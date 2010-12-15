Community Health and Wellness - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729539548, 9780729579544

Community Health and Wellness

4th Edition

Primary Health Care in Practice

Authors: Jill Clendon Ailsa Munns
eBook ISBN: 9780729579544
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 15th December 2010
Page Count: 432
Description

A new edition of the esteemed nursing text exploring social, cultural and political issues affecting individual and community health

What makes a healthy community? And how can nurses and midwives support community health and wellbeing?

In Community Health and Wellness, 4th Edition: Primary health care in practice, authors Anne McMurray and Jill Clendon advance the discussion of health as a product of the interaction between people and their environment.

Engagingly written and based on extensive research, this valuable nursing textbook is ideal for nursing students as well as those working in the field.

Issues such a gender and cultural inclusiveness provide essential backdrops to evidence-based policy, research and the provision of equitable health care for all.

The Miller Family case study

This new edition of Community Health and Wellness features a common family case study running throughout the text.

The Miller family crosses Australia and New Zealand; providing examples of primary health care issues in both countries.

These include child health services, accessing care, adolescent health, contemporary family issues, ageing, cultural support and inclusive health care.

Key Features

• global insights with a focus on primary health care practice in Australia and New Zealand
• promotion of community health care across the lifespan
• a unique socio-ecological approach to community health
• the Ottawa Charter, the Jakarta Declaration and the Bangkok Charter are included as contemporary health promotion guidelines for practice
• extensive references providing current, specific source information

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: COMMUNITY HEALTH AND WELLNESS

1. Health and its socio-ecological determinants

2. Primary health care: Enabling health and wellness

3. Community health promotion in practice

4. Community health in a globalised era

SECTION 2: SUSTAINABLE HEALTH FOR THE FAMILY AND INDIVIDUAL

5. Healthy families

6. Healthy children

7. Healthy adolescents

8. Healthy adults

9. Healthy ageing

SECTION 3: INCLUSIVE COMMUNITIES AND SOCIETIES

10. Health and gender: Healthy women, healthy men

11. Healthy indigenous people

12. Building the base: Research to practice

13. Inclusive policies, equitable healthcare

About the Author

Jill Clendon

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor of Nursing, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand

Ailsa Munns

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer | Course Coordinator Child and Adolescent Health Programs, Coordinator Community Mothers Program (WA), School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Curtin University, WA, Australia

