Build the skills you need to provide effective community oral health care! Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist, 5th Edition describes the role of the public health professional in improving the oral health care of people throughout the community. It discusses key topics such as access to care, the assessment needed for program planning, social responsibility and government policy, cultural diversity, and career options in public health. Written by respected dental educator Christine French Beatty, this book helps you prepare for the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE) and to develop the core competencies needed in the practice setting.