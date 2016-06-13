Communications for Control in Cyber Physical Systems
1st Edition
Theory, Design and Applications in Smart Grids
Description
Communications and Controls in Cyber Physical Systems: Theory, Design and Applications in Smart Grids provides readers with all they need to know about cyber physical systems (CPSs), such as smart grids, which have attracted intensive studies in recent years. Communications and controls are of key importance for maintaining and stabilizing the operation of the physical dynamics in these complicated systems.
This book presents a systematic treatment on the communication and control aspects of CPSs, along with applications to the smart grid in four parts, including the basics of CPS, communications and controls, an explanation of the integration with CPS, coverage of controls with information constraints in CPS, and an applications oriented focus on smart grids as a CPS.
Drawing upon years of practical experience and using numerous examples and illustrations, the authors’ discuss key communication and controls design methods that can be integrated into a CPS, how communication and control schemes can be applied in practical systems such as smart grids, new directions and approaches for traditional engineers and researchers in communications, and controls and power systems as they relates to CPSs.
Key Features
- Presents a systematic treatment on the communication and control aspects of cyber physical systems (CPSs)
- Discusses key communication and controls design methods that can be integrated into a CPS
- Demonstrates how communication and control schemes can be applied in practical systems such as smart grids
- Includes new directions and approaches for traditional engineers and researchers in communications, controls, and power systems as they relate to CPSs
Readership
Academic, corporate researchers and practicing engineers working in CPSs, communications, controls, and power systems. Faculty and graduate students
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Biography
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction to cyber physical systems
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Elements of a CPS
- 1.3 What is included and what is missing
- Chapter 2: Basics of communications
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Information measures
- 2.3 Communication channels
- 2.4 Source coding
- 2.5 Modulation and coding
- 2.6 Networking
- 2.7 Typical communication systems
- 2.8 Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Basics of control
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Modeling of controlled dynamical systems
- 3.3 Observability and controllability
- 3.4 Optimal control
- 3.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Typical cyber physical systems
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Power networks
- 4.3 Robotic networks
- 4.4 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Communication capacity requirements
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Deterministic system: stability
- 5.3 Stochastic systems: estimation
- 5.4 Stochastic systems: stability
- 5.5 Stochastic systems: reduction of shannon entropy
- 5.6 Networked stochastic systems
- 5.7 Control communication complexity
- 5.8 Control and information in physics
- 5.9 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Network topology design
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 WDM networks and design constraints
- 6.3 Optimization based on topology design
- 6.4 Team decision theory
- 6.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Communication network operation for CPSs
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Hybrid system modeling for CPSs
- 7.3 Optimization of scheduling policy
- 7.4 Scheduling: other approaches
- 7.5 Routing
- 7.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Physical layer design
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Adaptive modulation
- 8.3 Source coding in a CPS: Point-to-point case
- 8.4 Source coding in a CPS: Distributed case
- 8.5 Physical dynamics-aware channel decoding
- 8.6 Control-oriented channel coding
- 8.7 Channel coding for interactive communication in computing
- 8.8 Conclusions
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2016
- Published:
- 13th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128019641
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128019504
About the Author
Husheng Li
Husheng Li is an Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science at University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He received his Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering from Princeton University. Before joining University of Tennessee, Dr. Li worked as a Senior engineer at Qualcomm. Dr. Li is the recipient of the Best Paper Awards of IEEE ICC, 2011 and IEEE SmartGridComm 2012, and the Best Demo Award of IEEE Globecom, 2010. His research focuses on statistical signal processing, wireless communications, networking, smart grid and game theory. His h-index as ranked by Scopus is 12 and he’s published 195 journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, USA