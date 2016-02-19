Communications Standards deals with the standardization of computer communication networks. This book examines the types of local area networks (LANs) that have been developed and looks at some of the relevant protocols in more detail. The work of Project 802 is briefly discussed, along with a protocol which has developed from one of the LAN standards and is now a de facto standard in one particular area, namely the Manufacturing Automation Protocol (MAP). Factors that affect the usage of networks, such as network management and security, are also considered. This book is divided into three sections and begins with an overview of various aspects of communications standards, paying particular attention to the ISO Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) Network Layer. Conformance testing of protocols and the use of computers in the manufacturing industry are considered. The following chapters focus on the OSI Data Link Layer, Physical Layer, and Session Layer; management issues in OSI; the ISO File Transfer, Access and Management (FTAM) protocol; and the different environments in which OSI and IBM's Systems Network Architecture (SNA) are defined. Message-handling protocols, the CCITT Recommendation X.25, and high-level protocols on Ethernet are also described. This monograph will be of interest to professionals in the field of computer science.