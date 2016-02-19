Communication Technology Update
Communication Technology Update, Third Edition provides the latest information on as many communication technologies as possible, using as many specific statistics on market share, units sold, etc., as possible to allow comparison among the technologies. This book is designed to help make sense of the spectrum of communication technologies. The text explores the widest possible range of technologies, from broadcast to telephony and from wired to wireless. In discussing each technology, this book will not only deal with the hardware of the technology, but also with the software, organizational structure, political and economic influences, and individual users of the technologies. Major developments in each of these areas are presented for each technology, along with background information to help explain the major factors in the evolution of the technology. The first chapter begins by defining communication technology and introducing the ""umbrella perspective"" used to present and analyze each technology. Following this discussion, an overview of the remainder of the book is presented. This book targets two groups of users. One of which is the group of communication professionals who have a desire to keep up with the latest developments both within and adjacent to their particular fields. Second is the group of students who are studying communication technology and need information that is more current than that provided by a textbook and more comprehensive than that found in trade magazines.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I—Introduction
Chapter 1 The Umbrella Perspective on Communication Technology
Section II—Electronic Mass Media
Chapter 2 Digital Video Compression
Chapter 3 Cable Television
Chapter 4 Pay-Per-View and Video on Demand
Chapter 5 Video Dialtone
Chapter 6 Interactive Television
Chapter 7 Television Shopping
Chapter 8 Direct Broadcast Satellites
Chapter 9 Wireless Cable (MMDS)
Chapter 10 High-Definition Television
Chapter 11 Low Power Television
Chapter 12 Radio Broadcasting
Chapter 13 Film Technologies
Section III—Computers
Chapter 14 Computer Technology
Chapter 15 Local and Wide Area Networks
Chapter 16 The Internet
Chapter 17 Videotext
Chapter 18 Compact Disc-Read Only Memory
Chapter 19 Interactive Multimedia and CD-I, DVI
Chapter 20 Desktop Publishing
Chapter 21 Computers in Healthcare
Chapter 22 Virtual Reality
Chapter 23 Desktop Video
Section IV—Consumer Electronics
Chapter 24 Videocassette Recorders
Chapter 25 Video Laserdiscs
Chapter 26 Digital Audiotape
Chapter 27 Digital Compact Cassette and Minidisc
Section V—Satellites
Chapter 28 Satellites
Chapter 29 Very Small Aperture Terminals
Chapter 30 Satellite-Based Distance Learning
Chapter 31 Global Positioning Systems
Chapter 32 Satellite News Gathering
Section VI—Telephony
Chapter 33 Local Telephone Service (POTS)
Chapter 34 Fiber Optics
Chapter 35 Integrated Services Digital Network
Chapter 36 Cable Telephony and Data Services
Chapter 37 Cellular Telephony
Chapter 38 Personal Communication Services
Chapter 39 Videoconferencing
Section VII—Conclusions
Chapter 40 Conclusions
Glossary
396
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
13th July 1994
Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483142074