Community Pharmacy Australia and New Zealand edition

Now in a new edition – the leading Australian community pharmacy guide, covering common conditions seen by community pharmacists throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Fully revised and now in its second edition, Community Pharmacy: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment 2e is an essential pharmacy resource.

Ideal for both pharmacy students and practicing pharmacists, Community Pharmacy provides a guide to differential diagnosis of symptoms commonly seen by community pharmacists throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Organised by body system, Community Pharmacy provides symptom-specific pharmaceutical questions and algorithms for the purposes of differential diagnosis.

More than 12 new treatment medicines have been added to this new edition, along with eight new case studies.

All conditions, products and recommendations have been revised to reflect current local drug scheduling and clinical practice, and the book’s evidence base has been updated in line with sources including the National Prescribing Service, Australian Prescriber, Australian Medicines Handbook, the Therapeutic Guidelines and Pharmaceutical Society of Australia guidelines.

Community Pharmacy: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment 2nd edition incorporates evidence-based practice into every chapter, and addresses current issues like alternative treatments and complementary therapies, weight loss products and pre-quit nicotine use.

This full-colour pharmacy text also offers students and instructors additional web-based resources through Elsevier’s Evolve online platform including additional images for dermatology and ophthalmology, additional case studies and an additional chapter on Evidence-Based Practice.

This new edition also has the added benefit of providing online activities for practicing pharmacists undertaking essential Continuing Professional Development. These activities have been accredited for 10 hours of Group 2 CPD (or 20 CPD credits) suitable for inclusion in an individual pharmacist’s CPD plan and have been accredited by the Australian Pharmacy Council.

