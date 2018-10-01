Community/Public Health Nursing
7th Edition
Promoting the Health of Populations
Description
Give your students a complete guide to community health nursing! Community/Public Health Nursing, 7th Edition provides a unique, upstream preventive focus and a strong social justice approach, all in a concise, easy-to-read text. Covering the nurses’ role in promoting community health, it shows how students can take an active role in social action and health policy – emphasizing society’s responsibility to protect all human life and ensuring that diverse and vulnerable populations have their basic health needs met. Clinical examples and photo novellas show how nursing concepts apply to the real world. Written by community health nursing experts Mary A. Nies and Melanie McEwen, this book describes the issues and responsibilities of today’s community and public health nurse.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! A ‘social justice’ approach promotes health for all people, including vulnerable populations.
- UNIQUE! ‘Upstream’ preventive focus addresses factors that are the precursors to poor health in the community, addressing potential health problems before they occur.
- Case Studies present the theory, concepts, and application of the nursing process in practical and manageable examples.
- UNIQUE! Photo novellas use photographs to tell stories showing real-life clinical scenarios and applications of important community health nursing roles.
- Application of the nursing process at the individual, family, and aggregate levels highlights the community perspective in all health situations
- Clinical examples offer snippets of real-life client situations.
- Theoretical frameworks common to nursing and public health aid in the application of familiar and new theory bases to problems and challenges in the community.
- Healthy People 2020 boxes include the most current national health care objectives.
- Research Highlights boxes show the application of research studies to the practice of community nursing.
- Ethical Insights boxes highlight ethical issues and concerns that the community/public health nurse may encounter.
- Objectives, key terms, and chapter outlines at the beginning of every chapter introduce important concepts and terminology.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Introduction to Community Health Nursing
1. Health: A Community View
2. Historical Factors: Community Health Nursing in Context
3. Thinking Upstream: Nursing Theories and Population-Focused Nursing Practice
4. Health Promotion and Risk Reduction
Unit II: The Art and Science of Community Health Nursing
5. Epidemiology
6. Community Assessment
7. Community Health Planning, Implementation, and Evaluation
8. Community Health Education
9. Case Management
Unit III: Factors that Influence the Health of the Community
10. Policy, Politics, Legislation, and Community Health Nursing
11. The Health Care System
12. Economics of Health Care
13. Cultural Diversity and Community Health Nursing
14. Environmental Health
15. Health in the Global Community
Unit IV: Aggregates in the Community
16. Child and Adolescent Health
17. Women’s Health
18. Men’s Health
19. Senior Health
20. Family Health
Unit V: Vulnerable Populations
21. Populations Affected by Disabilities
22. Veterans Health NEW!
23. Homeless Populations
24. Rural and Migrant Health
25. Populations Affected by Mental Illness
Unit VI: Population Health Problems
26. Communicable Disease
27. Substance Abuse
28. Violence
29. Natural and Man-Made Disasters
Unit VII: Community Health Settings
30. School Health
31. Occupational Health
32. Forensic and Correctional Nursing
33. Faith Community Nursing
34. Home Health and Hospice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323528948
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544016
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544023
About the Author
Mary Nies
Affiliations and Expertise
Carol Grotnes Belk Endowed Chair in Nursing and Professor; Adjunct Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
Melanie McEwen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX