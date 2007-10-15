Community Pharmacy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729538244, 9780729578240

Community Pharmacy

1st Edition

Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Authors: David Newby Paul Rutter
eBook ISBN: 9780729578240
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 15th October 2007
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now available in an Australian Edition, this new textbook provides a comprehensive, clearly structured and well-illustrated guide to differential diagnosis of symptoms that are commonly seen by the community pharmacist. The regional nature of pharmacy practice means a locally-produced text is essential. Within this comprehensive guide the authors give an in-depth view of minor conditions commonly encountered in community pharmacies in Australia. Organised mainly by body system, each chapter begins with a system overview and a brief guide to history taking. Then each symptom or condition is examined according to background, prevalence, aetiology, differential diagnosis, clinical features, conditions to eliminate, and the evidence base for over-the-counter medication. The book also contains unique features such as algorithms to aid in diagnosis, summary tables on what questions should be asked and why, and lists of further reading and useful websites.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively covers the most common conditions seen in community pharmacies
  • Gives the evidence base for over-the-counter (OTC) recommendations for each condition
  • Provides symptom-specific questions to ask patients for the purposes of differential diagnosis and determining if referral is needed.
  • Discusses prevalence and epidemiology of each condition
  • Includes algorithms to assist practitioners with differential diagnosis
  • Practical prescribing summary tables cover key issues to be aware of when recommending certain products
  • Hints and tips boxes give practical advice on product use
  • Self-assessment sections with MCQs, review questions and case studies test factual recall and applied knowledge
  • Full-colour throughout, with colour photographs of important conditions

Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction

How to use this book

Acknowledgements

1 Respiratory system

2 Ophthalmology

3 Otic conditions

4 Central nervous system

5 Women’s health

6 Gastroenterology

7 Dermatology

8 Musculoskeletal conditions

9 Paediatrics

10 Specific product requests

Abbreviations

Glossary of terms

Useful websites

Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729578240

About the Author

David Newby

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Health, University of Newcastle, Australia

Paul Rutter

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pharmacy Practice, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.