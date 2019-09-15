Community Pharmacy Australia and New Zealand edition
4th Edition
Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
Description
Community Pharmacy: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment 4e continues to be the trusted guide to differential diagnosis of symptoms commonly seen by Australian and New Zealand community pharmacists.
The fourth edition has been carefully and thoroughly revised and reflects changes to over-the-counter drug scheduling and new over-the-counter drugs. In addition, the text highlights trends in pharmacy education and practice, with an emphasis on counselling, communication skills, evidence-based practice and customer requests specific to Australia and New Zealand.
Table of Contents
1.Respiratory
2.Ophthalmology
3.Ear Conditions
4.Central Nervous System
5.Women’s Health
6.Gastroenterology
7.Dermatology
8.Musculoskeletal Conditions
9.Paediatrics
10.Special Product Requests
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729587037
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542883
About the Author
David Newby
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Health, University of Newcastle, Australia
Paul Rutter
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacy Practice, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK