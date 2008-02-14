Community Emergency Medicine

Chapter 1 Introduction, summary, the system of care, Jim Wardrope, Colville Laird and Peter Driscoll



Chapter 2 The system of assessment and care of the primary survey positive patient, Jim Wardrope and Roderick MacKenzie



Chapter 3 Chest pain, Colville Laird, Peter Driscoll and Jim Wardrope



Chapter 4 Shortness of Breath, Malcolm Woollard and Ian Greaves



Chapter 5 The ill child- Assessment and identification of primary survey positive children, Malcolm Woollard and Fiona Jewkes



Chapter 6 Childhood illness- Assessment and management of primary survey negative children, Fiona Jewkes and Malcolm Woollard



Chapter 7 Nausea, vomiting and fever, John Hall and Peter Driscoll



Chapter 8 Problems in older people, Peter Lawson and Chris Richmond



Chapter 9 Abdominal Pain, Abdominal pain in women, complications of pregnancy and labour, James Gray, Jim Wardrope and Diana Jane Fothergill



Chapter 10 Management of Neurological Emergencies, Carole Gavin and James Gray



Chapter 11 ENT Problems, S. Carter and Colville Laird



Chapter 12 Management Of Allergy, Rashes And Itching, Mike Langlands and Colville Laird



Chapter 13 The Assessment And Care Of Musculo- Skeletal Problems, Chris Fitzsimmons and Jim Wardrope



Chapter 14 Overdose and Self Harm, Jim Wardrope and Peter Driscoll



Chapter 15 Mental illness Assessment, management of depression and self harm. The mental health act, Rosie Doy, Derek Burroughs and John Scott



Chapter 16 Assessing and managing psychosis, drug misuse and violence and aggression, Rosie Doy, Elizabeth Janes Blowers and Emma Sutton