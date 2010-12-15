Community Health and Wellness
4th Edition
Primary Health Care in Practice
Description
A new edition of the esteemed nursing text exploring social, cultural and political issues affecting individual and community health
What makes a healthy community? And how can nurses and midwives support community health and wellbeing?
In Community Health and Wellness, 4th Edition: Primary health care in practice, authors Anne McMurray and Jill Clendon advance the discussion of health as a product of the interaction between people and their environment.
Engagingly written and based on extensive research, this valuable nursing textbook is ideal for nursing students as well as those working in the field.
Issues such a gender and cultural inclusiveness provide essential backdrops to evidence-based policy, research and the provision of equitable health care for all.
The Miller Family case study
This new edition of Community Health and Wellness features a common family case study running throughout the text.
The Miller family crosses Australia and New Zealand; providing examples of primary health care issues in both countries.
These include child health services, accessing care, adolescent health, contemporary family issues, ageing, cultural support and inclusive health care.
Key Features
• global insights with a focus on primary health care practice in Australia and New Zealand
• promotion of community health care across the lifespan
• a unique socio-ecological approach to community health
• the Ottawa Charter, the Jakarta Declaration and the Bangkok Charter are included as contemporary health promotion guidelines for practice
• extensive references providing current, specific source information
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: COMMUNITY HEALTH AND WELLNESS
1. Health and its socio-ecological determinants
2. Primary health care: Enabling health and wellness
3. Community health promotion in practice
4. Community health in a globalised era
SECTION 2: SUSTAINABLE HEALTH FOR THE FAMILY AND INDIVIDUAL
5. Healthy families
6. Healthy children
7. Healthy adolescents
8. Healthy adults
9. Healthy ageing
SECTION 3: INCLUSIVE COMMUNITIES AND SOCIETIES
10. Health and gender: Healthy women, healthy men
11. Healthy indigenous people
12. Building the base: Research to practice
13. Inclusive policies, equitable healthcare
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2011
- Published:
- 15th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579544
About the Author
Jill Clendon
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Nursing, Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand
Ailsa Munns
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer | Course Coordinator Child and Adolescent Health Programs, Coordinator Community Mothers Program (WA), School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Curtin University, WA, Australia