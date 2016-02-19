Communication Theory
1st Edition
Eastern and Western Perspectives
Description
Communication Theory: Eastern and Western Perspectives focuses on the processes, methodologies, principles, and approaches involved in communication theory.
The selection first elaborates on Asian perspectives on communication theory; Chinese philosophy and contemporary human communication theory; communication in Chinese narrative; and contemporary Chinese philosophy and political communication. Discussions focus on the structure and function of China's political communication system; philosophical principles of Chinese communism; embodiment of reason in experience; and dialectic completion of relative polarities. The text then examines Korean philosophy and communication, practice of Uye-Ri in interpersonal relationships, and the teachings of Yi Yulgok.
The publication examines the double-swing model of intercultural communication between the East and the West; interpersonal cognition, message goals, and organization of communication; and the convergence theory of communication, self-organization, and cultural evolution. The book also ponders on the practice of Antyodaya in agricultural extension communication in India and communication within Japanese business organizations.
The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the Eastern and Western perspectives of communication theory.
Readership
Students and researchers of communication theory, interpersonal theory, intercultural communication, group dynamics, organizational studies, and cross-cultural comparative analysis.
Table of Contents
D.P. Cushman and D.L. Kincaid, Introduction and Initial Insights. Asian Perspectives on Communication Theory. C.-Y. Cheng, Chinese Philosophy and Contemporary Communication Theory. J.S. Fu, Communication in Chinese Narrative. D.P. Cushman, Contemporary Chinese Philosophy and Political Communication. J.-O. Yum, Korean Philosophy and Communication. J.-O. Yum, The Practice of Uye-Ri in Interpersonal Relationships. S.-H. Lee, The Teachings of Yi Yulgok: Communication from a Neo-Confucian Perspective. A. Tsujimura, Some Characteristics of the Japanese Way of Communication. K. Okabe, Indirect Speech Acts of the Japanese. R.Y. Hirokawa, Communication within the Japanese Business Organization. W. Dissanayake, The Guiding Image in Indian Culture and Its Implications for Communication. J.S. Yadava, Communication in India: The Tenets of Sadharanikaran. A. Rahim, The Practice of Antyodaya in Agricultural Extension Communication in India. Perspectives on Communication Theory from the United States. K. Krippendorff, Paradigms for Communication and Development with Emphasis on Autopoiesis. D.L. Kincaid, The Convergence Theory of Communication, Self-Organization, and Cultural Evolution. D.P. Cushman, The Rules Approach to Communication Theory: A Philosophical and Operational Perspective. W.B. Pearce and K. Kang, Acculturation and Communication Competence. G. Philipsen, The Prospect for Cultural Communication. J.G. Delia, Interpersonal Cognition, Message Goals, and Organization of Communication: Recent Constructivist Research. J. Woelfel and D.L. Kincaid, Dialogue on the Nature of Causality, Measurement, and Human Communication Theory. Communication Theory: East-West Synthesis. J. Woelfel, Development of the Western Model: Toward a Reconciliation of Eastern and Western Perspectives. M.J. Yoshikawa, The Double-Swing Model of Intercultural Communication between the East and the West. D.L. Kincaid, Communication East and West: Points of Departure. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 11th December 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288758