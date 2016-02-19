Communications Satellite Symposium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080232324, 9781483158341

Communications Satellite Symposium

1st Edition

Proceedings of the XXVIII International Astronautical Congress, Prague, 25 September-1 October 1977

Editors: L. G. Napolitano
eBook ISBN: 9781483158341
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 168
Description

Using Space—Today and Tomorrow, Volume 2: Communications Satellite Symposium contains the proceedings of the 28th International Astronautical Congress held in Prague, Czechoslovakia in 1977. The papers explore all aspects of communications satellites, including critical institutional and economic issues; operational, experimental, and future systems; and technology and transmission techniques. This volume consists of 11 chapters and begins with a discussion on the history and growth of the INTELSAT system, from INTELSAT I in 1965 to INTELSAT V in 1979. The following chapters focus on the development of communication satellite systems in Europe; the international organization of space communications ""INTERSPUTNIK""; Canada's satellite telecommunications plans for the 1980s; and the use of satellites for disaster communications. The Russian satellite TV broadcasting system ""EKRAN"" is also described. Progress in spacecraft technology, system capability, and user utility provided by the space shuttle is examined, along with design factors affecting the lifetime of communications satellites. The final chapter is devoted to two major digital transmission technologies for satellite multiple access: Single Channel per Carrier (SCPC) and Multichannel per Carrier (MCPC). This book will appeal to satellite communications engineers as well as policymakers concerned with communications satellites and space exploration more generally.

Table of Contents


Contents of Volume 2

Preface

Growth of the Intelsat System

European Communication Satellite Systems

The International Organization of Space Communications "Intersputnik"

The Orbital Test Program

Canadian Satellite Telecommunications Plans for the 1980's

Disaster Communications via Satellite

Satellite TV Broadcasting System "EKRAN"

Future Outlook for Satellite-Switched TDMA System

Impact of Shuttle on Technology and Utility of National and Regional Communications Satellites

Design Factors Affecting Communications Satellite Lifetime

Digital Single Channel and Multichannel per Carrier Transmission for Satellite Service

Contents of Volume 1

Preface

The Systems

Spacelab Development and its Operational Verification

Gaseous-Fuel Nuclear Reaction Research for Multimegawatt Power in Space

Planning for Large Construction Projects in Space

Development Progress of HM7 L0X/LH2 Rocket Engine for the Ariane Third Stage Propulsion System

Supervised Experimental and Model Rocketry: A Summary of the Ninth Supervised Youth Rocket Experiments (SYRE) Session

The Exploration

Future Thrusts in the U.S. Planetary Program

Possible Planetary Missions Using the "Ariane" Launcher

The Applications

Technological Experiments on Board "Salyut-5"

ATMOSAT: A Progress Report

The Role of Geodetic Techniques in Remote Sensing the Surface Dynamics of the Oceans

New Developments in Microwave Remote Sensing

About the Editor

L. G. Napolitano

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Naples, Naples, Italy

