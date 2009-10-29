Community Mental Health for Older People - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729538992, 9780729578998

Community Mental Health for Older People

1st Edition

Authors: Gerard Byrne Christine Neville
eBook ISBN: 9780729578998
Paperback ISBN: 9780729538992
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 29th October 2009
Page Count: 288
Community Mental Health for Older People is the perfect resource for mental health workers as it discuses the ageing population, within the context of community mental health. It provides a comprehensive overview of the important issues and clinical practices that influence mental health care for older people. Written from a multidisciplinary perspective it is suitable for all health workers in community mental health teams (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers, clinical psychologists, consumer representatives, medical practitioners, occupational therapists, registered nurses, social workers, etc) as it incorporates the use of case studies to aid in the application of evidence-based practice.

  • Multidisciplinary approach serves to illustrate the breadth and context of mental issues for older people

  • Chapters are topical and relevant, discussing issues such as service provision, cultural and rural issues, major disorders and interventions, as well as ethical and legal issues.

  • Vignettes are included throughout the clinical chapters and serve to illustrate real cases derived from practice

  • Evidence-based practice is a key element to this pivotal new text as it highlights the best method of practise, in a clear and accessible manner.

  • Highly readable style without the bulkiness of excessive references

Gerard Byrne

Discipline of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, The University of Queensland, Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, Queensland, Australia

Christine Neville

School of Nursing and Midwifery, The University of Queensland, Queensland, Australia

