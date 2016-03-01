Community Oral Health Practice for the Dental Hygienist, 4th Edition, helps you acquire the skills to improve the oral health of people throughout various communities and build a successful career in the public health sector. Now in full color, this edition contains key updates on Healthy People 2020, the Affordable Care Act, health literacy, access to care, and more. Test-taking strategies, cases, and application exercises, as well as practice quizzes online, provide a wealth of opportunities for classroom and board exam preparation.