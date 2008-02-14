Community Emergency Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103254, 9781455740994

Community Emergency Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Jim Wardrope Peter Driscoll J Colville Laird Malcolm Woollard
eBook ISBN: 9781455740994
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th February 2008
Page Count: 256
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It guides the decision-making process using a system of assessment that identifies those patients who need immediate life saving treatment and those who need hospital care. The book also concentrates on the assessment and management of the patients who will be managed in the community. It connects emergency care with the community and secondary care and places it firmly in the context of patient care pathways.

Key Features

  • guides the decision making process through a system that enables swift assessment of patients
  • covers a wide range of presentations including chest pain; shortness of breath; paediatric emergencies; abdominal pain; ENT problems; itch and rash; care of the older patient; musculoskeletal problems; neurological problems; psychiatric problems
  • explores ethical issues

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction, summary, the system of care, Jim Wardrope, Colville Laird and Peter Driscoll

Chapter 2 The system of assessment and care of the primary survey positive patient, Jim Wardrope and Roderick MacKenzie

Chapter 3 Chest pain, Colville Laird, Peter Driscoll and Jim Wardrope

Chapter 4 Shortness of Breath, Malcolm Woollard and Ian Greaves

Chapter 5 The ill child- Assessment and identification of primary survey positive children, Malcolm Woollard and Fiona Jewkes

Chapter 6 Childhood illness- Assessment and management of primary survey negative children, Fiona Jewkes and Malcolm Woollard

Chapter 7 Nausea, vomiting and fever, John Hall and Peter Driscoll

Chapter 8 Problems in older people, Peter Lawson and Chris Richmond

Chapter 9 Abdominal Pain, Abdominal pain in women, complications of pregnancy and labour, James Gray, Jim Wardrope and Diana Jane Fothergill

Chapter 10 Management of Neurological Emergencies, Carole Gavin and James Gray

Chapter 11 ENT Problems, S. Carter and Colville Laird

Chapter 12 Management Of Allergy, Rashes And Itching, Mike Langlands and Colville Laird

Chapter 13 The Assessment And Care Of Musculo- Skeletal Problems, Chris Fitzsimmons and Jim Wardrope

Chapter 14 Overdose and Self Harm, Jim Wardrope and Peter Driscoll

Chapter 15 Mental illness Assessment, management of depression and self harm. The mental health act, Rosie Doy, Derek Burroughs and John Scott

Chapter 16 Assessing and managing psychosis, drug misuse and violence and aggression, Rosie Doy, Elizabeth Janes Blowers and Emma Sutton

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9781455740994

About the Author

Jim Wardrope

Affiliations and Expertise

Emergency Medicine Consultant Consultant in Emergency Medicine

Peter Driscoll

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Emergency Medicine, Salford Royal Foundation Trust, Salford, UK

J Colville Laird

Affiliations and Expertise

General Practitioner and Director of Education for BASICS, Auchterarder, Perthshire, UK

Malcolm Woollard

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultat Paramedic and Director, Faculty of Pre-Hospital Care Research Unit, Visiting Professor in Pre-hospital emergency Care, University of Teeside

