Community Health Promotion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702022845

Community Health Promotion

1st Edition

Challenges for Practice

Authors: Joanne Kerr
Paperback ISBN: 9780702022845
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 2nd June 2000
Page Count: 328
Description

This book addresses the practical issues of community health promotion for a range of clients. Using examples from clinical practice, it demonstrates ways in which health professionals can be more responsive to patients' needs.

Table of Contents

BACKGROUND TO COMMUNITY HEALTH PROMOTION · Promoting the Health of Communities · Community, Health Promotion and Empowerment · CHALLENGES IN PRACTICE · Pre-conceptual Care · Empowerment and Childbirth · Teenage Pregnancy · Promoting Child and Family Health through Empowerment · Youth Health Promotion in the Community · Homeless Women and Primary Health Care · Mental Health Promotion · Men's Health: Concepts, Criticisms and Challenges · Health Promotion and Ethnic Minority Groups · Queer Health: Health Promotion the Hard Way · Health Promotion for Older People · Health Promotion and Community Care: The Neighbourhood Health Strategy

About the Author

Joanne Kerr

Affiliations and Expertise

Fellow, Health Service Management Unit, University of Manchester, Manchester; formerly Community Nurse Tutor, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Visiting, University of Manchester, Manchester

