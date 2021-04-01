Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist
5th Edition
Description
Build the skills you need to provide effective community oral health care! Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist, 5th Edition describes the role of the public health professional in improving the oral health care of people throughout the community. It discusses key topics such as access to care, the assessment needed for program planning, social responsibility and government policy, cultural diversity, and career options in public health. Written by respected dental educator Christine French Beatty, this book helps you prepare for the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE) and to develop the core competencies needed in the practice setting.
Key Features
- Comprehensive, cutting-edge coverage provides everything you need to know to succeed in community dental hygiene practice.
- Practice-oriented content includes learning objectives in each chapter, opening statements with lists of key facts, mini-scenarios, and Dental Hygiene Competencies.
- Applying Your Knowledge sections in each chapter provide opportunities to apply what you have learned to local public health problems.
- Chapters on assessment and measurement help in planning and evaluating community oral health programs.
- Test-Taking Strategies and Community Cases chapter offers tips and practice questions to help you prepare for the NBDHE, and tests your understanding of content in relation to real-world community situations.
- Chapters on population health and oral health programs describe issues affecting access to care as well as common oral diseases and conditions affecting the community, helping you prioritize, plan, implement, and evaluate practical solutions.
- Learning resources on an Evolve companion website reinforce your understanding with quizzes and case studies.
Table of Contents
- People’s Health: An Introduction
2. Careers in Public Health for the Dental Hygienist
3. Assessment for Community Oral Health Program Planning
4. Measuring Oral Health Status and Progress
5. Population Health
6. Oral Health Programs in the Community
7. Research
8. Health Promotion and Health Communication
9. Social Responsibility
10. Cultural Competence
11. Service-Learning: Preparing Dental Hygienists for Collaborative Practice
12. Test-Taking Strategies and Community Cases
Appendix A: Additional Websites for Community Resources
Appendix B: Dental Hygiene Competencies
Appendix C: Community Partnerships for Oral Health
Appendix D: Resources for Community Health
Appendix E: Selected Oral Conditions and Factors Influencing Oral Health that Can Be Assessed in Oral Health
Appendix F: Common Dental Indexes
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2022
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323683418
About the Author
Christine Beatty
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.