Communications Standards
1st Edition
State of the Art Report 14:3
Description
Communications Standards deals with the standardization of computer communication networks. This book examines the types of local area networks (LANs) that have been developed and looks at some of the relevant protocols in more detail. The work of Project 802 is briefly discussed, along with a protocol which has developed from one of the LAN standards and is now a de facto standard in one particular area, namely the Manufacturing Automation Protocol (MAP). Factors that affect the usage of networks, such as network management and security, are also considered. This book is divided into three sections and begins with an overview of various aspects of communications standards, paying particular attention to the ISO Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) Network Layer. Conformance testing of protocols and the use of computers in the manufacturing industry are considered. The following chapters focus on the OSI Data Link Layer, Physical Layer, and Session Layer; management issues in OSI; the ISO File Transfer, Access and Management (FTAM) protocol; and the different environments in which OSI and IBM's Systems Network Architecture (SNA) are defined. Message-handling protocols, the CCITT Recommendation X.25, and high-level protocols on Ethernet are also described. This monograph will be of interest to professionals in the field of computer science.
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword
Publisher's Note
Invited Papers
1 Standards for Communications - Too Many or Too Few
2 The Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) Network Layer
3 Conformance Testing of Protocols
4 Computers in Manufacturing Industry
5 The Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) Data Link Layer
6 The Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) Physical Layer
7 Management Issues in Open Systems Interconnection (OSI)
8 The ISO File Transfer, Access and Management(FTAM) Protocol
9 Systems Network Architecture (SNA) and Open Systems Interconnection (OSI)
10 The Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) Session Layer
11 Security in an Open Systems Environment
12 Message-Handling Protocols
13 X.25 - Past, Present and Future
14 Message-Handling Systems (MHS)
15 Open Systems Interconnection (OSI)
16 High-level Protocols on Ethernet
17 The Basic Reference Model for Open Systems Interconnection(OSI) - Status and Evolution
Invited Paper References
Analysis
1 What are standards
2 The ISO model of Open Systems Interconnection (OSI)
3 The Transport Layer and below
4 Above the Transport Layer
5 Other Communications Standards
6 Other Standardization Issues
7 Conclusion
Appendix 1: Some International Standards
Appendix 2: Standards-making Bodies
Appendix 3: Acronyms and Abbreviations
Analysis References
Bibliography
An Annotated Bibliography of Communications Standards
Index
Subject and Contributor Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160931