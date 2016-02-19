Communism in Europe: Continuity, Change, and the Sino-Soviet Dispute, Volume 1 focuses on the great changes in European communism and the role of several European Communist parties in Sino-Soviet rift. This book discusses the interaction between domestic and Sino-Soviet developments within the major European Communist states and parties. Organized into five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the significant contribution of the Sino-Soviet rift in the consolidation of Polish moderation, ideological revisionism in Italian communism, and the extension of liberalization in Hungary. This text then examines the political and economic nationalism in Romania. Other chapters explore the internal retrogression and external rapprochement with Moscow in Yugoslavia. This book discusses as well the developments in European communism in general. The final chapter discusses the significance of the Tenth Congress of the Italian Communist Party (Partito comunista italiano). This book is a valuable resource for students, intellectual leaders, sociologists, and politicians.

Table of Contents



Chapter One European Communism and the Sino-Soviet Rift

Albania

Yugoslavia

East Europe: The Rightists

East Europe: The Leftists

West Europe: The Mass Parties in Italy and France

West Europe: The Smaller Parties

European Communism, the Common Market and the WFTU

European Communist Reformism

Conclusion

Chapter Two Yugoslav Communism

The Background

The Renewed Attempt at Rapprochement, 1957

The Second Soviet-Yugoslav Break, 1957-1960

The Retreat from Liberalization, 1961-1963

Some Conclusions

Chapter Three Polish Communism

The Historical Background

Between Hitler and Stalin, 1939-1945: The Rebirth of Today's Polish Communism and the Rise of Gomułka

Gomułka and the Rightist Deviation, 1945-1948

The Balance Between Tito and Mao, 1956-1958

Gomułka's Own Road under Khrushchev's Protection

Stabilization between Dogma and Reform, 1959-1961

The Second Stalin Debate, 1961-1962

Balance in Domestic Affairs, 1962-1963

Difficult Balance in the Camp, 1962-1963

The Specifics of Gomułkaism

Chapter Four Hungarian Communism

The International and National Framework

Kádár's "Turn"

The Personality of Kádár and of His Associates

The Ideology of the New Regime

Kádár and His Party

The December 1956 Declaration

The Stalinist Counterattack

Kádár and Tito

Hungarians and Chinese

From the Execution of Imre Nagy to the New Collectivization

Centrism in Kádár's Economic Policy

Reinforcement of Kádár's Position and the Third Thaw, 1960-1964

Kádárism: A Center-Right Communism

Conclusion: Kádárism and Gomułkaism, Two Branches of Khrushchev's Centrism

Appendix I: Tourism

Appendix II: Hungarian Births and Abortions

Appendix III: Text of the Declaration Read by Janos Kádár over Free Rossuth Radio on November 1, 1956

Chapter Five Italian Communism

Introduction

The Roots of Revisionism

The PCI Tenth Congress and the Polemics with the CCP

The PCI's Relations with the PSI and the CGIL

Changed PCI Attitude toward the CPSU

Index