Community Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131252055, 9788131252062

Community Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates

2nd Edition

Authors: Bhalwar Rajvir
eBook ISBN: 9788131252062
Paperback ISBN: 9788131252055
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 14th April 2018
Page Count: 680
Description

This book fulfills the unmet need of quick review question answer book and at the same time cover the entire syllabus of Community Medicine, spread over 30 chapters and each chapter has 1 or 2 solved long questions, 8 to 10 solved short notes, viva voce and MCQs related to that chapter.

Table of Contents

1 Basic Concepts in Community Medicine

2 Determinants of Health and Disease

3 Indicators (Measures) of Health in a Population

4 State of Health in India and World

5 Sociology and Health Education in Community Medicine

6 Epidemiology

7 Biostatistics

8 Water Supply and Excreta Disposal

9 Disposal of Wastes and Environmental Pollution

10 Climate, Housing and Health

11 Maternal Health and RCH Programme

12 Neonatal, Child and Adolescent Health

13 Demography, Contraceptive Practices, Geriatrics, Genetics

14 Nutrition

15 General Principles of Epidemiology, Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases

16 Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases, Cholera and Food Poisoning

17 Enteric Fever, Poliomyelitis, Shigellosis and Viral Hepatitis (A and E)

18 Intestinal Protozoal and Helminthic Diseases

19 Acute Respiratory Infections of Childhood

20 Tuberculosis and Leprosy

21 Vector-Borne Diseases

22 STIs, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C

23 Zoonoses and Contact Infections

24 Entomology

25 Noncommunicable Diseases

26 Organization of Health Care System in India

27 Public Health Administration in India

28 International Health and Disaster Management

29 Occupational Health

30 Quick Revision of Definitions/Common One-Line, One-Phrase, One-Word Questions and Answers/Important Data Regarding Health Status in India

About the Author

Bhalwar Rajvir

MBBS M.D (PSM) Ph.D.(Community Med) M.Phil. (Clinical Epidemiology) P.G. Dip in Health & Hospital Management; P.G. Dip in Medical Laws (NLS Bangalore); F.A.M.S

Dr Rajvir Bhalwar has been awarded the ‘Dr Sharadini Dahanukar Award for the Best Medical Teacher’ of Maharashtra State by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences for 2008

Recognised Post Graduate and Post Doctoral teacher and guide as well as examiner for MBBS, M.D. and Ph.D. for Pune University, Maharashtra University of Health sciences, & Rajiv Gandhi University of Health sciences.

Professor & Head of Dept of Community Medicine at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and Army College of Medical Sciences Delhi.

Govt. Of India expert for Union Public Service Commission and expert member of National Disaster Management Authority.

Dr Rajvir Bhalwar has a total of 72 published articles / research papers in reputed national and international journals, as Principal Author / Co-author. Below are some of the books written or edited by him.

(1). (As Chief Editor & Lead Author): Text Book Of Community Medicine; 1st Ed 2013. Published by UIP (A venture of BI Publications). The copyrights of the book have recently been acquired by Wolters-Kluwer India in January 2014. Target Audience - Undergraduate Medical Students

(2). (As Chief Editor & Lead Author): Text Book of Public Health & Community Medicine. 1st Ed 2009. Published by WHO-India and Armed Forces Medical College. Target Audience : Post Graduate students and full fledged specialists in Community Medicine / Public Health

(3). (As Author of a Chapter). API Text Book of Medicine - 8th Ed 2008 and 9th Ed 2012. Author of chapter on effects of extremes of temperature. Also invited to write same chapter in forthcoming 10th Ed. Target Audience - undergraduate medical students

(4). (As Author of five Chapters). In Press - Textbook of Environmental Medicine. Author of 5 different chapters. Book being published by Wolters-Kluwer India and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune (Under Publication). Target Audience - Post Graduate Medical Students and Specialist Doctors

(5). Editor of “Public Health & Preventive Medicine - The Red Book” (AFMC Diamond Jubilee Ed, 2008). Published by the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services). Target Audience : This book has a restricted circulation for all Doctors of Indian Armed Forces

