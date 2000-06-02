Community Health Promotion
1st Edition
Challenges for Practice
Description
This book addresses the practical issues of community health promotion for a range of clients. Using examples from clinical practice, it demonstrates ways in which health professionals can be more responsive to patients' needs.
Table of Contents
BACKGROUND TO COMMUNITY HEALTH PROMOTION · Promoting the Health of Communities · Community, Health Promotion and Empowerment · CHALLENGES IN PRACTICE · Pre-conceptual Care · Empowerment and Childbirth · Teenage Pregnancy · Promoting Child and Family Health through Empowerment · Youth Health Promotion in the Community · Homeless Women and Primary Health Care · Mental Health Promotion · Men's Health: Concepts, Criticisms and Challenges · Health Promotion and Ethnic Minority Groups · Queer Health: Health Promotion the Hard Way · Health Promotion for Older People · Health Promotion and Community Care: The Neighbourhood Health Strategy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2000
- Published:
- 2nd June 2000
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702022845
About the Author
Joanne Kerr
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow, Health Service Management Unit, University of Manchester, Manchester; formerly Community Nurse Tutor, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Visiting, University of Manchester, Manchester