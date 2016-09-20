Community Health Nursing in Canada - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781771720182, 9781771720748

Community Health Nursing in Canada

3rd Edition

Authors: Marcia Stanhope Jeanette Lancaster
Paperback ISBN: 9781771720182
eBook ISBN: 9781771720748
eBook ISBN: 9781771720755
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 20th September 2016
Page Count: 672
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With concise, focused coverage, Community Health Nursing in Canada, 3rd Edition introduces you to all of the necessary concepts, skills, and practice of community health nursing. This comprehensive text from leading nursing educators also addresses the increasing awareness of social justice and the impact of society on individual health, with a shift from individual-centred care to population- and community-centred care. In this constantly evolving field, Community Health Nursing in Canada helps you develop the necessary skills to apply what you’ve learned in the practice setting.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Evidence-Informed Practice boxes illustrate how to apply the latest research findings in community health nursing.
  • Levels of Prevention boxes give examples of primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention related to community health nursing practice.
  • Ethical Considerations boxes provide examples of ethical situations and relevant principles involved in making informed decisions in community health nursing practice.
  • UNIQUE! Chapter Indigenous Health: Working with First Nations Peoples, Inuit, and Métis chapter details community health nursing in Aboriginal communities.
  • UNIQUE! Determinants of Health boxes highlight these critical factors contributing to an individual’s health.
  • How To boxes provide specific, application-oriented information.
  • Chapter Summary sections provide a helpful summary of the key points within each chapter.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Background and Roles for Community Health Nursing

1. Community Health Nursing
2. The Evolution of Community Health Nursing in Canada
3. Community Health Nursing in Canada: Settings, Functions, and Roles

Unit 2: Community Health Foundations and Principles

4. Health Promotion
5. Evidence-Informed Practice in Community Health Nursing
6. Ethics in Community Health Nursing Practice
7. Diversity and Relational Practice in Community Health Nursing
8. Epidemiological Applications
9. Working With the Community
10. Health Program Planning and Evaluation

Unit 3: Stakeholders and Populations of Community Health Nursing Practice

11. Working With the Individual as Client: Health and Wellness Across the Lifespan
12. Working With Families
13. Working with Groups, Teams, and Partners
14. Indigenous Health: Working with First Nations People, Inuit, and Métis
15. Working With Vulnerable Populations

Unit 4: Specific Domains of Community Health Practice

16. Communicable and Infectious Disease Prevention and Control
17. Environmental Health
18. Disaster Management

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Canada 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Canada
Paperback ISBN:
9781771720182
eBook ISBN:
9781771720748
eBook ISBN:
9781771720755

About the Author

Marcia Stanhope

Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Jeanette Lancaster

Jeanette Lancaster, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor, Department of Nursing Studies, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, University of Virginia; Formerly Dean and Sadie Health Cabaniss Professor, School of Nursing, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.