Created by a dental hygienist for dental hygienists, Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist, 3rd Edition, helps you acquire the understanding to improve the oral health care of people throughout various communities and build a successful career in the public health sector. Learn how to effectively interact with and educate people of different cultures, plan and develop community projects, assess the risk of caries and other oral conditions, master ADEA Dental Hygiene Competencies, and more with proven, practical guidance.