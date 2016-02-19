Communication Satellite Systems Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227160, 9781483276816

Communication Satellite Systems Technology, Volume 19

1st Edition

A Collection of Technical Papers Drawn Mainly from the AIAA Communications Satellite Systems Conference, May 2-4, 1966

Editors: Richard B. Marsten
eBook ISBN: 9781483276816
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 1072
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


﻿The Communications Committee, 1965 and 1966

Preface

Prologue: An Historical Prophecy

Extra-Terrestrial Relays

I. Commercial Point-to-Point Systems

Early Bird Placement in a Stationary Orbit: Launch and Control System Maneuvers

Early Bird I Communications Parameters

Experimental Performance of the Early Bird Communication System

Results of User Reaction Tests on Communication Via Early Bird Satellite

Subjective Evaluation of Telephone Communications Via Early Bird Satellite and Cable Circuits

II. Military Satellite Communication Systems

Experience of the Defense Communications Agency in Operating Pilot Satellite Communications

Communications Via Several Satellites Using the Lincoln Experimental Terminal

Optimization of Network Configurations in a Hybrid Satellite and Ground Communication System

Synchronization of a Jam-Resistant Mobile Small-Terminal Satellite Communications System

Decentralized Control for an Advanced Communication Satellite System

Fading and Multipath Considerations in Aircraft/Satellite Communications Systems

A Multiple-Access World-Wide Satellite Communication System for Aircraft Terminals

Adaptive Digital Satellite Transmission Ground Terminal Design Considerations

An Adaptive Twelve-Channel Multiplexer

Cost Effectiveness Comparison of Defense Communications Satellite Systems

III. Satellite Support Subsystems and Components

Launch Vehicles as Support Subsystems for Communications Satellites

Synchronous Satellite Station-Keeping

Gravity Gradient Stabilization of Communication Satellite Systems

Stabilite - - A Three-Axis Attitude Control System Utilizing a Single Reaction Wheel

A Wide-Band Solid-State I. F. Repeater for Communications Satellites

Advances in Traveling-Wave Tubes for Spacecraft Communications Systems

An Electronically Despun Switched Antenna

Ground-Based Antennas for Satellite Communications

Gain Limits of Electronically Despun Antennas for Communication Satellites

IV. High-Power Systems

Nuclear Power Systems for Advanced High-Powered Communications Satellites

High-Powered Traveling-Wave Tubes for Space Transmitters

A Direct-to-Home TV Satellite System for 1970

Self-Steering Arrays for Satellite Applications

Earth Stations for Reception of Television Signals from a Stationary Satellite

Required and Attainable Interference Ratios in Space Telecasting

V. Systems Concepts: Present and Future

Parametric Tradeoff Analysis for Comsat System Design

Multiple-Access Modulation Techniques

A Communication Satellite System for Many Users

Use of Frequency-Time Coded Pulsed Signals in Satellite Communications Systems

TV Network Satellite Systems

Establishment and Maintenance of a Communication Satellite System

Scheduling and Control of Satellite Communications Systems

Ground and Satellite Telecommunications Networks for Global Information Systems

Aeronautical Communication Satellites

Post Echo II Passive Communication Satellites and Systems

Orbit Position Control for Passive Communications Satellites

Some Design Considerations for Planetary Relay Communications Satellites

Lunar Communication Satellites

Deep-Space Optical Communications

VI. Sociological Overview

Preface to Chapter VI

Organization and Program of Intelsat

Business Forecasting for Communication Satellite Systems

Future Pattern of Communication Satellite Systems

An Econometric Analysis of an Educational TV Distribution System

Communications in Orbit: A Legal Analysis and Prognosis

European Perspectives on Satellite Communications

Description

Communication Satellite Systems Technology reviews the state of the art in communication satellite systems technology. Topics covered range from commercial point-to-point systems and military satellite communication systems to satellite support subsystems and components, along with high-power systems. Communication satellites are also discussed from a sociological perspective.

Comprised of 50 chapters, this book begins with a 1945 article by Arthur C. Clarke in which he proposed the construction of rocket space stations in orbit that would provide complete radio coverage of the globe as well as extraterrestrial relay services. The reader is then introduced to the Early Bird satellite and its hydrogen peroxide orbit control and orientation system. Details of the sequence of maneuvers required after transfer ellipse injection until final placement in a stationary orbit are given. The methods of calculation of maneuver parameters, as well as numerical examples of certain Early Bird orbit changes and maneuver parameters, are described. The effects of the principal long-term disturbing forces on the satellite are also considered. Subsequent chapters focus on military satellite communication systems; satellite support subsystems and components; high-power systems; and systems concepts. The organization and program of Intelsat are also evaluated.

This monograph will be of value to practitioners in the fields of aeronautics, astronautics, and satellite communications.

Details

No. of pages:
1072
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483276816

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Richard B. Marsten Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.