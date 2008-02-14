Community Emergency Medicine
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It guides the decision-making process using a system of assessment that identifies those patients who need immediate life saving treatment and those who need hospital care. The book also concentrates on the assessment and management of the patients who will be managed in the community. It connects emergency care with the community and secondary care and places it firmly in the context of patient care pathways.
Key Features
- guides the decision making process through a system that enables swift assessment of patients
- covers a wide range of presentations including chest pain; shortness of breath; paediatric emergencies; abdominal pain; ENT problems; itch and rash; care of the older patient; musculoskeletal problems; neurological problems; psychiatric problems
- explores ethical issues
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction, summary, the system of care, Jim Wardrope, Colville Laird and Peter Driscoll
Chapter 2 The system of assessment and care of the primary survey positive patient, Jim Wardrope and Roderick MacKenzie
Chapter 3 Chest pain, Colville Laird, Peter Driscoll and Jim Wardrope
Chapter 4 Shortness of Breath, Malcolm Woollard and Ian Greaves
Chapter 5 The ill child- Assessment and identification of primary survey positive children, Malcolm Woollard and Fiona Jewkes
Chapter 6 Childhood illness- Assessment and management of primary survey negative children, Fiona Jewkes and Malcolm Woollard
Chapter 7 Nausea, vomiting and fever, John Hall and Peter Driscoll
Chapter 8 Problems in older people, Peter Lawson and Chris Richmond
Chapter 9 Abdominal Pain, Abdominal pain in women, complications of pregnancy and labour, James Gray, Jim Wardrope and Diana Jane Fothergill
Chapter 10 Management of Neurological Emergencies, Carole Gavin and James Gray
Chapter 11 ENT Problems, S. Carter and Colville Laird
Chapter 12 Management Of Allergy, Rashes And Itching, Mike Langlands and Colville Laird
Chapter 13 The Assessment And Care Of Musculo- Skeletal Problems, Chris Fitzsimmons and Jim Wardrope
Chapter 14 Overdose and Self Harm, Jim Wardrope and Peter Driscoll
Chapter 15 Mental illness Assessment, management of depression and self harm. The mental health act, Rosie Doy, Derek Burroughs and John Scott
Chapter 16 Assessing and managing psychosis, drug misuse and violence and aggression, Rosie Doy, Elizabeth Janes Blowers and Emma Sutton
Details
- 256
- English
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- 14th February 2008
- Churchill Livingstone
- 9781455740994
About the Author
Jim Wardrope
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Medicine Consultant Consultant in Emergency Medicine
Peter Driscoll
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Emergency Medicine, Salford Royal Foundation Trust, Salford, UK
J Colville Laird
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner and Director of Education for BASICS, Auchterarder, Perthshire, UK
Malcolm Woollard
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultat Paramedic and Director, Faculty of Pre-Hospital Care Research Unit, Visiting Professor in Pre-hospital emergency Care, University of Teeside