Communication Technology Update, Third Edition provides the latest information on as many communication technologies as possible, using as many specific statistics on market share, units sold, etc., as possible to allow comparison among the technologies. This book is designed to help make sense of the spectrum of communication technologies. The text explores the widest possible range of technologies, from broadcast to telephony and from wired to wireless. In discussing each technology, this book will not only deal with the hardware of the technology, but also with the software, organizational structure, political and economic influences, and individual users of the technologies. Major developments in each of these areas are presented for each technology, along with background information to help explain the major factors in the evolution of the technology. The first chapter begins by defining communication technology and introducing the ""umbrella perspective"" used to present and analyze each technology. Following this discussion, an overview of the remainder of the book is presented. This book targets two groups of users. One of which is the group of communication professionals who have a desire to keep up with the latest developments both within and adjacent to their particular fields. Second is the group of students who are studying communication technology and need information that is more current than that provided by a textbook and more comprehensive than that found in trade magazines.