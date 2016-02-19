Communication, Intimacy, and Close Relationships - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122108402, 9781483260426

Communication, Intimacy, and Close Relationships

1st Edition

Editors: Valerian J. Derlega
eBook ISBN: 9781483260426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th September 1984
Page Count: 246
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Communication, Intimacy, and Close Relationships offers an account of the nature of intimate relationships and their effects on people's self-concepts. The development and maintenance of intimate relationships are examined, along with people's motives and goals in pursuing intimacy; the nature of social exchanges in intimate relationships; and the consequences for individuals who find themselves socially isolated. The critical role of communication in intimate relationships is given emphasis.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the role of self-disclosure in intimate relationships as well as the risks that individuals incur when they self-disclose. The next chapter presents a cognitive interaction model of the nature of intimacy and intimate relationships within the context of cognitive-social learning theory and a systems theory approach to communication. The effect of people's motives on relationships is then considered, together with the role of two fundamental human motives - power and intimacy - on love and friendship. The remaining chapters focus on the importance of the identification process - that is, how people fix their own and others' identities in social interaction - in developing relationships; patterns of nonverbal exchange in close relationships; how and why loneliness occurs; and the nature of social exchange processes in intimate relationships. The book concludes with an epilogue that provides a perspective on why people may find it difficult or easy to form intimate relationships.

This monograph should be a valuable resource for psychologists and sociologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Self-Disclosure and Intimate Relationships

Introduction

Role of Self-Disclosure in Intimate Relationships

Self-Disclosure and Vulnerability

References

2. A Cognitive Interactional Model of Intimate Relationships

Introduction

Toward a Working Definition of Intimate Relationships

The Model: A Molecular View

A Molar View of the Model

Summary and Conclusions

References

3. Human Motives and Personal Relationships

Introduction

Human Motives

Power Motivation and Personal Relationships

Intimacy Motivation and Personal Relationships

Conclusions

References

4. Identities, Identifications, and Relationships

Introductory Overview

The Identification Process

Self-Presentational Concerns in Relationships

The Accommodation of Identities in Relationships

Summary

References

5. Intimacy, Social Control, and Nonverbal Involvement: A Functional Approach

Expressive and Exchange Processes

Intimacy Models of Nonverbal Exchange

Intimacy and Nonverbal Involvement

A Functional Classification of Nonverbal Behavior

The Sequential Functional Model

Implications of the Functional Model

Research Evidence

Social Control and Self-Disclosure

Discussion

References

6. Implications of Social Psychological Concepts for a Theory of Loneliness

Studying Loneliness

Theoretical Statements about Loneliness: A Word of Caution

On Social Relationships

Needs and Goals of Social Relationships

Social Networks

An Exchange Theory Approach to Relationship Centrality and Network Size

Loneliness and Prior Social Relationships

Must People Be Aware That They Are Lonely To Be Lonely?

References

7. Selectivity and Urgency in Interpersonal Exchange

Introduction

The Desire to Benefit an Interaction Partner

Resource Theory—What Is Exchanged?

Selectivity in Social Exchange

Individual Differences Affecting Selectivity

Related Concepts about Social Exchange

Conclusion

References

Epilogue The Dangers of Intimacy

Intimacy: What Is It?

Intimacy: Why Not?

A Prescription for Intimacy

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483260426

About the Editor

Valerian J. Derlega

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.