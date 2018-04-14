Community Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates, 2nd edition

MBBS M.D (PSM) Ph.D.(Community Med) M.Phil. (Clinical Epidemiology) P.G. Dip in Health & Hospital Management; P.G. Dip in Medical Laws (NLS Bangalore); F.A.M.S

Dr Rajvir Bhalwar has been awarded the ‘Dr Sharadini Dahanukar Award for the Best Medical Teacher’ of Maharashtra State by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences for 2008

Recognised Post Graduate and Post Doctoral teacher and guide as well as examiner for MBBS, M.D. and Ph.D. for Pune University, Maharashtra University of Health sciences, & Rajiv Gandhi University of Health sciences.

Professor & Head of Dept of Community Medicine at Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and Army College of Medical Sciences Delhi.

Govt. Of India expert for Union Public Service Commission and expert member of National Disaster Management Authority.

Dr Rajvir Bhalwar has a total of 72 published articles / research papers in reputed national and international journals, as Principal Author / Co-author. Below are some of the books written or edited by him.

(1). (As Chief Editor & Lead Author): Text Book Of Community Medicine; 1st Ed 2013. Published by UIP (A venture of BI Publications). The copyrights of the book have recently been acquired by Wolters-Kluwer India in January 2014. Target Audience - Undergraduate Medical Students

(2). (As Chief Editor & Lead Author): Text Book of Public Health & Community Medicine. 1st Ed 2009. Published by WHO-India and Armed Forces Medical College. Target Audience : Post Graduate students and full fledged specialists in Community Medicine / Public Health

(3). (As Author of a Chapter). API Text Book of Medicine - 8th Ed 2008 and 9th Ed 2012. Author of chapter on effects of extremes of temperature. Also invited to write same chapter in forthcoming 10th Ed. Target Audience - undergraduate medical students

(4). (As Author of five Chapters). In Press - Textbook of Environmental Medicine. Author of 5 different chapters. Book being published by Wolters-Kluwer India and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune (Under Publication). Target Audience - Post Graduate Medical Students and Specialist Doctors

(5). Editor of “Public Health & Preventive Medicine - The Red Book” (AFMC Diamond Jubilee Ed, 2008). Published by the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services). Target Audience : This book has a restricted circulation for all Doctors of Indian Armed Forces