Community Care for Health Professionals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750601856, 9781483141282

Community Care for Health Professionals

1st Edition

Editors: Ann Compton Mary Ashwin
eBook ISBN: 9781483141282
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th October 1992
Page Count: 342
Description

Community Care for Health Professionals presents information needed by health professionals for an effective transitioning from institutional to community-based care. The book is comprised 12 chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part covers social policy and various issues, including legal, sociological, and psychological issues. The second part covers the skills required for a successful community practice, such as working with individuals, families, and groups. The text will be of great use to health professionals who are working in the community or have plans to do so.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part One Essential Knowledge Base

1 An Introduction to Community Care

2 Social Policy and Provision

3 Sociological Issues: Family, Gender, Community, Class and Race

4 Legal Issues

5 Psychological Issues

Part Two Essential Skills Base

6 Working with Individuals

7 The Helping Process

8 Working with Families

9 Working with Groups

10 Working in the Community

11 Teaching in the Community

12 Concluding Exercises - Cases to Resolve

Index


No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141282

About the Editor

Ann Compton

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Superintendent Community Physiotherapist, Southampton and South West Hants, and Course Leader, Postgraduate Diploma in Community Physiotherapy, Southampton Institute; Founder Chairman and Former Education Officer (now Honorary Life Member) Association of Chartered Physiotherapists in the Community

Mary Ashwin

Affiliations and Expertise

Practising Psychotherapist, Counsellor, Supervisor and Freelance Lecturer

