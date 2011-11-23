Communication in Nursing - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323083348, 9780323290302

Communication in Nursing

7th Edition

Authors: Julia Balzer Riley
eBook ISBN: 9780323290302
eBook ISBN: 9780323083355
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 23rd November 2011
Page Count: 368
Description

Go beyond theory and start to master the essential communication skills and techniques you’ll need throughout all areas of nursing practice. Communication in Nursing, 7th Edition uses a personal and empathetic approach, along with unique artistic features, to help you develop a deeper understanding of the importance of communication. Comprehensive, step-by-step guidelines teach you how to establish patient relationships, and new QSEN-specific exercises help you learn to connect more effectively with patients, co-workers, and managers for better clinical outcomes. Real-life clinical scenarios, chapter exercises, and a new writing tutorial also offer endless opportunities to hone your skills.

Key Features

    • Moments of Connection boxes highlight the outcomes and benefits of successful communication.
    • Wit & Wisdom boxes provide a humorous, personal approach to communication theory and application.
    • Reflections On… boxes give you a specific task to help you integrate chapter material into the broader scope of nursing practice.
    • Exercises throughout the book help you master chapter techniques and strengthen your communication skills.

    Table of Contents

    PART 1: Getting Started: Basic Communication Competence

    1. Responsible, Assertive Care Communication in Nursing

    2. The Client-Nurse Relationship: A Helping Relationship

    3. Solving Problems Together

    4. Understanding Each Other: Communication and Culture

    5. Working Together in Groups

    6. Electronic Communication

    PART 2: Building Relationships

    7. Warmth

    8. Respect

    9. Genuineness

    10. Empathy

    11. Self Disclosure

    12. Specificity

    13. Asking Questions

    14. Expressing Opinions

    15. Humor

    16. Spirituality

    PART 3: Building Confidence

    17. Requesting Support

    18. Overcoming Evaluation Anxiety

    19. Feedback

    20. Relaxation

    21. Imagery

    22. Positive Self-Talk

    PART 4: Meeting Challenges

    23. Confrontation

    24. Refusing Unreasonable Requests

    25. Communicating Assertively and Responsibly with Distressed Clients and Colleagues

    26. Communicating Assertively and Responsibly with Aggressive Clients and Colleagues

    27. Communicating Assertively and Responsibly with Unpopular Clients

    Details

    No. of pages:
    368
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2013
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323290302
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323083355

    About the Author

    Julia Balzer Riley

    Affiliations and Expertise

    President, Constant Source Seminars, Ellenton, FL

    Reviews

    "Riley's book is an excellent book that provides a wide ranging coverage of the subjects that could be considered to be under the umbrella of communications. The pre-registration student would find this book especially helpful when studying those modules that have a communications flavour to them...These chapters mean that the book can prove helpful to the nurse at any point in their career providing timely reminders of the best strategies to use in order to facilitate efficient communications with clients...This book would probe most useful to the pre-registration student studying a communications module. However, the inclusion of chapters on real world situations can help to extend the appeal of this book."

    Nursing Times, January 2013

