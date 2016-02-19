Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence
1st Edition
Description
Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence is devoted to the concepts and studies related to the science, technology, and observational techniques of communication with extraterrestrial intelligence (CETI). Topics covered range from the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) to the theory of interstellar communication; the problem of the origin of life; radio signals from extraterrestrial civilizations; and interstellar communication by neutrino beams. An infinitely expandable space radiotelescope is also described. This book is comprised of 21 chapters and opens with a discussion on the CETI activities of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) from 1965 to 1976 and describes the outlook for the IAA CETI Standing Committee. The following chapters sketch the background and rationale for a SETI program; the significance of the detection of signals and of information that may be contained in signals from extraterrestrial civilizations; an extended Drake's equation, the longevity-separation relation, equilibrium, inhomogeneities, and chain formation; and the physical and psychological basis for the belief that a band of frequencies called the water hole is a prime band for SETI. This monograph will appeal to practitioners in the fields of astrophysics, astronomy, planetary formation, exobiology, and biological evolution.
Table of Contents
Preface
Activities of the IAA CETI Committee from 1965-1976 and CETI Outlook
The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence—SETI
Strategy for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence
A Review of the Theory of Interstellar Communication
A Review of Recent Concepts of the Problem of the Origin of Life
An Extended Drake's Equation, the Longevity-Separation Relation, Equilibrium, Inhomogeneities and Chain Formation
Rationale for the Water Hole
Search for Radio Emissions from Extraterrestrial Civilizations
Search for Signals from Extraterrestrial Civilizations by the Method of Synchronous Dispersion Reception
Strategic Considerations in SETI, and a Microwave Approach
An Observational Program to Search for Radio Signals from Extraterrestrial Intelligence through the Use of Existing Facilities
An Experiment Protocol for a Search for Radio Signals from Extraterrestrial Intelligent Origin in the Presence of Man-Made Radio Frequency Sources
Two Systems Analyses of SETI
An Infinitely Expandable Space Radiotelescope
On Active and Passive CETI from an Earth Satellite Orbit
Interstellar Communication by Neutrino Beams
Message through Time
Ex Mundo Astronautico
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156149