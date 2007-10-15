Community Pharmacy
1st Edition
Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
Description
Now available in an Australian Edition, this new textbook provides a comprehensive, clearly structured and well-illustrated guide to differential diagnosis of symptoms that are commonly seen by the community pharmacist. The regional nature of pharmacy practice means a locally-produced text is essential. Within this comprehensive guide the authors give an in-depth view of minor conditions commonly encountered in community pharmacies in Australia. Organised mainly by body system, each chapter begins with a system overview and a brief guide to history taking. Then each symptom or condition is examined according to background, prevalence, aetiology, differential diagnosis, clinical features, conditions to eliminate, and the evidence base for over-the-counter medication. The book also contains unique features such as algorithms to aid in diagnosis, summary tables on what questions should be asked and why, and lists of further reading and useful websites.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers the most common conditions seen in community pharmacies
- Gives the evidence base for over-the-counter (OTC) recommendations for each condition
- Provides symptom-specific questions to ask patients for the purposes of differential diagnosis and determining if referral is needed.
- Discusses prevalence and epidemiology of each condition
- Includes algorithms to assist practitioners with differential diagnosis
- Practical prescribing summary tables cover key issues to be aware of when recommending certain products
- Hints and tips boxes give practical advice on product use
- Self-assessment sections with MCQs, review questions and case studies test factual recall and applied knowledge
- Full-colour throughout, with colour photographs of important conditions
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
How to use this book
Acknowledgements
1 Respiratory system
2 Ophthalmology
3 Otic conditions
4 Central nervous system
5 Women’s health
6 Gastroenterology
7 Dermatology
8 Musculoskeletal conditions
9 Paediatrics
10 Specific product requests
Abbreviations
Glossary of terms
Useful websites
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2008
- Published:
- 15th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729578240
About the Author
David Newby
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Health, University of Newcastle, Australia
Paul Rutter
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacy Practice, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK