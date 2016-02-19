Communication Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080109701, 9781483156927

Communication Processes

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held in Washington, 1963

Editors: Frank A. Geldard
eBook ISBN: 9781483156927
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Communication Processes contains the proceedings of a Symposium on Communication Processes held in Washington, D.C. held in 1963 under the auspices of the NATO Science Committee. The symposium provided a forum for discussing communication processes, with participants exploring a wide range of topics organized around data presentation and transmission; language barriers and language training; group communication; and man-computer communication. This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins with an overview of research in communication processes, followed by a discussion on the role of science and technology in the Atlantic community. The next chapter is devoted to data presentation, with emphasis on information processing and human factor problems, including the role of redundancy in improving perceptual discrimination. The role of the human operator with respect to the use of speech, the use of keyboards and continuous controls, and the monitoring of some automatic process is then examined. Subsequent chapters deal with the language barrier as an obstacle to communication and how language training can help overcome it; group communication; and man-computer communication. The nature of human-computer interaction and the problems of man-computer communications are examined. This book will be helpful to practitioners and researchers of communication.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Welcoming and Introductory Session

Welcoming Address

The Role of Science and Technology in the Atlantic Community

Plan of the Symposium

First Paper Session Data Presentation

Data Presentation

Discussion

Summary of Open Discussion

Second Paper Session Data Transmission

Signal Transmission : Factors within the Human Operator in Communication

Discussion

Open Discussion

Third Paper Session Language Barriers and Language Training

Language Barriers and Language Training

Discussion

Open Discussion

Film: An example of mechanical translation

Fourth Paper Session Group Communication

Les Communications Intra-Group

Discussion

Open Discussion

Fifth Paper Session Man-Computer Communication

Introduction

Schema of Organization of Computers Now in Widespread Use

Man-Computer Interaction

The Possibility of Planning Languages in Man-Computer Communication

Problems in Man-Computer Communications

Discussion

Final Summarizing Session

Summary of the Symposium

Appendix: List of Participants

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes in This Series

Reviews

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156927

About the Editor

Frank A. Geldard

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.