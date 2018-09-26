The sixth edition of Community Health and Wellness has been fully revised and streamlined to incorporate contemporary thinking and research in community health and wellness from Australia, New Zealand and the global community.

Written by Jill Clendon and Ailsa Munns, the new edition provides an easy-to-use text with a strong focus on the foundational principles of primary health care that underpin community health and wellness. The text builds on the unique socio-ecological approach to primary health care of previous editions, guiding readers to consider the health of individuals and populations in their personal, family and community environments.