Exchanger Reactors
- 2.13 Surface Selection
- 2.14 Refrigeration Exchangers
- 2.15 Automotive and Prime Mover Sector
- 2.16 Aerospace Sector
- Chapter 3: The Heat Exchanger as Part of a System: Exergetic (Second Law) Analysis
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Basic Principles of Exergy Analysis
- 3.3 Application of Exergy Analysis to Heat Exchangers
- 3.4 Zero Pressure Drop
- 3.5 Finite Pressure Drop
- 3.6 Implications of the Entropy Minimisation
- 3.7 Application to Heat Exchanger Networks
- Chapter 4: Surface Comparisons, Size, Shape and Weight Relationships
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Conventional Theory (the Core Mass Velocity Equation, and Geometrical Consequences)
- 4.3 Laminar Flow Analysis
- 4.4 Comparison of Compact Surfaces
- 4.5 Comparison of Conventional and Laminar Approaches
- Chapter 5: Aspects of Flow and Convective Heat Transfer Fundamentals for Compact Surfaces
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introductory Remarks
- 5.2 Developing Steady Incompressible Flow Over a Flat Plate With Finite Pressure Drop: Boundary Layer Thicknesses and Their Significance
- 5.3 Heat Transfer Along a Flat Plate in Laminar Flow With Constant Plate Temperature: The Reynolds Analogy
- 5.4 Flow and Heat Transfer Over a Wedge
- 5.5 Transverse Flow Over an Elliptical Cylinder
- 5.6 Other Tube/Fin Shapes
- 5.7 Overview of Two-Dimensional Results, and Remarks on the Colburn Analogy for Turbulent Flows
- 5.8 Observations on Three-Dimensional Flows
- 5.9 Transition to Turbulence
- 5.10 Internal Flows
- Chapter 6: Surface Types and Correlations
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Ducts
- 6.3 Turbulent and Transitional Flow in Ducts
- 6.4 Plate Fin Surfaces
- 6.5 Air-Side Surfaces for Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Applications
- 6.6 Pressed Plate Type Surfaces
- 6.7 Plate and Shell Surfaces
- 6.8 Other Plate-Type Surfaces (Welded Plates, Etc.)
- 6.9 Printed Circuit Heat Exchanger (PCHE) Surfaces
- 6.10 Micro Passages
- 6.11 Sintered and Porous Surfaces
- Chapter 7: Thermal Design
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Thermal Design: Form of Specification
- 7.3 Basic Concepts and Initial Size Assessment
- 7.4 Details of the Design Process
- 7.5 Design for Two-Phase Flows
- 7.6 The Design Process
- 7.7 Thermal Design for Heat Exchanger Reactors
- 7.8 The Use of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in the Design and Development of Compact Heat Exchangers
- 7.9 Mechanical Aspects of Design
- Chapter 8: Compact Heat Exchangers in Practice
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Selection and Installation
- 8.3 Commissioning
- 8.4 Operation
- 8.5 Maintenance
- 8.6 Fouling in Design
- 8.7 The Future?
- Appendices
- Appendix 2 Conversion Factors
- Appendix 3 Dimensionless Groups
- Appendix 4 Physical Properties
- Sources and acknowledgements of property data
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 22nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003060
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081003053
About the Author
J.E. Hesselgreaves
John Hesselgreaves is an independent consultant in advanced heat exchanger products, and has 2 patents in the field. He has held positions as Lecturer and Honourary Research Fellow at Heriot- Watt University, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical and Chemical Engineering, Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK
Richard Law
Richard Law is a Research Associate in the School of Chemical Engineering and Advanced Materials at Newcastle University, UK. His main research areas are heat transfer enhancement, heat exchanger design, heat pumps, power cycles and industrial waste heat recovery.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Engineering and Advanced Materials, Newcastle Univeristy, UK
David Reay
David Reay manages David Reay & Associates, UK, is a Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, and Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK. His main research interests are compact heat exchangers, process intensification, and heat pumps. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Applied Thermal Engineering and Author/Co-author of eight other books, including the second edition of Process Intensification published in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, David Reay & Associates, Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK
Reviews
"This book provides a very comprehensive introduction about compact heat exchangers (CPHE) from the underpinning theory to the technology development." --Dr. Jennifer Wen, Professor of Engineering, The University of Warwick, UK