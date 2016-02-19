Community Care for Health Professionals
1st Edition
Description
Community Care for Health Professionals presents information needed by health professionals for an effective transitioning from institutional to community-based care. The book is comprised 12 chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part covers social policy and various issues, including legal, sociological, and psychological issues. The second part covers the skills required for a successful community practice, such as working with individuals, families, and groups. The text will be of great use to health professionals who are working in the community or have plans to do so.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part One Essential Knowledge Base
1 An Introduction to Community Care
2 Social Policy and Provision
3 Sociological Issues: Family, Gender, Community, Class and Race
4 Legal Issues
5 Psychological Issues
Part Two Essential Skills Base
6 Working with Individuals
7 The Helping Process
8 Working with Families
9 Working with Groups
10 Working in the Community
11 Teaching in the Community
12 Concluding Exercises - Cases to Resolve
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 7th October 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141282
About the Editor
Ann Compton
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Superintendent Community Physiotherapist, Southampton and South West Hants, and Course Leader, Postgraduate Diploma in Community Physiotherapy, Southampton Institute; Founder Chairman and Former Education Officer (now Honorary Life Member) Association of Chartered Physiotherapists in the Community
Mary Ashwin
Affiliations and Expertise
Practising Psychotherapist, Counsellor, Supervisor and Freelance Lecturer