Community Health and Wellness
6th Edition
Principles of primary health care
Description
The sixth edition of Community Health and Wellness has been fully revised and streamlined to incorporate contemporary thinking and research in community health and wellness from Australia, New Zealand and the global community.
Written by Jill Clendon and Ailsa Munns, the new edition provides an easy-to-use text with a strong focus on the foundational principles of primary health care that underpin community health and wellness. The text builds on the unique socio-ecological approach to primary health care of previous editions, guiding readers to consider the health of individuals and populations in their personal, family and community environments.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Principles of primary health care
Chapter 1: Fundamentals of creating and maintaining a health community
Chapter 2: Healthy policies for healthy communities
Chapter 3: Communities of place
Section 2: Primary health care in practice
Chapter 4: Primary health care in practice
Chapter 5: Assessing the community
Chapter 6: Planning for intervention
Section 3: Health and Wellness Throughout the Lifespan
Chapter 7: The early years
Chapter 8: Transitions to adulthood and beyond
Section 4: Evidence to support primary health care
Chapter 9: Inclusive communities
Chapter 10: Inclusive research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586702
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729586696
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542746
About the Author
Jill Clendon
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Nursing, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand
Ailsa Munns
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer | Course Coordinator Child and Adolescent Health Programs, Coordinator Community Mothers Program (WA), School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Curtin University, WA, Australia