Using Space—Today and Tomorrow, Volume 2: Communications Satellite Symposium contains the proceedings of the 28th International Astronautical Congress held in Prague, Czechoslovakia in 1977. The papers explore all aspects of communications satellites, including critical institutional and economic issues; operational, experimental, and future systems; and technology and transmission techniques. This volume consists of 11 chapters and begins with a discussion on the history and growth of the INTELSAT system, from INTELSAT I in 1965 to INTELSAT V in 1979. The following chapters focus on the development of communication satellite systems in Europe; the international organization of space communications ""INTERSPUTNIK""; Canada's satellite telecommunications plans for the 1980s; and the use of satellites for disaster communications. The Russian satellite TV broadcasting system ""EKRAN"" is also described. Progress in spacecraft technology, system capability, and user utility provided by the space shuttle is examined, along with design factors affecting the lifetime of communications satellites. The final chapter is devoted to two major digital transmission technologies for satellite multiple access: Single Channel per Carrier (SCPC) and Multichannel per Carrier (MCPC). This book will appeal to satellite communications engineers as well as policymakers concerned with communications satellites and space exploration more generally.