Communications Satellite Symposium
1st Edition
Proceedings of the XXVIII International Astronautical Congress, Prague, 25 September-1 October 1977
Description
Using Space—Today and Tomorrow, Volume 2: Communications Satellite Symposium contains the proceedings of the 28th International Astronautical Congress held in Prague, Czechoslovakia in 1977. The papers explore all aspects of communications satellites, including critical institutional and economic issues; operational, experimental, and future systems; and technology and transmission techniques. This volume consists of 11 chapters and begins with a discussion on the history and growth of the INTELSAT system, from INTELSAT I in 1965 to INTELSAT V in 1979. The following chapters focus on the development of communication satellite systems in Europe; the international organization of space communications ""INTERSPUTNIK""; Canada's satellite telecommunications plans for the 1980s; and the use of satellites for disaster communications. The Russian satellite TV broadcasting system ""EKRAN"" is also described. Progress in spacecraft technology, system capability, and user utility provided by the space shuttle is examined, along with design factors affecting the lifetime of communications satellites. The final chapter is devoted to two major digital transmission technologies for satellite multiple access: Single Channel per Carrier (SCPC) and Multichannel per Carrier (MCPC). This book will appeal to satellite communications engineers as well as policymakers concerned with communications satellites and space exploration more generally.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 2
Preface
Growth of the Intelsat System
European Communication Satellite Systems
The International Organization of Space Communications "Intersputnik"
The Orbital Test Program
Canadian Satellite Telecommunications Plans for the 1980's
Disaster Communications via Satellite
Satellite TV Broadcasting System "EKRAN"
Future Outlook for Satellite-Switched TDMA System
Impact of Shuttle on Technology and Utility of National and Regional Communications Satellites
Design Factors Affecting Communications Satellite Lifetime
Digital Single Channel and Multichannel per Carrier Transmission for Satellite Service
Contents of Volume 1
Preface
The Systems
Spacelab Development and its Operational Verification
Gaseous-Fuel Nuclear Reaction Research for Multimegawatt Power in Space
Planning for Large Construction Projects in Space
Development Progress of HM7 L0X/LH2 Rocket Engine for the Ariane Third Stage Propulsion System
Supervised Experimental and Model Rocketry: A Summary of the Ninth Supervised Youth Rocket Experiments (SYRE) Session
The Exploration
Future Thrusts in the U.S. Planetary Program
Possible Planetary Missions Using the "Ariane" Launcher
The Applications
Technological Experiments on Board "Salyut-5"
ATMOSAT: A Progress Report
The Role of Geodetic Techniques in Remote Sensing the Surface Dynamics of the Oceans
New Developments in Microwave Remote Sensing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158341
About the Editor
L. G. Napolitano
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Naples, Naples, Italy