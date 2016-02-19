Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080247274, 9781483156149

Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence

1st Edition

Editors: John Billingham Rudolf Pešek
eBook ISBN: 9781483156149
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 252
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
54.95
43.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Communication with Extraterrestrial Intelligence is devoted to the concepts and studies related to the science, technology, and observational techniques of communication with extraterrestrial intelligence (CETI). Topics covered range from the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) to the theory of interstellar communication; the problem of the origin of life; radio signals from extraterrestrial civilizations; and interstellar communication by neutrino beams. An infinitely expandable space radiotelescope is also described. This book is comprised of 21 chapters and opens with a discussion on the CETI activities of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) from 1965 to 1976 and describes the outlook for the IAA CETI Standing Committee. The following chapters sketch the background and rationale for a SETI program; the significance of the detection of signals and of information that may be contained in signals from extraterrestrial civilizations; an extended Drake's equation, the longevity-separation relation, equilibrium, inhomogeneities, and chain formation; and the physical and psychological basis for the belief that a band of frequencies called the water hole is a prime band for SETI. This monograph will appeal to practitioners in the fields of astrophysics, astronomy, planetary formation, exobiology, and biological evolution.

Table of Contents


Preface

Activities of the IAA CETI Committee from 1965-1976 and CETI Outlook

The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence—SETI

Strategy for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

A Review of the Theory of Interstellar Communication

A Review of Recent Concepts of the Problem of the Origin of Life

An Extended Drake's Equation, the Longevity-Separation Relation, Equilibrium, Inhomogeneities and Chain Formation

Rationale for the Water Hole

Search for Radio Emissions from Extraterrestrial Civilizations

Search for Signals from Extraterrestrial Civilizations by the Method of Synchronous Dispersion Reception

Strategic Considerations in SETI, and a Microwave Approach

An Observational Program to Search for Radio Signals from Extraterrestrial Intelligence through the Use of Existing Facilities

An Experiment Protocol for a Search for Radio Signals from Extraterrestrial Intelligent Origin in the Presence of Man-Made Radio Frequency Sources

Two Systems Analyses of SETI

An Infinitely Expandable Space Radiotelescope

On Active and Passive CETI from an Earth Satellite Orbit

Interstellar Communication by Neutrino Beams

Message through Time

Ex Mundo Astronautico

Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156149

About the Editor

John Billingham

Rudolf Pešek

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.