Community Mental Health for Older People is the perfect resource for mental health workers as it discuses the ageing population, within the context of community mental health. It provides a comprehensive overview of the important issues and clinical practices that influence mental health care for older people. Written from a multidisciplinary perspective it is suitable for all health workers in community mental health teams (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers, clinical psychologists, consumer representatives, medical practitioners, occupational therapists, registered nurses, social workers, etc) as it incorporates the use of case studies to aid in the application of evidence-based practice.