Communication Processes
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held in Washington, 1963
Communication Processes contains the proceedings of a Symposium on Communication Processes held in Washington, D.C. held in 1963 under the auspices of the NATO Science Committee. The symposium provided a forum for discussing communication processes, with participants exploring a wide range of topics organized around data presentation and transmission; language barriers and language training; group communication; and man-computer communication. This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an overview of research in communication processes, followed by a discussion on the role of science and technology in the Atlantic community. The next chapter is devoted to data presentation, with emphasis on information processing and human factor problems, including the role of redundancy in improving perceptual discrimination. The role of the human operator with respect to the use of speech, the use of keyboards and continuous controls, and the monitoring of some automatic process is then examined. Subsequent chapters deal with the language barrier as an obstacle to communication and how language training can help overcome it; group communication; and man-computer communication. The nature of human-computer interaction and the problems of man-computer communications are examined. This book will be helpful to practitioners and researchers of communication.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Welcoming and Introductory Session
Welcoming Address
The Role of Science and Technology in the Atlantic Community
Plan of the Symposium
First Paper Session Data Presentation
Data Presentation
Discussion
Summary of Open Discussion
Second Paper Session Data Transmission
Signal Transmission : Factors within the Human Operator in Communication
Discussion
Open Discussion
Third Paper Session Language Barriers and Language Training
Language Barriers and Language Training
Discussion
Open Discussion
Film: An example of mechanical translation
Fourth Paper Session Group Communication
Les Communications Intra-Group
Discussion
Open Discussion
Fifth Paper Session Man-Computer Communication
Introduction
Schema of Organization of Computers Now in Widespread Use
Man-Computer Interaction
The Possibility of Planning Languages in Man-Computer Communication
Problems in Man-Computer Communications
Discussion
Final Summarizing Session
Summary of the Symposium
Appendix: List of Participants
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes in This Series
No. of pages:
- 310
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
Published:
- 1st January 1965
Imprint:
- Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156927