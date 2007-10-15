Community Pharmacy

Now available in an Australian Edition, this new textbook provides a comprehensive, clearly structured and well-illustrated guide to differential diagnosis of symptoms that are commonly seen by the community pharmacist. The regional nature of pharmacy practice means a locally-produced text is essential. Within this comprehensive guide the authors give an in-depth view of minor conditions commonly encountered in community pharmacies in Australia. Organised mainly by body system, each chapter begins with a system overview and a brief guide to history taking. Then each symptom or condition is examined according to background, prevalence, aetiology, differential diagnosis, clinical features, conditions to eliminate, and the evidence base for over-the-counter medication. The book also contains unique features such as algorithms to aid in diagnosis, summary tables on what questions should be asked and why, and lists of further reading and useful websites.