Community/Public Health Nursing
6th Edition
Promoting the Health of Populations
Description
Covering the nurse’s role in promoting community health, Community/Public Health Nursing, 6th Edition provides a unique ‘upstream’ preventive focus and a strong social justice approach in a concise, easy-to-read text. It shows how you, as a nurse, can take an active role in social action and health policy – especially in caring for diverse and vulnerable population groups. Written by community health nursing experts Mary A. Nies and Melanie McEwen, this book offers clinical examples and photo novellas showing how concepts apply to the real world, and describes the issues and responsibilities of today’s community and public health nursing.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! ‘Upstream’ preventive focus addresses factors that are the precursors to poor health in the community, addressing potential health problems before they occur.
- UNIQUE! Emphasis on community aspects in all steps of the nursing process highlights the community perspective in all health situations.
- UNIQUE! A ‘social justice’ approach promotes health for all people, including vulnerable populations.
- UNIQUE! Photo novellas use photographs to tell stories showing real-life clinical scenarios and applications of important community health nursing roles.
- Research Highlights boxes show the application of research studies to the practice of community nursing.
- Clinical examples offer snippets of real-life client situations.
- Case Study: Application of the Nursing Process feature presents practical and manageable examples for the theory, concepts, and application of the nursing process.
- Ethical Insights boxes highlight ethical issues and concerns that the community/public health nurse may encounter.
- Objectives, key terms, and chapter outlines at the beginning of every chapter introduce important concepts and terminology.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Community Health Nursing
1. Health: A Community View
2. Historical Factors: Community Health Nursing in Context
3. Thinking Upstream: Nursing Theories and Population-Focused Nursing Practice
4. Health Promotion and Risk Reduction
Unit 2: The Art and Science of Community Health Nursing
5. Epidemiology
6. Community Assessment
7. Community Health Planning, Implementation, and Evaluation
8. Community Health Education
9. Case Management
Unit 3: Factors that Influence the Health of the Community
10. Policy, Politics, Legislation, and Community Health Nursing
11. The Health Care System
12. Economics of Health Care
13. Cultural Diversity and Community Health Nursing
14. Environmental Health
15. Globalization and International Health
Unit 4: Aggregates in the Community
16. Child and Adolescent Health
17. Women’s Health
18. Men’s Health
19. Senior Health
20. Family Health
Unit 5: Vulnerable Populations
21. Populations Affected by Disabilities
22. Homeless Populations
23. Rural and Migrant Health
24. Populations Affected by Mental Illness
Unit 6: Population Health Problems
25. Communicable Disease
26. Substance Abuse
27. Violence
28. Natural and Man-made Disasters
Unit 7: Community Health Settings
29. School Health
30. Occupational Health
31. Forensic and Correctional Nursing
32. Faith Community Health
33. Home Health and Hospice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 14th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293877
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188203
About the Author
Mary Nies
Affiliations and Expertise
Carol Grotnes Belk Endowed Chair in Nursing and Professor; Adjunct Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
Melanie McEwen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX