Communism in Europe
1st Edition
Continuity, Change, and the Sino-Soviet Dispute
Communism in Europe: Continuity, Change, and the Sino-Soviet Dispute, Volume 1 focuses on the great changes in European communism and the role of several European Communist parties in Sino-Soviet rift. This book discusses the interaction between domestic and Sino-Soviet developments within the major European Communist states and parties. Organized into five chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the significant contribution of the Sino-Soviet rift in the consolidation of Polish moderation, ideological revisionism in Italian communism, and the extension of liberalization in Hungary. This text then examines the political and economic nationalism in Romania. Other chapters explore the internal retrogression and external rapprochement with Moscow in Yugoslavia. This book discusses as well the developments in European communism in general. The final chapter discusses the significance of the Tenth Congress of the Italian Communist Party (Partito comunista italiano). This book is a valuable resource for students, intellectual leaders, sociologists, and politicians.
Table of Contents
Chapter One European Communism and the Sino-Soviet Rift
Albania
Yugoslavia
East Europe: The Rightists
East Europe: The Leftists
West Europe: The Mass Parties in Italy and France
West Europe: The Smaller Parties
European Communism, the Common Market and the WFTU
European Communist Reformism
Conclusion
Chapter Two Yugoslav Communism
The Background
The Renewed Attempt at Rapprochement, 1957
The Second Soviet-Yugoslav Break, 1957-1960
The Retreat from Liberalization, 1961-1963
Some Conclusions
Chapter Three Polish Communism
The Historical Background
Between Hitler and Stalin, 1939-1945: The Rebirth of Today's Polish Communism and the Rise of Gomułka
Gomułka and the Rightist Deviation, 1945-1948
The Balance Between Tito and Mao, 1956-1958
Gomułka's Own Road under Khrushchev's Protection
Stabilization between Dogma and Reform, 1959-1961
The Second Stalin Debate, 1961-1962
Balance in Domestic Affairs, 1962-1963
Difficult Balance in the Camp, 1962-1963
The Specifics of Gomułkaism
Chapter Four Hungarian Communism
The International and National Framework
Kádár's "Turn"
The Personality of Kádár and of His Associates
The Ideology of the New Regime
Kádár and His Party
The December 1956 Declaration
The Stalinist Counterattack
Kádár and Tito
Hungarians and Chinese
From the Execution of Imre Nagy to the New Collectivization
Centrism in Kádár's Economic Policy
Reinforcement of Kádár's Position and the Third Thaw, 1960-1964
Kádárism: A Center-Right Communism
Conclusion: Kádárism and Gomułkaism, Two Branches of Khrushchev's Centrism
Appendix I: Tourism
Appendix II: Hungarian Births and Abortions
Appendix III: Text of the Declaration Read by Janos Kádár over Free Rossuth Radio on November 1, 1956
Chapter Five Italian Communism
Introduction
The Roots of Revisionism
The PCI Tenth Congress and the Polemics with the CCP
The PCI's Relations with the PSI and the CGIL
Changed PCI Attitude toward the CPSU
Index
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137438