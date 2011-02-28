Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist
3rd Edition
Description
Created by a dental hygienist for dental hygienists, Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist, 3rd Edition, helps you acquire the understanding to improve the oral health care of people throughout various communities and build a successful career in the public health sector. Learn how to effectively interact with and educate people of different cultures, plan and develop community projects, assess the risk of caries and other oral conditions, master ADEA Dental Hygiene Competencies, and more with proven, practical guidance.
Key Features
- Comprehensive, cutting-edge content delivers everything you need to know to succeed in practice.
- Test-taking strategies help you confidently prepare for the community oral health portion of the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE).
- Up-to-date information on national initiatives details the goals and guidelines of various government programs.
- ADEA Dental Hygiene Competencies included at the end of each chapter highlight expectations you'll encounter as you enter the workforce.
- Dental Hygienist Mini-Profiles provide real-world perspectives to help you prepare for practice and plan your career.
- Applying Your Knowledge sections suggest ways you can begin improving oral health in your community.
- Guiding principles, learning objectives, vocabulary terms, and chapter summaries help you study more efficiently and reinforce your understanding of the most important concepts.
- Expanded Community Cases on the companion Evolve website test your ability to apply your knowledge to common scenarios you may encounter as a dental hygienist.
Table of Contents
1. People's Health
2. Careers in Public Health for the Dental Hygienist
3. Assessment in the Community
4. Measuring Progress in Oral Health
5. Population Oral Health
6. Oral Health Programs in the Community
7. Research
8. Health Promotion and Health Communication
9. Social Responsibility
10. Cultural Competency
11. Service-Learning
12. Planning a Student Oral Health Community Project
13. Test Taking Strategies and Community Cases
Appendix A Website/Community Resource List
Appendix B Dental Hygiene Competencies
Appendix C Community Partnerships for Oral Health
Appendix D Resources for Community Health Assessment
Appendix E Selected Oral Conditions and Factors Influencing Oral Health That Can Be Assessed in Oral Health Surveys
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 28th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713527
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291200
About the Author
Kathy Geurink
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Dental Hygiene, School of Health Professions, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX