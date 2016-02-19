Communication, Intimacy, and Close Relationships
1st Edition
Description
Communication, Intimacy, and Close Relationships offers an account of the nature of intimate relationships and their effects on people's self-concepts. The development and maintenance of intimate relationships are examined, along with people's motives and goals in pursuing intimacy; the nature of social exchanges in intimate relationships; and the consequences for individuals who find themselves socially isolated. The critical role of communication in intimate relationships is given emphasis.
Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the role of self-disclosure in intimate relationships as well as the risks that individuals incur when they self-disclose. The next chapter presents a cognitive interaction model of the nature of intimacy and intimate relationships within the context of cognitive-social learning theory and a systems theory approach to communication. The effect of people's motives on relationships is then considered, together with the role of two fundamental human motives - power and intimacy - on love and friendship. The remaining chapters focus on the importance of the identification process - that is, how people fix their own and others' identities in social interaction - in developing relationships; patterns of nonverbal exchange in close relationships; how and why loneliness occurs; and the nature of social exchange processes in intimate relationships. The book concludes with an epilogue that provides a perspective on why people may find it difficult or easy to form intimate relationships.
This monograph should be a valuable resource for psychologists and sociologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Self-Disclosure and Intimate Relationships
Introduction
Role of Self-Disclosure in Intimate Relationships
Self-Disclosure and Vulnerability
References
2. A Cognitive Interactional Model of Intimate Relationships
Introduction
Toward a Working Definition of Intimate Relationships
The Model: A Molecular View
A Molar View of the Model
Summary and Conclusions
References
3. Human Motives and Personal Relationships
Introduction
Human Motives
Power Motivation and Personal Relationships
Intimacy Motivation and Personal Relationships
Conclusions
References
4. Identities, Identifications, and Relationships
Introductory Overview
The Identification Process
Self-Presentational Concerns in Relationships
The Accommodation of Identities in Relationships
Summary
References
5. Intimacy, Social Control, and Nonverbal Involvement: A Functional Approach
Expressive and Exchange Processes
Intimacy Models of Nonverbal Exchange
Intimacy and Nonverbal Involvement
A Functional Classification of Nonverbal Behavior
The Sequential Functional Model
Implications of the Functional Model
Research Evidence
Social Control and Self-Disclosure
Discussion
References
6. Implications of Social Psychological Concepts for a Theory of Loneliness
Studying Loneliness
Theoretical Statements about Loneliness: A Word of Caution
On Social Relationships
Needs and Goals of Social Relationships
Social Networks
An Exchange Theory Approach to Relationship Centrality and Network Size
Loneliness and Prior Social Relationships
Must People Be Aware That They Are Lonely To Be Lonely?
References
7. Selectivity and Urgency in Interpersonal Exchange
Introduction
The Desire to Benefit an Interaction Partner
Resource Theory—What Is Exchanged?
Selectivity in Social Exchange
Individual Differences Affecting Selectivity
Related Concepts about Social Exchange
Conclusion
References
Epilogue The Dangers of Intimacy
Intimacy: What Is It?
Intimacy: Why Not?
A Prescription for Intimacy
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 14th September 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260426