Communication Technology Update - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750695930, 9781483142074

Communication Technology Update

3rd Edition

Editors: August E. Grant Ashley J. Bennington
eBook ISBN: 9781483142074
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th July 1994
Page Count: 396
Description

Communication Technology Update, Third Edition provides the latest information on as many communication technologies as possible, using as many specific statistics on market share, units sold, etc., as possible to allow comparison among the technologies. This book is designed to help make sense of the spectrum of communication technologies. The text explores the widest possible range of technologies, from broadcast to telephony and from wired to wireless. In discussing each technology, this book will not only deal with the hardware of the technology, but also with the software, organizational structure, political and economic influences, and individual users of the technologies. Major developments in each of these areas are presented for each technology, along with background information to help explain the major factors in the evolution of the technology. The first chapter begins by defining communication technology and introducing the ""umbrella perspective"" used to present and analyze each technology. Following this discussion, an overview of the remainder of the book is presented. This book targets two groups of users. One of which is the group of communication professionals who have a desire to keep up with the latest developments both within and adjacent to their particular fields. Second is the group of students who are studying communication technology and need information that is more current than that provided by a textbook and more comprehensive than that found in trade magazines.

Table of Contents


Preface

Section I—Introduction

Chapter 1 The Umbrella Perspective on Communication Technology

Section II—Electronic Mass Media

Chapter 2 Digital Video Compression

Chapter 3 Cable Television

Chapter 4 Pay-Per-View and Video on Demand

Chapter 5 Video Dialtone

Chapter 6 Interactive Television

Chapter 7 Television Shopping

Chapter 8 Direct Broadcast Satellites

Chapter 9 Wireless Cable (MMDS)

Chapter 10 High-Definition Television

Chapter 11 Low Power Television

Chapter 12 Radio Broadcasting

Chapter 13 Film Technologies

Section III—Computers

Chapter 14 Computer Technology

Chapter 15 Local and Wide Area Networks

Chapter 16 The Internet

Chapter 17 Videotext

Chapter 18 Compact Disc-Read Only Memory

Chapter 19 Interactive Multimedia and CD-I, DVI

Chapter 20 Desktop Publishing

Chapter 21 Computers in Healthcare

Chapter 22 Virtual Reality

Chapter 23 Desktop Video

Section IV—Consumer Electronics

Chapter 24 Videocassette Recorders

Chapter 25 Video Laserdiscs

Chapter 26 Digital Audiotape

Chapter 27 Digital Compact Cassette and Minidisc

Section V—Satellites

Chapter 28 Satellites

Chapter 29 Very Small Aperture Terminals

Chapter 30 Satellite-Based Distance Learning

Chapter 31 Global Positioning Systems

Chapter 32 Satellite News Gathering

Section VI—Telephony

Chapter 33 Local Telephone Service (POTS)

Chapter 34 Fiber Optics

Chapter 35 Integrated Services Digital Network

Chapter 36 Cable Telephony and Data Services

Chapter 37 Cellular Telephony

Chapter 38 Personal Communication Services

Chapter 39 Videoconferencing

Section VII—Conclusions

Chapter 40 Conclusions

Glossary

About the Editor

August E. Grant

Ashley J. Bennington

