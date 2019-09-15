Community Pharmacy Australia and New Zealand edition - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729542883, 9780729587037

Community Pharmacy Australia and New Zealand edition

4th Edition

Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Authors: David Newby Paul Rutter
eBook ISBN: 9780729587037
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542883
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th September 2019
Description

Community Pharmacy: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment 4e continues to be the trusted guide to differential diagnosis of symptoms commonly seen by Australian and New Zealand community pharmacists.

The fourth edition has been carefully and thoroughly revised and reflects changes to over-the-counter drug scheduling and new over-the-counter drugs. In addition, the text highlights trends in pharmacy education and practice, with an emphasis on counselling, communication skills, evidence-based practice and customer requests specific to Australia and New Zealand.

Table of Contents

1.Respiratory
2.Ophthalmology
3.Ear Conditions
4.Central Nervous System
5.Women’s Health
6.Gastroenterology
7.Dermatology
8.Musculoskeletal Conditions
9.Paediatrics
10.Special Product Requests

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780729587037
Paperback ISBN:
9780729542883

About the Author

David Newby

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Health, University of Newcastle, Australia

Paul Rutter

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pharmacy Practice, School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, University of Central Lancashire, Preston, UK

