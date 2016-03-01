Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist
4th Edition
Description
Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist, 4th Edition, helps you acquire the skills to improve the oral health of people throughout various communities and build a successful career in the public health sector. Now in full color, this edition contains key updates on Healthy People 2020, the Affordable Care Act, health literacy, access to care, and more. Test-taking strategies, cases, and application exercises, as well as practice quizzes online, provide a wealth of opportunities for classroom and board exam preparation.
Key Features
- Comprehensive, cutting-edge content delivers everything you need to know to succeed in community dental hygiene practice.
- Trusted editor Christine Beatty draws on decades of teaching, practicing, and writing on community oral health to make this complex content approachable for those new to public health.
- Chapter on test-taking strategies helps you confidently prepare for the community oral health portion of the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE).
- Expanded Community cases on the companion Evolve website test your ability to apply your knowledge to common scenarios you may encounter as a dental hygienist.
- Up-to-date information on national initiatives such as Healthy People 2020 and the Surgeon General’s report details the goals and guidelines of various government programs.
- Dental hygienist mini-profiles provide real-world perspectives to help you prepare for a career in public health.
- Applying Your Knowledge sections suggest ways your can begin improving oral health in your community.
- Guiding principles, learning objectives, vocabulary terms, and chapter summaries help you study more efficiently.
Table of Contents
1. People’s Health: An Introduction
2. Careers in Public Health for the Dental Hygienist
3. Assessment for Community Oral Health Program Planning
4. Measuring Oral Health Status and Progress
5. Population Health
6. Oral Health Programs in the Community
7. Research
8. Health Promotion and Health Communication
9. Social Responsibility
10. Cultural Competence
11. Service-Learning: Preparing Dental Hygienists for Collaborative Practice
12. Test-Taking Strategies and Community Cases
Appendix A. Additional Websites for Community Resources
Appendix B. Dental Hygiene Competencies
Appendix C. Community Partnerships for Oral Health
Appendix D. Resources for Community Health Assessment
Appendix E. Selected Oral Conditions and Factors Influencing Oral Health That Can Be Assessed in Oral Health Surveys Appendix F. Common Dental Indexes
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 1st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323355285
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323355308
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323355261
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323355254