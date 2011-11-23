Communication in Nursing
7th Edition
Go beyond theory and start to master the essential communication skills and techniques you’ll need throughout all areas of nursing practice. Communication in Nursing, 7th Edition uses a personal and empathetic approach, along with unique artistic features, to help you develop a deeper understanding of the importance of communication. Comprehensive, step-by-step guidelines teach you how to establish patient relationships, and new QSEN-specific exercises help you learn to connect more effectively with patients, co-workers, and managers for better clinical outcomes. Real-life clinical scenarios, chapter exercises, and a new writing tutorial also offer endless opportunities to hone your skills.
- Moments of Connection boxes highlight the outcomes and benefits of successful communication.
- Wit & Wisdom boxes provide a humorous, personal approach to communication theory and application.
- Reflections On… boxes give you a specific task to help you integrate chapter material into the broader scope of nursing practice.
- Exercises throughout the book help you master chapter techniques and strengthen your communication skills.
PART 1: Getting Started: Basic Communication Competence
1. Responsible, Assertive Care Communication in Nursing
2. The Client-Nurse Relationship: A Helping Relationship
3. Solving Problems Together
4. Understanding Each Other: Communication and Culture
5. Working Together in Groups
6. Electronic Communication
PART 2: Building Relationships
7. Warmth
8. Respect
9. Genuineness
10. Empathy
11. Self Disclosure
12. Specificity
13. Asking Questions
14. Expressing Opinions
15. Humor
16. Spirituality
PART 3: Building Confidence
17. Requesting Support
18. Overcoming Evaluation Anxiety
19. Feedback
20. Relaxation
21. Imagery
22. Positive Self-Talk
PART 4: Meeting Challenges
23. Confrontation
24. Refusing Unreasonable Requests
25. Communicating Assertively and Responsibly with Distressed Clients and Colleagues
26. Communicating Assertively and Responsibly with Aggressive Clients and Colleagues
27. Communicating Assertively and Responsibly with Unpopular Clients
No. of pages: 368
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 23rd November 2011
Imprint: Mosby
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290302
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323083355
Julia Balzer Riley
President, Constant Source Seminars, Ellenton, FL
"Riley's book is an excellent book that provides a wide ranging coverage of the subjects that could be considered to be under the umbrella of communications. The pre-registration student would find this book especially helpful when studying those modules that have a communications flavour to them...These chapters mean that the book can prove helpful to the nurse at any point in their career providing timely reminders of the best strategies to use in order to facilitate efficient communications with clients...This book would probe most useful to the pre-registration student studying a communications module. However, the inclusion of chapters on real world situations can help to extend the appeal of this book."
Nursing Times, January 2013