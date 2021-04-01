Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323683418

Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist

5th Edition

Author: Christine Beatty
Paperback ISBN: 9780323683418
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 352
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Build the skills you need to provide effective community oral health care! Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist, 5th Edition describes the role of the public health professional in improving the oral health care of people throughout the community. It discusses key topics such as access to care, the assessment needed for program planning, social responsibility and government policy, cultural diversity, and career options in public health. Written by respected dental educator Christine French Beatty, this book helps you prepare for the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE) and to develop the core competencies needed in the practice setting.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, cutting-edge coverage provides everything you need to know to succeed in community dental hygiene practice.
  • Practice-oriented content includes learning objectives in each chapter, opening statements with lists of key facts, mini-scenarios, and Dental Hygiene Competencies.
  • Applying Your Knowledge sections in each chapter provide opportunities to apply what you have learned to local public health problems.
  • Chapters on assessment and measurement help in planning and evaluating community oral health programs.
  • Test-Taking Strategies and Community Cases chapter offers tips and practice questions to help you prepare for the NBDHE, and tests your understanding of content in relation to real-world community situations. 
  • Chapters on population health and oral health programs describe issues affecting access to care as well as common oral diseases and conditions affecting the community, helping you prioritize, plan, implement, and evaluate practical solutions.
  • Learning resources on an Evolve companion website reinforce your understanding with quizzes and case studies.

Table of Contents

  1. People’s Health: An Introduction
    2. Careers in Public Health for the Dental Hygienist
    3. Assessment for Community Oral Health Program Planning
    4. Measuring Oral Health Status and Progress
    5. Population Health
    6. Oral Health Programs in the Community
    7. Research
    8. Health Promotion and Health Communication
    9. Social Responsibility
    10. Cultural Competence
    11. Service-Learning: Preparing Dental Hygienists for Collaborative Practice
    12. Test-Taking Strategies and Community Cases
    Appendix A: Additional Websites for Community Resources
    Appendix B: Dental Hygiene Competencies
    Appendix C: Community Partnerships for Oral Health
    Appendix D: Resources for Community Health
    Appendix E: Selected Oral Conditions and Factors Influencing Oral Health that Can Be Assessed in Oral Health
    Appendix F: Common Dental Indexes
    Glossary
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2022
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323683418

About the Author

Christine Beatty

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.