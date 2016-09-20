Community Health Nursing in Canada
3rd Edition
Description
With concise, focused coverage, Community Health Nursing in Canada, 3rd Edition introduces you to all of the necessary concepts, skills, and practice of community health nursing. This comprehensive text from leading nursing educators also addresses the increasing awareness of social justice and the impact of society on individual health, with a shift from individual-centred care to population- and community-centred care. In this constantly evolving field, Community Health Nursing in Canada helps you develop the necessary skills to apply what you’ve learned in the practice setting.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Evidence-Informed Practice boxes illustrate how to apply the latest research findings in community health nursing.
- Levels of Prevention boxes give examples of primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention related to community health nursing practice.
- Ethical Considerations boxes provide examples of ethical situations and relevant principles involved in making informed decisions in community health nursing practice.
- UNIQUE! Chapter Indigenous Health: Working with First Nations Peoples, Inuit, and Métis chapter details community health nursing in Aboriginal communities.
- UNIQUE! Determinants of Health boxes highlight these critical factors contributing to an individual’s health.
- How To boxes provide specific, application-oriented information.
- Chapter Summary sections provide a helpful summary of the key points within each chapter.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Background and Roles for Community Health Nursing
1. Community Health Nursing
2. The Evolution of Community Health Nursing in Canada
3. Community Health Nursing in Canada: Settings, Functions, and Roles
Unit 2: Community Health Foundations and Principles
4. Health Promotion
5. Evidence-Informed Practice in Community Health Nursing
6. Ethics in Community Health Nursing Practice
7. Diversity and Relational Practice in Community Health Nursing
8. Epidemiological Applications
9. Working With the Community
10. Health Program Planning and Evaluation
Unit 3: Stakeholders and Populations of Community Health Nursing Practice
11. Working With the Individual as Client: Health and Wellness Across the Lifespan
12. Working With Families
13. Working with Groups, Teams, and Partners
14. Indigenous Health: Working with First Nations People, Inuit, and Métis
15. Working With Vulnerable Populations
Unit 4: Specific Domains of Community Health Practice
16. Communicable and Infectious Disease Prevention and Control
17. Environmental Health
18. Disaster Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2017
- Published:
- 20th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771720182
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720748
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720755
About the Author
Marcia Stanhope
Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
Jeanette Lancaster
Jeanette Lancaster, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, Department of Nursing Studies, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, University of Virginia; Formerly Dean and Sadie Health Cabaniss Professor, School of Nursing, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA